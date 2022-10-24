The Astros and Phillies will meet in the World Series. Here’s what to know.

The Major League Baseball season is nearly complete, and it will culminate with a World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies beginning Friday night.
The Astros, who won 106 games during the regular season to claim the top seed in the American League, will host the first two games and try to maintain their perfect postseason record. The 87-win Phillies will look to extend their magical run as the National League’s lowest seed and steal at least one road win, which they’ve done in their first three series this postseason, before the series heads to Philadelphia.