Bill Belichick last week shared some thoughts about the Chicago Bears, whom his New England Patriots play Monday night in Foxborough, Mass. So many thoughts. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Bill Belichick with a whopping seven minutes and over 1,000 words on how good the Bears are pic.twitter.com/xS9UbK7zru — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 19, 2022 The Bears, it should be noted, are 2-4. They’re averaging 15.5 points a game — better only than the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. They’re coming off a home loss to a Commanders team that won despite playing the entire second half with a quarterback (Carson Wentz) who had broken the ring finger on this throwing hand. But to hear Belichick say it, this Chicago team is worthy of its Monsters of the Midway past — “a pretty impressive group and really a young team that you can see getting better all the time.”

As of Monday morning, the Patriots are an 8.5-point favorite, up from 7.5 when it opened, and the total has been set at 40, up from 39 at open. But neither of our picks will focus on the spread or the total.

Neil Greenberg’s pick

David Montgomery, over 11½ receiving yards

Montgomery might not get many opportunities to run the ball — the expectation is that his team will be trailing for much of this game — but that should not affect his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Montgomery has caught 10 passes on his 11 targets this season, averaging 22.6 receiving yards per game. The Patriots, meantime, are among the league’s worst at defending pass-catching running backs. According to Football Outsiders, New England is the fifth-worst in this regard after adjusting for strength of schedule, allowing opposing running backs to produce an average of 41 receiving yards on six targets per game.

Matt Bonesteel’s pick

Bears team total under 15.5 points

Despite the effusive praise of his Monday night opponent, Belichick must be licking his chops to play such a one-dimensional offense. The Bears have run the ball an NFL-high 58.8 percent of the time this season, and one doesn’t have to go too far back to see what the Patriots have done against teams with a similar offensive imbalance.

In their previous game, the Patriots faced a Cleveland Browns offense that entered with a 52 percent rushing rate, which at the time ranked fifth in the league. And after giving up 15 yards combined on Cleveland’s first two rushing plays, New England held the Browns to just 3.4 yards per rush over the rest of the game. Cleveland would run the ball only 18 times, compared with 45 Jacoby Brissett passes, and the Patriots won going away, 38-15.

New England ranks 26th in the league in defensive rushing DVOA and was allowing 4.8 yards per carry before the Cleveland game, so teams have been able to run on the Patriots. But Belichick knows that the Bears’ passing game is nonexistent, just as the Browns’ was: Chicago is averaging an NFL-worst 122.8 passing yards per game, nearly 30 yards less than the team above it in the rankings. Take away the Bears’ running game — and I think New England will do this — and what’s left for Chicago’s offense? Not much, and New England’s defense ranks sixth in passing DVOA. I don’t think the Bears top their team total here.

