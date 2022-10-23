Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — On Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, it was almost deja vu all over again, as Yogi Berra used to say. Fortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, the key word was “almost.” After blowing leads of 10 points or more three times in their first six games, the Ravens almost did it again against the woeful Cleveland Browns before hanging on for dear life and a 23-20 victory.

Once again, the Ravens had a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Once again, they turned it into torture for most of their 70,463 purple-clad fans. First, they let the Browns drive 75 yards for their first touchdown since the opening drive of the game. Then, driving for what would have been a game-clinching touchdown with the clock melting away, Baltimore running back Justice Hill fumbled on the Browns’ 16-yard line. There was still 3:12 left, and you could feel the fear on the Ravens’ sideline.

“We just needed to finish,” Coach John Harbaugh said. “Once you do that, it gives you a lot more confidence for the next time.”

At that moment, though, the Ravens needed to finish this game. Sure enough, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett found Donovan Peoples-Jones open for 37 yards to the Baltimore 42, and the Ravens were in trouble again. Or so it seemed.

But bad teams — the Browns are now 2-5 — find ways to lose, the same way good teams find ways to win. Brissett found Amari Cooper down the right sideline for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown. But Cooper pushed cornerback Marcus Peters a split second before he caught the ball, and the officials called it. Peters had shoved Cooper a moment earlier, but this time, the call went on the offense.

“For a split — split — second I thought it might go the other way,” Harbaugh said. “But then I heard on my [headset]: ‘It’s on the offense. [Cooper] pushed off.’”

The Browns then lined up for a potential game-tying field goal and made yet another mistake — moving up front before Cade York could attempt a 56-yarder. The ball moved back five yards, and York attempted the kick from 60 yards, moving a yard closer than normal. Whether it was the shorter snap or the lower trajectory on a long kick, Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison got a hand on the ball, and it rolled away harmlessly.

“I went like this,” Lamar Jackson said, dropping his shoulders and taking a deep breath to show relief. “I think we all did that. I don’t want the games to be this close, but everybody made the plays when we had to make plays.”

They did, but there wasn’t much euphoria to be found on a day when the Ravens held a 10-year reunion for the Super Bowl team that won the championship in February 2013. Once the last of the celebrants had cleared the field, the Browns came out as if they were the team with two Super Bowl victories — not the zero appearances for the two different franchises that have carried the Browns name.

Two years ago, the Browns were a team on the rise, winning 11 games and a first-round playoff game. Baker Mayfield was a star, on the field and in commercials. Last year, Cleveland slipped to 8-9, shipped Mayfield out of town and brought in Deshaun Watson, signing him to a five-year, $230 million contract — all of it guaranteed — despite his legal problems.

Watson can return to the Browns Dec. 4, for a game against his former team, the Houston Texans. By then, it will almost certainly be too late for this season, even if Watson can be more than a shadow of himself after not playing for almost two years.

Brissett has filled in for quarterbacks in New England, Indianapolis and Miami and always played respectably. Sunday was no different. The Browns led 10-3 early in the second quarter when Coach Kevin Stefanski made a classic NFL over-coaching mistake. Facing third and 17, Jackson was nearly sacked near the line of scrimmage but managed to scramble for a seven-yard gain.

It was fourth and 10, and Jordan Stout got off about a 40-yard punt. But Stefanski had thrown a challenge flag just before the snap, claiming Jackson had been tackled at the 18-yard line. Replay upheld the call and, given a second chance, Stout got off a 69-yard punt, pinning the Browns inside the 10-yard line. The Ravens defense got its first stop of the day, and Devin Duvernay ran 59 yards with the ensuing punt, which led to a Justin Tucker field goal. The Ravens went on to score the game’s next 17 points before doing their fourth quarter (almost) swan dive.

One of the game balls undoubtedly went to running back Gus Edwards, who came back from a torn ACL and played for the first time in 645 days. Edwards is bigger and stronger than any of the other Baltimore running backs, and his 66 yards on 16 carries certainly gave his team a boost.

As usual, Tucker played a key role in the victory, kicking three field goals, including a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter (yawn) that put the Ravens up, 23-13. After that, they hung on for dear life.

Kareem Hunt’s two-yard run made it 23-20 with nine minutes left, but then the Ravens put together a superb clock-killing drive that included 10 runs and two short Jackson passes. The Browns had already used two of their timeouts when Hill spun out of a tackle before being stripped. Isaiah Thomas recovered the fumble for the Browns, and the Ravens were on the precipice of another blown lead.

This time, with a little help from their opponents, they hung on.

“I’d rather blow leads early in the season than later in the season,” defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said. “Better to get them out of the way now.”

Whether they are out of the way is hard to know. The Ravens are 4-3 and tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. Their next two games are on the road — a quick turnaround in Tampa Bay on Thursday and then at New Orleans. They will travel to Cincinnati for the regular-season finale in January.

It is a long way from here to there. For now, the Ravens could head to their homes Sunday night knowing that sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. The most articulate postgame moment of this day was Jackson’s sigh of relief.

