The Commanders predicted their defense would ‘clean up.’ They were right.

The Commanders’ preseason raised concern to everyone, it seemed, except the Commanders. Their third-down defense was the worst in the league. Their secondary was gashed by big play after big play, and their pass rush prompted questions about who could successfully fill in for Chase Young on the edge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yet defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and Coach Ron Rivera preached patience, often to the chagrin of fans. So did players.

“It’ll clean up,” safety Bobby McCain assured.

Seven games into the season, McCain has proved to be right. Amid Washington’s offensive inconsistency, its defense has steadily improved, even with injuries to key players. Just as in past years, the crux of Washington’s defense is the line, but this year, the Commanders haven’t depended solely on the guys up front to carry the load. That’s made a difference.

The Green Bay Packers were 0-for-6 on third downs in their 23-21 loss Sunday, marking the first time in more than five years that Washington didn’t allow a single conversion. The Commanders now rank second in the league in opponent third-down conversion percentage (29.6 percent), a massive leap from their 31st ranking last season (48.5 percent).

“A big part has obviously been how we’ve played on first and second down, not being in third and shorts as much, but being more in a third and medium to third and long,” Rivera said Monday. “I think that helps. Obviously, it helps with the pass rush.”

Last season, no defense fell into third and short (defined as third down with four yards or fewer to go) more than Washington’s, which averaged more than six such plays per game. Through seven games this season, it has averaged only four plays on third and short per game.

In the offseason, the team was concerned with finding a reliable fill-in in for Young at end and solving the defense’s penchant for allowing big plays.

With Young sidelined because of an ACL injury (it’s possible he returns in the coming weeks), the Commanders have relied primarily on 2020 seventh-rounder James Smith-Williams and a backup rotation of Casey Toohill and Efe Obada on the edge.

The result has perhaps exceeded expectations.

Throughout the preseason and early in the regular season, Rivera preached rush responsibility. When players freelanced or got out of their lanes, pressure dissipated and mobile quarterbacks were able to easily escape the pocket. That was the case for much of last season and throughout the preseason. But Washington’s line has been in sync this year, running rush games to create even more pressure and, at times, split double-teams.

“We have been able to contain in our gaps, and … for the most part, those guys get vertical and get the … push they need,” Rivera said Sunday. “I know today they did not get a sack, but if you watch them, they affect the quarterback, and if they can do that, that’s a huge plus.”

More significant: The Commanders can create pressure without allocating more resources up front. Against Green Bay, they blitzed only once, on the Packers’ last play in regulation, when they used three laterals in a last-gasp attempt to score.

“I think you know what it tells you: They didn’t need to,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “That’s what they thought: The rush could get home, and they pressured enough and were covered on the back end. … They ran man coverage maybe one or two times. It was all two highs, some match, occasional drop down safety, but they didn’t really do a whole lot.”

Washington has collected 55 quarterback hits, second to only the Cowboys, who have 56. The Commanders’ 36.5 percent pressure rate ranks sixth in the NFL, and they’re one of only two teams to have three defensive linemen with at least 20 pressures. Defensive end Montez Sweat leads with 27, and tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have 22 and 20, respectively, according to TruMedia.

Elsewhere on the Commanders defense, the emergence of several young defensive backs has bolstered the secondary and created a more consistent marriage between the rush and coverage.

Second-year safety Darrick Forrest showed a marked improvement in camp and then made his play public with a career showing in the opener while Kam Curl was nursing a thumb injury. And second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who missed most of last season because of concussions, has developed into one of the team’s most promising players, so much so the Commanders benched veteran William Jackson III for him.

Curl is the centerpiece, a Swiss army knife who can play both safety spots, move into the slot, drop down as a linebacker and even shift outside to corner. His presence gives Washington an edge no other player can provide, and his return after missing the first two games sparked a noticeable difference; Washington allowed an average of 7.5 yards per rush without Curl but only 3.7 per rush in the five games since he returned.

“He has kind of a calming influence on the group, I think,” Rivera said. “He’s so reliable, and his communication is so strong. His understanding of what we’re doing is so strong.”

The result is a more coordinated unit that communicates well and can adjust on the fly.

With the pressure up front, the sound play of linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis and the stout coverage on the back end, the Commanders didn’t allow a single play of 40 or more yards on Sunday — a first this season. The longest play was the Packers’ last one, which covered 33 yards before they fumbled out of bounds.

“I do like the way Jack is using the personnel groupings that we have,” Rivera said. “He does a great job of mixing those personnel groupings, whether it’s four down [linemen] with two linebackers, it’s four down with one linebacker, it’s four down with two linebackers in a Buffalo [package with three safeties], it’s four down, two linebackers and a nickel.”

The Commanders defense has come up with critical stops, including two to preserve the win in Chicago in Week 6. But it’s hardly a finished product, and if there’s one piece that continues to elude the group, it’s takeaways. The team has forced only four and is tied with Las Vegas for the fewest in the league.

When asked about that late last month, Rivera again seemed to show faith things would improve in time.

“[Turnovers come] in bunches,” he said. “... Those are all the things that you talk about, you work on. And again, it’s one of those things that when they happen, they happen.”

