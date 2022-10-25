Too tall for gymnastics, Emerson Sellman dominates volleyball instead

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sitting in Spanish class in late May, Emerson Sellman had a hard time paying attention. The Holy Cross outside hitter knew invitations to join USA Volleyball’s under-19 training team were being sent out that day, and she wasn’t sure she would be one of the 20 athletes considered. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Continually refreshing her inbox, she finally saw an email. She hesitantly clicked on the vague subject line and scrolled down to the body of the message, which revealed her invite and a welcome video from U.S. women’s national team coach Karch Kiraly.

Sellman ran to the bathroom to call her mom and share the news.

Sellman is one of just two players from the area — the other being Flint Hill’s Cari Spears, who is originally from Texas — to make the team. And her experience last summer has carried over to her junior season at Holy Cross.

The Tartans have aspirations to make it back to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title game — and this time win it. Sellman is the difference-maker who could get them there. Holy Cross (21-1) beat Bishop O’Connell in five sets last month in a rematch of last year’s WCAC championship match, and Sellman was the most dominant player on the floor.

In July, Sellman was with the national training team in Tulsa, where she had 12 “jam-packed” days of watching film, practicing skills and learning how to get in the right mental space for international competition.

“It was kind of humbling to get there and see the girls that I’ve always looked up to, and just to be playing with them and considered among them was really cool,” Sellman said. “Now I know what it’s like to be in that USA gym.”

An invitation to the national training team is widely regarded as the initial step toward the pipeline for the Olympics, a goal Sellman has long had her sights on — though initially in gymnastics. She competed as a Level 5 gymnast at the now-defunct Top Flight Gymnastics in Howard County for five years, until she turned 12. “I stuck with it for a pretty long time until I grew out of it, like physically,” said Sellman, who stands 6-foot-4.

While there is no set height limit, gymnasts who compete at the highest level typically do not stand taller than 5-4. The tallest gymnast to make a U.S. Olympic team was Kyla Ross, who at 5-7 contributed to Team USA’s gold medal in the all-around competition in London in 2012.

By age 12, Sellman was already 5-5.

Seeing that his daughter’s time as a competitive gymnast was limited, John Sellman introduced Emerson to volleyball, a sport where height is an asset. The former pitcher for the Tennessee Chattanooga baseball team and his wife, Suzanne, had gotten into playing sand volleyball recreationally as adults.

The sport switch looks like the right decision for Sellman, 16, who received scholarship offers from multiple Division I schools and recently committed to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked sixth in the country.

Sellman took her time in deciding on a college, speaking with Holy Cross graduates about their experiences within programs she was considering and missing a few days of school each month to travel for her five allotted official visits. The aspect she considered most is whether the program would further develop her skills to help her achieve her dream of playing in the Olympics.

For a while now, most of Sellman’s decisions have been with volleyball in mind. She chose Holy Cross because of Coach Dave Geiser’s reputation, and she chose to play for Metro Volleyball Club because of its history of developing prospects.

Participation in club volleyball in the offseason has become a crucial part of improving players’ skills and preparing for the collegiate level. Metro Volleyball Club is considered the premier club in the D.C. area and has produced five Power Five recruits and several first-team all-Americans.

Sellman was a starting outside hitter on the U16 travel team, which Coach Sam Danai believes was the most talented he has seen in the area in his two decades. The team became a magnet for college coaches looking for the next crop of talent.

Danai attributes a large part of the team’s success to Sellman, who pushed teammates to improve and was reliable offensively and defensively.

“She has a tremendous platform and she can pass at an elite level,” Danai said. “Her offensive capacity is what gets people into the arena to watch her, but then when you see her passing, in addition to her tremendous offensive capacity, that’s what makes her so unique. That’s what makes her kind of a unicorn.”

Sellman worked hard in the gym to get to that level of consistency. The year before she made the U16 travel team, Danai invited the girls on the U15 team to his practices so they could get a feel for what to expect the following year. While most of the girls initially jump at the opportunity, they tend to stop coming eventually. Sellman never stopped attending.

“As a gymnast, you have to have a really high work ethic,” Sellman said. “If you don’t put in the work yourself, you’re not really going to get anywhere in gymnastics, so I think that transitioned over to volleyball and it has made me understand from a young age that I really have to work hard.”

