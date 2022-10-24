Football Top 20: Rock Creek Christian, Fairfax make big jumps

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rock Creek Christian Academy, facing one of the D.C. area’s toughest schedules, lost to nationally ranked teams to begin its season. In the past two weeks, the Upper Marlboro private school has shown it can compete with strong teams, too. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Oct. 15, Rock Creek beat Life Christian Academy, which has appeared in national rankings. On Friday, the Eagles topped Steubenville (Ohio), which became known locally after beating No. 13 Archbishop Carroll last month. Rock Creek jumps to No. 12 in The Washington Post’s local rankings this week.

In Virginia, Fairfax proved it’s a Class 6 contender by beating Lake Braddock. The undefeated Lions ascend to No. 16. Two other undefeated Virginia contenders, Loudoun County and Patriot, join the rankings this week.

In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, DeMatha remained at No. 2 after beating No. 4 St. John’s. This week features a plethora of strong games as teams face the final stretch of the regular season.

1. Good Counsel (7-1) Last ranked: 1

The Falcons posted their first shutout in their 39-0 win over Bishop McNamara.

Next: Friday vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

2. DeMatha (7-1) LR: 2

The Stags held off a late rally by St. John’s in their 17-14 road win.

Next: Friday vs. Clarkson North (Ark.), 7 p.m.

3. Archbishop Spalding (7-1) LR: 4

Defensive back Tyler Brown intercepted three passes in the Cavaliers’ 45-12 win over McDonogh.

Next: Friday vs. Loyola Blakefield, 7 p.m.

4. St. John’s (5-3) LR: 3

In a 17-14 loss to DeMatha, the Cadets suffered their first WCAC defeat since April 2021.

Next: Friday at Good Counsel, 7 p.m.

5. Quince Orchard (8-0) LR: 5

The Cougars cruised by Montgomery County rival Northwest, 41-6.

Next: Friday at Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.

6. Freedom (Woodbridge) (9-0) LR: 6

The Eagles posted their fifth shutout in their 41-0 win over Potomac (Va.).

Next: Thursday at C.D. Hylton, 6 p.m.

7. C.H. Flowers (8-0) LR: 7

With their 36-0 win over Suitland, the Jaguars have posted back to back shutouts.

Next: Friday vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m.

8. Wise (7-1) LR: 8

After their 35-0 win over Parkdale, the Pumas have allowed 24 points in seven Prince George’s County games.

Next: Friday vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

9. Battlefield (8-0) LR: 9

The Bobcats returned to their dominant ways with a 49-0 win over Osbourn Park.

Next: Friday vs. Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

10. Stone Bridge (7-1) LR: 11

The Bulldogs’ offense has been clicking in the past month, including in their 49-28 win over Woodgrove.

Next: Friday vs. Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.

11. Gonzaga (4-4) LR: 13

Three of the Eagles’ losses have come against teams ranked in the top 40 nationally.

Next: Saturday vs. Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.

12. Rock Creek Christian (5-3) LR: 19

Since an inconsistent start, the Eagles have won three straight, including a 36-20 victory over Steubenville (Ohio) last week.

Next: Friday at Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.

13. Archbishop Carroll (6-2) LR: 14

Nyckoles Harbor caught five passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 54-0 win over Bishop O’Connell.

Next: Saturday vs. Paul VI, 1 p.m.

14. Theodore Roosevelt (7-1) LR: 15

In a rematch of last year’s Turkey Bowl, the Rough Riders proved their D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association supremacy with a 51-14 win over H.D. Woodson.

Next: Friday at Eastern, 6 p.m.

15. Georgetown Prep (6-1) LR: 16

The Little Hoyas cruised by rival Landon, 35-7, to remain perfect in Interstate Athletic Conference play.

Next: Saturday at Episcopal, 2 p.m.

16. Fairfax (8-0) LR: 20

The Lions are 8-0 for the first time since 1999 after their 29-14 win over Lake Braddock.

Next: Friday at Robinson, 7 p.m.

17. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (8-0) LR: 17

Junior Israel Crockett caused and recovered a fumble and scored a receiving touchdown in the Saints’ 22-3 win over Archbishop Curley.

Next: Friday at St. Paul’s, 4 p.m.

18. Damascus (7-1) LR: 18

The Swarmin’ Hornets’ fourth consecutive rout was a 42-0 win over Springbrook.

Next: Friday vs. Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.

19. Loudoun County (8-0) LR: Not ranked

The Captains have strong Loudoun County victories against Tuscarora and Independence.

Next: Friday at Broad Run, 7 p.m.

20. Patriot (8-0) LR: NR

The Prince William County program has won by an average of 33.1 points.

Next: Friday vs. John Champe, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 10 Northern, No. 12 Lake Braddock

On the bubble: Atholton, Broadneck, Lake Braddock, Paul VI, South County

