Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown sever ties with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

A pair of star athletes became the latest prominent entities to sever ties with Ye, the musician and fashion mogul formerly known as Kanye West. Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, who both signed with Ye’s Donda Sports earlier this year, said Tuesday they were leaving the marketing agency in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic remarks.

Donald, a defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, and Brown, a Boston Celtics wing, announced their decisions in separate statements shared one minute apart on social media. Donald’s statement was issued jointly with his wife, Erica Donald, who had worked as a marketing executive with Donda Sports.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings,” the Donalds wrote. “We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.”

Brown’s departure from Donda Sports came a day after he told the Boston Globe he was sticking with the agency. Brown, 26, said Monday that he changed his stance after having had more time to discuss with others how “there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values.”

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown wrote. “For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

A 24-time Grammy winner who expanded his brand across a number of business ventures, Ye has recently faced enormous backlash for posting that he would go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE” and wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show for his Adidas-partnered line of Yeezy wear. During a subsequent podcast appearance, Ye repeated antisemitic tropes and claimed George Floyd died from having fentanyl in his system.

Before the statements from Donald and Brown, Adidas said Tuesday it was terminating that partnership out of an intolerance for “antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous,” said the German sportswear giant, “and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Also among the fallout was the cancellation earlier this month of a planned airing of Ye’s appearance in an already taped episode of HBO’s “The Shop.” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a co-producer of the show and a frequent contributor to its discussions, but he was not part of the shelved episode featuring Ye, according to Maverick Carter, a longtime business partner of James’s.

“Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter told Andscape. “Unfortunately, he used ‘The Shop’ to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

Other companies that have distanced themselves from Ye include clothing retailer Gap Inc., fashion house Balenciaga and CAA, his talent agency.

Donald, who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in February, signed with Donda Sports in May, as did Brown, a key cog in the Celtics’ run to this year’s NBA Finals.

“It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense,” Donald said at the time. “Hearing the whole spectrum of everything that’s going on and what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports, and not just me but my wife being a part of that — for me, it was a no-brainer.”

They didn’t believe in us… AARON DONALD DID 🕊



Wait until this next announcement 🤫 💰 #DondaSports pic.twitter.com/6uvUfV64B9 — DondaSports (@DondaSports) June 6, 2022

Jaylen Brown has signed with Donda Sports, per @TMZ_Sports



He's the first NBA player to do so pic.twitter.com/x9Vqt0LVos — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2022

In Tuesday’s statement, Donald and his wife said Ye’s “recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

“We find them to be irresponsible,” they continued, “and go against everything we believe in as a family.”

