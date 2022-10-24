Results are mixed for Northern Virginia golfers at girls’ state championship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday morning, Audrey Yim arrived at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton for the Virginia girls' state tournament hoping to play better than she did last year. But despite putting up solid scores at the district qualifier, the Langley senior couldn't disrupt a certain pattern.

"I played bad at states all four years," she said. "States brings out the not-so-good golf."

On Monday, Yim finished tied for 25th out of 43 golfers with a score of 10-over-par 82. Teammate Alina Ho followed up a big performance at this month’s co-ed championship with a third-place finish.

Despite Yim’s middle-of-the-pack finish, she had an impressive high school career. For the past four years, she has played on both the Class 6 championship-winning co-ed team and the undefeated girls’ team. This year, she was a co-captain — along with senior Cami Hiek — not necessarily for her scores but for her humility and energy.

“The two co-captains went out of their way to talk to the freshmen before their first match, making sure they were feeling good,” Coach Duane Bean said. “That’s not something you can coach; it’s something you just have.”

At the qualifier last week, Yim shot a 3-over 75 that gave her confidence going into Monday’s round. Yim did reach her goal of beating last year’s score — by a stroke.

Yim was introduced to golf at age 5 when she took a trip to South Florida to visit her grandparents. Yim’s grandmother enrolled her in golf camp for fun, and she fell in love with the game. She hopes to continue to play at the collegiate level, but she has not decided what school she will attend.

Western Albemarle’s Elsie MacCleery won the tournament for the second year in a row by shooting a 2-under 70. She was followed by Colonial Forge’s Makayla Grubb (71).

Ho finished tied for third with Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle. Ho said she had trouble putting, which caused her to bogey two holes.

Lightridge’s Riley Kim also earned a medal with a fifth-place finish at 1 over. Robinson’s Katie Vu, Salem’s Macy Johnson and Langley’s Emily Wang tied for sixth after shooting 74s.

The golfers competing in the tournament qualified by shooting in the top 15 percent of each of nine zone qualifiers held across the state.

