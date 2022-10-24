Commanders’ alumni rally highlighted complicated relationship with the past

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late Sunday morning, a few high-ranking Washington Commanders officials — including co-owner Tanya Snyder — stepped onto a stage on a plaza at FedEx Field and attempted to bridge the franchise’s past and present. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the team, the moment was set to be a high point. Business executives had spent months planning how the organization would celebrate its 90th anniversary, and on “alumni homecoming weekend,” they had gathered about 130 former players, cheerleaders and others to parade around the stadium and be recognized on the field.

But the rally also highlighted Washington’s complicated relationship with its past. Despite the team’s apparent desire to avoid all references to its old name — its banners and clothing used the phrase “Washington Legends,” which the team has favored for its official communications since its rebrand was unveiled in February — a pair of executives seemed to go off-script and use it as appeal to the crowd.

Advertisement

“Hail to the Redskins, and let’s beat Green Bay!” Snyder said to applause.

Team president Jason Wright, who told alumni they were living proof that the team with a new name has heritage, said they could help make “a difference in bringing that next Lombardi Trophy, and y’all know we need that more than anything else.”

“Hail to the ’skins, and hail to the Commanders,” he added.

Here’s the end of the video of Tanya Snyder, which includes her “Hail to the Redskins” (:20). https://t.co/XpIqKP9z3T pic.twitter.com/H5tSIWht6V — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022

Since July 2020, when the franchise retired its old name under pressure from corporate sponsors, the team has rarely used the moniker in official capacities. In January, at the end of a Super Bowl XXVI 30th anniversary special live broadcast on YouTube, a group of former players sang the old fight song. And in August, during a speech at a team luncheon, Snyder said that while the franchise had “evolved,” it would never forget its “history as the Redskins.”

Advertisement

Sunday’s game provided the team’s first public moments since Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay applied pressure last week by saying “there’s merit to remove” team owner Daniel Snyder amid the team’s many off-field issues. And despite the franchise winning consecutive games for the first time as the Commanders, fan dissatisfaction seemed to remain high. During the game, a large group of fans chanted, “Sell the team!” — and when a few held up signs with the same message, staff members asked the fans to stop.

“They should not have been asked to take down the signs,” a team spokesperson said.

Initially, the rally seemed like an oasis from the chaos. The alumni paraded around FedEx Field to the delight of fans, some of whom may have cheered the same players as they rode down Constitution Avenue decades ago. A few fans followed the procession to the rally at Legends Plaza. The banner above the stage read “Thank you Washington Legends,” and the former players wore gray quarter-zips that read “Washington Legends Football.” The only references to the old name came from a small sea of fans, some of whom wore jerseys of the players who helped lift the franchise to greatness.

Advertisement

In his opening remarks, director of alumni relations Tim Hightower praised the former players and the fans who had supported them through difficult times.

“It is important we appreciate the fans who have come out to support these guys all the way from the Boston Braves to the Redskins to now the Commanders,” he said. “We’re one family. This is one legacy. We promise to honor you all.”

Hightower called up Tanya Snyder. She appeared to read from prepared remarks and used many of the team-approved phrases, such as “Washington legends” and the “history, legacy and tradition of the Burgundy and Gold.” She also announced the team had hired “former Redskins cheerleader” Terri Lamb to work with Hightower and lead cheerleader alumni efforts.

But Snyder’s decision to sign off with the team’s old slogan was notable because, since her husband ceded day-to-day control of the team in July 2021, the NFL and the team have presented her as the one overseeing the transformation and culture change.

Advertisement

In between Tanya Snyder and Wright, the Commanders called up four franchise legends: wide receiver Art Monk, quarterback Doug Williams, quarterback Mark Rypien and linebacker Monte Coleman. Rypien mostly emceed, and when he thanked “our extended family, the greatest fans in the NFL — the Washington Football team, Commanders fans,” a fan quickly yelled out to correct him, “Redskins!”

“We’re going to hail the Commanders from here on end, but we hailed the hell out of the Redskins back in the day!” he said to perhaps the loudest applause of the morning. “It’s because of our fans and because of you we had that bond!”

Even amid the gauzy glow of old heroes, of the distant past resurrected, Wright addressed the turbulence of the past two-plus years.

“Thank you for being here, and thank you to so many of you as individuals who have helped us navigate a very challenging moment of transition in the franchise — into a new name [and] trying not to lose our history in the process,” he told the crowd of former players. He listed off a few mentors.

Advertisement

“To all of you, to a person, thank you very much for what you’re doing for our franchise just by being here,” he added. “[You’re] signaling this is not an expansion team. This is not something that’s new. This team has a championship legacy that goes back 90 years, and you are the representation of that.”

Doug Williams got Art Monk tell a short story about what it was like playing in RFK: pic.twitter.com/JhzEktOaxK — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022

Wright said it was critical to connect the players past and present. He said he remembered how he felt when, as a running back with the Cleveland Browns in the mid-2000s, he spent time with franchise legends such as Jim Brown, Kevin Mack and Bernie Kosar.

“I felt like I was a part of something bigger,” he said, adding to the alumni: “When they see you all together, they will remember that it isn’t just the last two years that matter. It isn’t just Chase Young and Terry McLaurin. There is a rich history of champions that they play alongside, and I believe that is going to give them something extra on the field.”

Then Wright added something that for most NFL teams would be simple — but in Washington requires more navigation: “You will see us year after year after year doing more and more to honor you all and to incorporate our history into what we do.”

GiftOutline Gift Article