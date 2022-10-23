Commanders deny the Packers with a ‘pretty good formula’ on offense

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late in the fourth quarter Sunday, when the Washington Commanders needed a clock-killing drive to keep an opposing Hall of Fame quarterback off the field and secure the victory, several coaches and players said they felt a sort of deja vu. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last year, Washington sparked a four-game winning streak with quarterback Taylor Heinicke by leaning into a run-heavy approach that controlled the clock and limited snaps for Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. This year, with Heinicke back under center because of Carson Wentz’s finger injury, the Commanders essentially remade the movie against Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers — down to a dramatic final drive that featured plenty of physical runs and multiple tough catches by star wideout Terry McLaurin.

“It seems to be a pretty good formula,” Coach Ron Rivera said after the 23-21 win Sunday.

But can Washington rely on it moving forward?

There’s reason to be skeptical. The approach only worked last year when Washington was able to keep the games within a score or two, and when Dallas put them in a deeper hole, Heinicke couldn’t throw them back into it.

But the Commanders overcame an 11-point deficit Sunday and only need the approach to work as a bridge. Heinicke is set to start for at least the next three weeks — at Indianapolis, vs. Minnesota and at Philadelphia — and Washington, at 3-4, is poised to be competitive in the NFC. Other than the East division, which has three teams at 5-2 or better, only a few teams in the conference are above .500. There’s an opening, and though the approach leaves the Commanders with a thin margin for error, the defense is also trending upward.

What does Heinicke think of the formula?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I kind of just go to the huddle when the play is called and kind of go back to the meetings.” He narrated his mind-set: “They’re in this coverage — what do I do? They’re in that coverage — what do I do? Where’s my hot [read]? Go from there; play ball.”

“Again, I play best when I don’t think too much,” he added. “I just go out there and kind of react.”

Early on Sunday, offensive coordinator Scott Turner turned back the clock to an older era of the NFL. He called lots of early-down runs and lots of quick throws out of play action. During last year’s winning streak, Washington ran the ball 54.7 percent of the time on early downs in games within one score, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL.

Historically, given the inefficiency of rushing, the run-first style hasn’t led to many explosive plays. But Washington popped a few runs in the first half — Antonio Gibson for 20 yards, Brian Robinson Jr. for 24 — and they keyed a 12-play, 83-yard drive that ultimately led to a touchdown.

That drive, which followed Heinicke’s pick-6, pulled Washington back to 14-10. The run-heavy style is better to drain the clock when ahead than to chase from behind, and it may be unsustainable, but it worked Sunday, and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. said he enjoyed the run-blocking.

“It really did feel like [the offense] of last year,” he said, adding, “You keep the ball, and you control the game, and that was big this week.”

Early in the third quarter, the running seemed to help create an effective play action, when Heinicke pulled the ball back and fired a 37-yard strike down the right sideline to McLaurin, who was in single coverage against Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“Taylor couldn’t have done a better job putting the ball where it needed to be; it’s almost like it just came to me out of the sky,” McLaurin said. “I told him that’s probably our best rep that we’ve had since we’ve been together.”

Late in the fourth quarter, after Green Bay scored on a long pass by Rodgers, Washington clung to a two-point lead with only 3:26 remaining. Green Bay had all three timeouts. It seemed as if Rodgers might be able to work the late-game magic that’s defined much of his career.

But Washington marched out under Heinicke in a familiar spot. Robinson ran behind the left guard for four. Heinicke threw to McLaurin, who scampered for 14. The Commanders burned through all three of the Packers’ timeouts, and when they finally punted from the Green Bay 37, there were only 23 seconds left.

In the final seconds, Green Bay resorted to a lateral drill, and when the ball finally skittered harmlessly out of bounds, it was, in a way, Washington’s past connecting to its present. The Commanders had again won a game by razor-thin margins over a favored opponent using an approach that seemed tailored to its quarterback — and if the team is lucky, the formula and the result could be a window into its future.

