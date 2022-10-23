Wizards keep up the fight but can’t solve Donovan Mitchell in their first loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards fought harder than they had since Russell Westbrook played in the nation’s capital. Will Barton and Delon Wright proved the value of adding a couple of hard-working, savvy veterans, and Bradley Beal stepped up to claim ownership of the defense. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But incremental improvement is no good against Donovan Mitchell, the electric guard who arrived in Cleveland via a blockbuster trade this summer and promptly logged three straight 30-point games for the Cavaliers. The Wizards had the unfortunate timing of turning in their first hard-fought game of the season — suffering their first loss, 117-107 in overtime — against a balanced team with a venomous cobra of a point guard as its leader.

Washington’s minor improvements couldn’t mask lingering problems that allowed the Cavaliers to control the majority of the game. The defense remained a step behind most of the time, and the defensive rebounding was a pox.

Advertisement

With second-in-command Darius Garland out with an eyelid laceration suffered in the season opener last week, Mitchell was tasked with carrying the scoring load on the second night of a back-to-back. He had little trouble shredding the Wizards (2-1) as he worked his way to 37 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

He turned the tide in a fairly even game by luring Deni Avdija into foul trouble. The Wizards battled, but their inability to produce stops got in the way of progress as they got within range of the lead in the fourth quarter over and over again. They finally tied it with 25.9 seconds to play when Barton smartly poked the ball away from Mitchell at midcourt for an easy bucket, but overtime was a wash.

The Cavaliers (2-1) held a 48-35 rebounding edge and had 16 offensive boards that led to 24 second-chance points.

Advertisement

Beal had an energetic game to lead five scorers in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the defense’s struggles. He had 27 points, five assists and four rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Rui Hachimura added 16 points off the bench.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Avdija’s struggles

Avdija earned the Mitchell assignment on defense to start but picked up four fouls in his first 11 minutes on the court.

The first two came quickly and forced Coach Wes Unseld Jr. to sub in Hachimura with 7:25 to play in the first quarter. Unseld likes Avdija as a starter — and as a closer at the end of games — because of his defensive upside, but the 21-year-old had trouble keeping up with the Cavaliers’ star point guard. Mitchell’s physicality — he gave Avdija a few meaningful bumps — and lightning quickness made it hard for Avdija to stay in front of him without slipping up.

Advertisement

Beal switched onto Mitchell near the end of the first half, and Avdija started on Caris LeVert after coming out of the locker room. He committed his fourth foul in the first 90 seconds.

The coaching staff wants Avdija to pay close attention to the mental side of his game. The young forward often struggles to shake off bad moments and communicates with his body language — which tends to wilt during tough games.

“Don’t be really down if sometimes it doesn’t go in. It’s part of the game — work on the body language,” Avdija said when asked what the coaches tell him most often. “... Overall just be more confident. Don’t overthink. It’s kind of part of the maturing process.”

Morris finds his rhythm

Monte Morris, the Wizards’ new point guard, had his best game yet with a quiet 13 points. He went 3 for 3 from the three-point line and notched six assists, guiding Washington’s offense with help from Beal and Kuzma, who also occasionally brought the ball up the court.

Advertisement

Unseld has long said the Wizards need a capable, reliable organizer at the head of their offense. Wright has closed all three games this season, but Morris doesn’t have to be a go-to defensive stopper. Unseld likes him for his professionalism and work ethic.

Free throws make the difference

The Wizards beat the Bulls in Friday’s home opener despite attempting just 11 free throws to the Bulls’ 33 — the highest free throw differential in a win since December 2019, the Wizards said — but that good fortune was bound to run out. Washington’s fouling kept the Cavaliers in control Sunday. Cleveland made 22 of 25 from the charity stripe; the Wizards made 9 of 15.

Lopez hits the deck

Sunday’s game featured reunions with two former Wizards: scrappy point guard Raul Neto and goofy big man Robin Lopez. The latter might have had the highlight of the game: Going up against Daniel Gafford under the basket in the second quarter, he fell onto his backside but still made a pseudo-behind-the-back shot just before hitting the floor. It felt very in character for him.

When you've already mastered the hook shot, you move on to something new. pic.twitter.com/jHW9iXYBEM — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) October 23, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article