Injury-struck Jets swing trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson

After getting confirmation Monday that standout rookie running back Breece Hall was lost for the season to a knee injury, the New York Jets acquired James Robinson in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, per multiple reports. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight In exchange, the Jets are reportedly giving up a sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder if certain conditions are met.

The deal comes on a day when New York was dealt a double dose of bad news. In addition to confirming a torn ACL for Hall, who had been a leading contender for NFL offensive rookie of the year honors, Coach Robert Saleh revealed that versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker also suffered a season-ending torn triceps during Sunday’s 16-9 win Sunday over the host Denver Broncos.

It remains to be seen if the Jets will swing a deal to help replace Vera-Tucker, a 2021 first-round pick who ably started games this season at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. At a news conference Monday, Saleh praised Jets running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson, but several hours later the team showed it wanted significant reinforcement at the position.

A third-year veteran who went undrafted in 2020 out of Illinois State, Robinson is coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in December. He made a relatively quick recovery and was given a sizable role right away when Jacksonville started this season. However, with the emergence of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne — a 2021 first-round pick whose rookie season was lost to a foot injury — Robinson began to lose playing time, and he was only on the field Sunday for 17 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in a home loss to the New York Giants this weekend.

For the season, Robinson has 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns, with nine receptions for 46 yards and another score. Hall, a second-round pick out of Iowa State this year, racked up 463 rushing yards, good for eighth-best in the NFL thus far, and a seventh-best 681 yards from scrimmage. That accounted for almost 30 percent of the Jets’ total scrimmage yards, and Hall not only scored five of the team’s 16 offensive touchdowns but set up a couple of more on plays that reached the 1-yard line. Despite sharing a backfield with Carter and only starting New York’s past two games, he was also among the league leaders in these areas:

Seventh in rushing yards over expected per attempt ( 5.8

Sixth in Football Outsiders’ running back DVOA

Fifth in Pro Football Focus’s halfback rushing grades

Fourth in explosive runs (over 10 yards)

Hall got hurt in the first half Sunday not long after authoring one of Week 7′s highlight plays, a 62-yard scoring run in which he burst through the left side of the line. His top speed of 21.9 mph on that play, per the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, was the highest in the league this season until later in the day, when Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III hit 22.1 mph on a 74-yard touchdown run.

THERE GOES THAT MAN.@BreeceH 62 yards to the crib!!#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/CbTJxGpRch — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

Late in the same first half, Vera-Tucker suffered what was initially described as an elbow injury.

“It’s always tough,” Saleh said Monday of losing two young stars who were arguably his team’s top offensive performers. “Those are two potential Pro Bowlers.”

Saleh then told reporters that the NFL’s mantra was “next man up” before noting that when he was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, that team saw several significant contributors suffer injuries in a game at the Jets’ MetLife Stadium.

Those 49ers started off 4-3 but finished the season with a 6-10 record after losing the likes of Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and Richard Sherman for parts of the season. At 5-2, the Jets are enjoying their best start since 2010 but suddenly will have to make do without their early season offensive engine and his best run-blocker.

The 220-pound Robinson is bigger than Carter and Johnson, and the former Jaguar, who tied for the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL as a rookie, figures to get much of the early down work with New York. Robinson is also an adept pass-catcher, as evidenced by his 80 receptions over the previous two seasons.

A 2021 fourth-round pick out of North Carolina, Carter led last season’s Jets in rushing attempts (147) and yards (639), while Johnson added 610 yards from scrimmage.

“Michael Carter has proven he can carry the load, and Ty Johnson has done a really nice job,” Saleh said, before news of the trade emerged. “With our offensive line, it’s been all year with guys shuffling in and out. We’ve just got a lot of faith in the guys that are here to be able to step in and continue to do the job that was done before them.”

Put the doctor who oversaw James Robinson's Achilles recovery in charge of everything pic.twitter.com/fsOizQhdJa — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) September 25, 2022

Eighth-year veteran Cedric Ogbuehi, whom Saleh described as having “a ton of talent,” took over at right tackle Sunday and is expected to continue in that role, at least until two other tackles, veteran George Fant and rookie Max Mitchell, return from injury. The Jets lost offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, a 2020 first-round pick, to a season-ending right knee injury in August.

If he stays healthy this season at a position notorious for its injury rate, Robinson will get a crack at his former team in Week 16, when the Jets host the Jaguars on Dec. 22. Next up for New York, which has the NFL’s longest active playoff drought, is a test against longtime nemesis New England.

It is unclear if Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, who suffered a knee injury in the Broncos game, will be ready to face the Patriots. Saleh described Davis as “day-to-day” and said the sixth-year veteran would be evaluated over the course of the week.

The Jets went into Denver amid some controversy over a trade request reportedly lodged by second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore, who didn’t receive an official pass target during a Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Jets reportedly turned down his request and, in the wake of Hall’s injury, could now have greater need for Moore’s playmaking ability. Saleh said that Moore, who led the Jets last season in receiving yards (538) and touchdowns (five), was in the team’s facility Monday and was expected to play against the Patriots.

Asked about his team’s mind-set in the wake of the injuries to Hall and Vera-Tucker, Saleh said he thought his players would be “fine.”

“I’m more hurt for Breece and AVT,” Saleh added, “because of the seasons that they’ve been having.”

