Hail or Fail: Commanders celebrate win over Packers with a Cheesehead

A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders’ 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Hail: Taylor Heinicke Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Making his 2022 debut in place of the injured Carson Wentz, Heinicke rebounded from a dreadful start to help the Commanders overcome a 14-3 deficit and improve to 3-4. The pylon-seeking former Old Dominion standout led scoring drives on Washington’s first three possessions of the second half and finished with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. The win was especially meaningful for Heinicke, who grew up rooting for the Packers because his late father was a huge fan. He said his dad, who died in 2011, was on his mind Sunday.

“He’s up there right now drinking a beer, having a good time,” Heinicke said afterward. “He’d be proud of me and this one’s for him, for sure.”

Fail: Green Bay’s offense

The Packers failed to convert a third down for the first time since Oct. 17, 1999, when Heinicke’s childhood idol, Brett Favre, was their quarterback. Aaron Rodgers finished a respectable 23 of 35 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, but he attempted only five passes of more than 11 yards, and the Packers’ offense struggled to move the ball for much of the game. Rodgers was visibly frustrated with his wide receivers, and after one of four drops by rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, cameras captured the veteran quarterback appearing to ask, “What the f--- are we doing?”

Rodgers improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 16-to-1 in seven regular season starts against Washington, his best mark against any team. Strangely, with Sunday’s triumph, the Commanders join the Indianapolis Colts as the only teams with a winning regular season record (4-3) against the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers did lead the Packers to a win in his only playoff matchup against Washington.

Rodgers was visibly frustrated after a 3rd down drop from rookie Romeo Doubs. pic.twitter.com/edlMxAhvcv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2022

Hail: Terry McLaurin

It took a couple of quarters for McLaurin and Heinicke to rediscover the chemistry they displayed last year, but it was a thing of beauty when things clicked. Despite catching only one pass in the first half, McLaurin finished with five receptions for 73 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown. The duo’s most important hookup was a 12-yard gain on third and nine just before the two-minute warning, which enabled Washington to burn valuable time off the clock.

Fail: Spelling

The Commanders welcomed more than 100 franchise greats to FedEx Field as part of their alumni homecoming weekend, which was cool. Less cool: One of those greats, former Washington kicker and 1982 NFL MVP Mark Moseley, had his name misspelled on his team-issued nametag, as documented in a photo tweeted by his son. “It’s really sad,” Mark Moseley Jr. wrote. It’s also nothing new. Three years ago, Washington spelled London Fletcher’s name “London Flecther” in a graphic on the scoreboard when the linebacker was inducted into the team’s ring of honor. Earlier this year, the website where fans were invited to vote on the players to be added to the franchise’s “90 Greatest” team featured numerous spelling mistakes and other factual errors.

Can’t even spell my dads name right at homecoming weekend. 👎🏼 It’s really sad. #Commanders #NFL pic.twitter.com/9KipVAG8YD — Mark Moseley Jr (@MarkMoseley3) October 23, 2022

Hail: Muffed punts — and a souvenir

For the second straight game, a Washington rookie recovered a muffed punt by the opposition. In Chicago, cornerback Christian Holmes pounced on Velus Jones Jr.'s botched catch, setting up the game-winning touchdown. On Sunday, safety Percy Butler’s recovery of Amani Rodgers’s muffed punt in the first quarter led to a Commanders field goal. Butler celebrated the win by trading his gloves to one of the thousands of Packers fans in attendance for a Cheesehead, which was a hit in the locker room. It’s the second consecutive week the Packers have watched an opponent sport their trademark headgear; Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner donned a Cheesehead after New York’s win at Lambeau Field in Week 6.

Fail: Sign censorship

After a video circulated on Twitter of FedEx Field security personnel telling fans to put their “Sell the Team” signs away, a Commanders spokesperson said the sign enforcement was misguided. For future reference, signs are permitted at FedEx Field, provided they’re “handheld, event-related, in good taste, and cannot obstruct another guest’s view,” but wearing paper bags over one’s head is prohibited for safety reasons. The incident was reminiscent of the Burgundy Revolution of 2009, when the team banned all signs before reversing course less than a month later.

“We’ve disappointed our fans so far this season, and I’m as disappointed as they are,” owner Daniel Snyder said in the release announcing the change to the sign policy 13 years ago. “I understand that some fans want to express their feelings with signs and they should do so, as long as they stay within the boundaries of good taste and don’t block the view of other fans.”

The more things change …

Staff making fans put the “Sell the Team” signs down pic.twitter.com/37sZsasch4 — JP Curtz (@teamsellinszn) October 23, 2022

Hail: Ron Rivera

Rivera won his first coach’s challenge of the season, and it came in a big spot. On a first-down play from the Green Bay 38-yard line in the third quarter, Heinicke dropped back to pass and was hit as he threw. Officials initially ruled the play a fumble recovered by Washington’s John Bates, resulting in a loss of 10 yards. Upon review, officials reversed the call to an incomplete pass. Rather than second and 20, Washington faced second and 10. The Commanders picked up a first down on the next play and capped their long drive with a field goal.

Fail: A sloooooow game

By the time Washington received the second-half kickoff, there were two minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens-Cleveland Browns game, which kicked off at the same time. In addition to all of the penalties and punts in an ugly and interminably long first half, officials spent more than six minutes reviewing a potential Washington fumble after a challenge by Packers Coach Matt LaFleur, only to uphold the original call on the field that Brian Robinson Jr. was down by contact.

