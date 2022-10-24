MLB

The Astros and Phillies will meet in the World Series. Here’s what to know.

October 24, 2022 at 7:54 a.m. EDT
The American League champion Houston Astros will face the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series beginning Friday. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The Major League Baseball season is nearly complete, and it will culminate with a World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies beginning Friday night.

The Astros, who won 106 games during the regular season to claim the top seed in the American League, will host the first two games and try to maintain their perfect postseason record. The 87-win Phillies will look to extend their magical run as the National League’s lowest seed and steal at least one road win, which they’ve done in their first three series this postseason, before the series heads to Philadelphia.

Here is what you need to know about the 2022 World Series.

