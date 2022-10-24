Damascus and its star running back are bouncing back together

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through eight weeks of regular season play, this has proven to be a bounce-back season for the Damascus. The 10-time state champions, coming off their first four-loss season since 2008, are 7-1 after beating Springbrook, 42-0, on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Last year was not the best season,” senior running back Dillon Dunathan said. “So this year we wanted to make a statement.”

Dunathan might be the best example of that bounce-back spirit that has taken hold of the program. He spent the summer unable to participate in football activities because of a months-long bout with mononucleosis.

“It was terrible, I couldn’t do anything besides sit in bed and rest,” Dunathan said.

Even after the feelings of true sickness went away after a few weeks, Dunathan’s spleen remained enlarged, meaning he could not play football for most of July and August. Not only did this mean missing out on seven-on-seven events and summer camps, which are key recruiting tools, but he also missed the first few weeks of preseason practice.

“I got back the week before our scrimmage,” Dunathan said. “Luckily I felt pretty good and the playbook and stuff was similar to last year so I got in the flow pretty easily.”

Throughout the experience, Dunathan had to deal with the lingering possibility of missing part of his senior season. He tried to keep that thought at bay, but it was frustrating to feel mostly good and then be told that the spleen was still an issue.

“I was just so eager to get out there,” he said.

That excitement and energy has found an outlet once Dunathan returned to the field, as he rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s season-opening win against Northwest. Since then, he has helped set the tone for a physical Swarmin’ Hornets team with his hard running style and thumping play at linebacker.

“Our best brand of football is an effort thing,” Dunathan said. “We’re at our best when everybody is flying to the football.”

— Michael Errigo

KIPP positioned for playoff success

Since opening its doors in 2011, KIPP has established itself as one of the best charter school football teams in Washington. But despite posting nine winning seasons in 11 years and winning multiple Public Charter League championships, the Panthers have yet to experience true success in the D.C. State Athletic Association playoffs.

“It’s something that’s definitely a point of emphasis for our program this year,” Coach Trey Walker said. “We’ve developed a winning culture here but haven’t put it all the way together yet at the state level.”

While KIPP has fared well against most public and charter school programs, private schools such as Maret and Sidwell Friends have vexed the Panthers, who have yet to advance beyond the second round of the DCSAA playoffs.

Walker and the Panthers (7-2) have adopted a new slogan this year: “The only way to is through.”

“Outside of last season, it’s not like we have been getting blown out in these games,” Walker said. “We’ve been right there, and it just hasn’t gone our way. But we’ve made some changes that will hopefully help us get over the hump.”

One of the biggest changes has been on offense. After years of dominating on the ground, the Panthers have shifted to a more balanced attack. Early on, the results were mixed, as the team dropped two of its first three games.

But since losing to Anacostia, 14-0, on Sept. 9, KIPP has won six straight, including a 34-27 come-from-behind win over Friendly on Saturday. The Panthers face Richard Wright in the Public Charter League Championship on Nov. 5.

“Obviously, you never want to lose games, but I think those first two games really focused our team on the task at hand,” Walker said. “We’ve always had a talented team, but now they’re also super focused and bought in. I think that combination will be a recipe for us to break through.”

— Tramel Raggs

Players of the Week

Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll: The area’s top-ranked recruit accumulated 251 receiving yards and three touchdowns on five catches in the Lions’ 54-0 win over Bishop O’Connell. He also blocked two punts.

Kendall Johnson, Quince Orchard: The two-way senior caught a touchdown and returned a blocked field goal for a score as the Cougars remained undefeated with a 41-6 win over rival Northwest.

Mac Lewis, Madison: The Warhawks are red hot in district play thanks to their senior signal-caller, who completed over 80 percent of his passes and rushed for two scores in a 21-16 victory that halted Westfield’s six-game winning streak.

Kevin Montague, Theodore Roosevelt: The junior’s 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns helped the Rough Riders overcome an uncharacteristic three turnovers in a 51-14 win over Woodson.

Games to Watch

Seneca Valley at No. 18 Damascus, Friday, 6:30

Champe at No. 20 Patriot, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. John’s at No. 1 Good Counsel, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Rock Creek at Friendship Collegiate, Friday, 7 p.m.

Lack Braddock RB’s recovery proves crucial

Elliot Meine kept coming back. An ACL injury at the end of his sophomore year erased any hope of a junior season. So he waited on the Lake Braddock sideline. He watched film with quarterback Daniel Lipovski, addressing his weaknesses and becoming a more vocal leader. The wait would make the running back better. It had to.

On the first play of this season, he ran for a 60-yard touchdown.

“Yeah, it felt really good,” Meine said. “Now when I play and I think back to that [injury] I’m like, yeah, that sucked, but it’s the reason I keep moving forward and pushing myself.”

Meine has taken center stage through the 7-1 start, averaging almost 200 yards per game and scoring both Lake Braddock touchdowns (his 23rd and 24th of the season) in Friday’s loss to No. 16 Fairfax. He is confident the team can get back on track.

“You hit up the group chat and say ‘Let’s get a workout in,’ everyone’s coming,” Meine said. “There is a trust that comes from being together since we were kids. We all went to the same elementary school. We trust each other when we get on the field.”

Dougherty knew Meine and Lipovski would be vital to the program after they led the freshman team to an undefeated record in 2019. His assessment hardly considered their talent. He saw the way they embodied his five core principles: urgency, discipline, toughness, competitiveness and significance.

“Everyone can see what they do on Friday nights. What they do for me in the locker room and practice field is twice as significant,” Dougherty said. “I’ve had two kids make it to the NFL in 25 years, and they’re both millionaires right now. The other 99.9 percent are dads, husbands, employees, and community members. It’s important to me that they take something from our program that they can apply to their lives.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Annapolis Area Christian confident after first win

Since Annapolis Area Christian began workouts in June, first-year coach Marcus Bell has preached messages to his players about resilience. His sayings of “Keep fighting through adversity” and “On the other side of failure is success” fell flat at times early this season as the Eagles lost their first five games.

But in their 13-7 win over rival Saint John’s Catholic Prep on Oct. 15 in Severn, AACS players saw the results of their training. Trailing by a point in the third quarter, the Eagles compiled their best drive of the season: 12 plays and 95 yards leading to the game-winning touchdown.

“To continue to experience the failure part of it, it can be disheartening and demoralizing at times,” Bell said. “But to really see it all come together and actually get a win under our belt, it does wonders for the confidence of those young guys in particular, so that they can see it’s not all talk.”

On Friday, AACS (1-5) will host Severn, which beat the Eagles by 16 points on Oct. 8. AACS led, 20-14, early in the second quarter of that defeat.

“Once you kind of get that first win, it increases the hunger of our guys,” Bell said. “We talk about believing a lot, but now you kind of get to see that manifestation of when we come together … we can do great things. Now that we’ve seen that we can push through the adversity together, it puts us in a better position moving forward.”

— Kyle Melnick

