This is an excerpt from Ben Golliver’s NBA Post Up weekly newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news and commentary and the best high jinks from #NBATwitter and R/NBA delivered to your inbox every Monday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight LOS ANGELES — The eager bouncing on the Portland Trail Blazers’ bench began once Russell Westbrook zipped past the three-point arc, and it morphed into a full-fledged celebration when the Los Angeles Lakers guard couldn’t resist an open look.

A Lakers fan in a purple jacket, seated along the right baseline, threw his hands into the air to protest the shot when it went up, then clutched his face when it rimmed off. Standing near midcourt, LeBron James and Anthony Davis turned their palms to the sky as if asking, “Why?” The Lakers’ longtime play-by-play broadcaster Bill Macdonald moaned on the television broadcast: “No Russ, no.”

Welcome to another uncomfortable day in Westbrook’s life, where opponents beg him to shoot, teammates often appear perplexed by his decisions and the home crowd can’t take the misses any longer.

The Lakers fell to 0-3 with a 106-104 loss to the Blazers on Sunday, blowing a seven-point lead in the game’s final two minutes to complete a demoralizing opening week. Portland’s comeback was led by Damian Lillard, who tallied a game-high 41 points, but it wouldn’t have been possible without Westbrook’s latest late-game follies.

While Westbrook’s pride powered him to nine all-star selections, the 2017 MVP award and an NBA-record 194 triple-doubles, it is now the leading cause of his fall. At 33, he doesn’t draw fouls or finish at the rim like he did in his prime. His shaky three-point shot has completely deserted him, and his midrange pull-ups are no longer reliable enough to keep defenses honest. Even though he is shooting just 28.9 percent from the floor and 8.3 percent from deep so far this season, he can’t help himself. If someone gives him a shot, he takes it.

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham subbed Westbrook back into the game with about five minutes remaining in regulation and Los Angeles leading, 98-90. Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups responded by switching center Jusuf Nurkic onto Westbrook, deploying the Bosnian big man like a shortstop executing a shift. Instead of conceding the left side of the infield, Nurkic intentionally played so far off Westbrook that he was free to take an uncontested jumper from anywhere he liked.

The simple strategy worked brilliantly. With a little over three minutes left, Westbrook missed a three-pointer that quickly led to a Lillard three on the other end. Then, with Los Angeles leading by one point with less than 30 seconds left, Westbrook hoisted his final wayward jumper instead of milking the clock or driving to the basket. As Nurkic laid back in the paint, Westbrook pulled up from 15 feet with 18 seconds left on the shot clock, triggering collective disbelief from James, Davis, Macdonald and thousands of groaning fans.

“I’m not really sure what to do [when centers switch on to me], but I’m just trying to do the best I can,” said Westbrook, who explained that he was trying to execute a two-for-one so that the Lakers would have the final possession.

Ham expressed his disapproval, saying that Westbrook should have driven to the hoop to try to draw a foul on Nurkic.

“If you’re going to go two-for-one, I think it has to be either going downhill to attack the rim or going downhill for a draw-and-kick,” he said. “I felt like we settled on that.”

On the surface, Ham’s candid take was refreshing. James, by comparison, has adopted an evasive approach to queries about Westbrook’s poor play, suggesting Sunday that reporters were “try[ing] to set me up to say something.”

Dig deeper, and it’s clear that the time has come for Ham to take a firmer stance with Westbrook, whose $47 million contract has proved difficult to trade. When Ham was hired in June to replace the fired Frank Vogel, he promised to hold Westbrook to a higher standard of accountability.

Ham’s first test came when he experimented with moving Westbrook to the bench in the Lakers’ preseason finale. Westbrook left the game after playing five minutes, citing a strained hamstring. Later, Westbrook said that he “absolutely” felt that the move to the second unit had contributed to his injury.

“I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to try to stay warm and loose.”

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson led a chorus of observers who felt Westbrook “was sending a message” by using the injury talk as a veiled threat to dissuade Ham from benching him in the future. Ham said that he had addressed the situation with Westbrook, who promptly returned to the starting lineup.

After the Portland game, Ham said that he had put Westbrook back in late because he wanted “another athletic perimeter defender” to help switch defensively against Lillard. If that was the goal, there were other qualified options, including Austin Reaves and Juan Toscano-Anderson. If Ham was instead deferring to a mercurial star who expects to play in big moments, he should survey the Pacific Division for examples of healthier alternatives.

Los Angeles Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue has utilized an unconventional rotation that keeps franchise forward Kawhi Leonard on the bench until midway through the second quarter. Leonard, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, is on a minute restriction, and backloading his minutes ensures that he can be fresh in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams benched Chris Paul for the final six minutes of a 107-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. Paul is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who led the Suns to the 2021 Finals, but the 37-year-old guard shot just 1-for-6 against Dallas and was replaced by backup Cameron Payne.

Leonard and Paul are better and more accomplished players than Westbrook; If they can sit early or late, so can he. Compromises are necessary when stars age, and savvy players understand the need to evolve their games and expectations.

A year into their failed experiment, the Lakers must have learned by now that Westbrook’s pride blinds him from that type of honest self-assessment. Until a divorce frees all parties, Ham is the only thing standing between Westbrook and his worst impulses.

“We don’t have time for feelings or people being in their feelings,” Ham said. “We’re trying to turn this thing around.”

Surely, he understands whose feelings must get hurt first.

