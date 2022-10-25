World Cup Everything you need to know about Group C at the World Cup

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lionel Messi and Argentina will be the runaway favorites to win Group C at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the second ticket to the knockout round seemingly up for grabs. Will Mexico keep its streak of surviving the group stage alive — and perhaps go one step further? Can Robert Lewandowski lift Poland into the round of 16? Is Saudi Arabia positioned to spring an upset or two?

Here’s a closer look at Group C, which kicks off Nov. 22 when Argentina faces Saudi Arabia and Mexico takes on Poland.

Saudi A. Mexico Poland Argentina Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia Argentina Saudi Arabia Poland Mexico Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia

Argentina

The narrative here is nothing new: Messi’s case as the greatest to ever play the game may well hinge on his ability to fill the glaring gap in his resume and win a World Cup title. With Argentina coming off the 2021 Copa America title — its first trophy in 28 years — and an unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign, this could very well represent the 35-year-old’s best and last chance at securing his legacy.

Advertisement

Argentina in the World Cup Argentina won its first World Cup in 1978, the year it served as host. It won its second in 1986. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 Argentina 3, Netherlands 1 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 Argentina 3, West Germany 2 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Argentina in the World Cup Argentina won its first World Cup in 1978, the year it served as host. It won its second in 1986. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 Argentina 3, Netherlands 1 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 Argentina 3, West Germany 2 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Argentina in the World Cup Argentina won its first World Cup in 1978, the year it served as host. It won its second in 1986. Argentina 3, Netherlands 1 Argentina 3, West Germany 2 Champion Final Semifinals Quarterfinals Round of 16 Group stage Did not participate ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18

Few nations have a richer soccer history than Argentina, which won the 1978 and 1986 World Cup titles and advanced to the final in 1930, 1990 and 2014. But its more recent reputation has been one of disappointment, that 2014 run aside, with stacked Albiceleste squads crashing out in the 2002 group stage, 2006 and 2010 quarterfinals and 2018 round of 16.

After a string of Copa America heartbreaks — finishing as runner-up four times in five tournaments from 2004 to 2016, including consecutive shootout losses to Chile in the final — Messi and Argentina got over the hump with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the 2021 title game. And Argentina went 11-0-6 to finish second in CONMEBOL’s 2022 World Cup qualifying table.

Coach Lionel Scaloni Projected lineup N. Tagliafico G. Lo Celso L. Messi C. Romero R. De Paul L. Martinez E. Martínez N. Otamendi Á. Di María L. Paredes N. Molina Coach Lionel Scaloni Projected lineup N. Tagliafico G. Lo Celso L. Messi C. Romero R. De Paul L. Martinez E. Martínez N. Otamendi Á. Di María L. Paredes N. Molina Projected lineup N. Tagliafico G. Lo Celso L. Messi C. Romero R. De Paul L. Martinez E. Martínez N. Otamendi Á. Di María L. Paredes Coach Lionel Scaloni 44 years old N. Molina

Messi’s supporting cast in Qatar will be a blend of familiar cohorts and fresh faces. Benfica’s Nicolás Otamendi continues to hold down the back line, and fellow 34-year-old Ángel Di María — a Juventus winger who has starred for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain — remains a source of attacking inspiration. Roma forward Paulo Dybala is a remarkable attacking talent whose place on the field is only in question because he and Messi tend to occupy the same spaces.

Advertisement

This will mark the World Cup debut for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez, a 25-year-old who already has hit the 20-goal mark for Argentina. The same goes for Rodrigo De Paul, a box-to-box midfielder for Atletico Madrid with impressive range and passing precision.

The star Lionel Messi 35 years old, Rosario, Argentina Paris Saint- Germain National team stats 164 games 90 goals The star Lionel Messi 35 years old, Rosario, Argentina Paris Saint-Germain National team stats 164 games 90 goals The star Lionel Messi 35 years old, Rosario, Argentina Paris Saint-Germain National team stats 90 164 goals games

All eyes, however, will be on Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner playing his second season with Paris Saint-Germain after his decorated, 17-year Barcelona tenure came to an unexpected end because of the club’s financial struggles. A fleet-footed attacker with transcendent control and finishing prowess, Messi is off to a strong start with PSG this season after his 11-goal haul in Year 1 snapped a streak of 13 straight club campaigns in which he scored 30-plus goals.

Messi hasn’t lost a step on the international stage, scoring six times in three appearances this year. With 90 goals in 164 appearances, he is both Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. Still, much of the Albiceleste’s fan base will forever say he pales in comparison to Diego Maradona — the magnetic playmaker who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup crown — unless Messi can match that feat with a title of his own.

Advertisement

Mexico

You have to give it to Mexico: It’s nothing if not consistent, advancing from the group stage in seven straight World Cups before crashing out in the round of 16 each time. Despite recent struggles, El Tri will head to Qatar with its sights set not just on surviving the group but notching that elusive knockout-round victory.

Mexico in the World Cup Mexico has hosted two World Cups, in 1970 and 1986. It will also host the next World Cup, in 2026, alongside the U.S. and Canada. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Mexico in the World Cup Mexico has hosted two World Cups, in 1970 and 1986. It will also host the next World Cup, in 2026, alongside the U.S. and Canada. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Mexico in the World Cup Mexico has hosted two World Cups, in 1970 and 1986. It will also host the next World Cup, in 2026, alongside the U.S. and Canada. Champion Final Semifinals Quarterfinals Round of 16 Group stage Did not participate ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18

Mexico’s two best World Cup finishes — quarterfinal runs in 1970 and 1986 — both came on home soil. El Tri seemed well positioned to win its group and earn a manageable knockout round path four years ago in Russia, after upsetting defending champion Germany and then topping South Korea. But the Mexicans slumped to a 3-0 loss to Sweden in the group stage finale, dropped to second in the group and fell, 2-0, to Brazil in the round of 16.

More recently, Mexico has lost its grasp on the Concacaf crown. In the summer of 2021, Mexico fell to the United States in extra time in both the Concacaf Nations League final and the Gold Cup title game. Although an 8-2-4 record in World Cup qualifying was enough for the Mexicans to punch their ticket to Qatar as the region’s second-place team, El Tri went 0-2-2 against the United States and Canada — further irking a fan base used to ruling over the region.

Advertisement

Coach Tata Martino Projected lineup G. Arteaga E. Gutiérrez H. Lozano N. Araujo E. Álvarez R. Jiménez G. Ochoa C. Montes H. Herrera A. Vega J. Sánchez Coach Tata Martino Projected lineup G. Arteaga E. Gutiérrez H. Lozano N. Araujo E. Álvarez R. Jiménez G. Ochoa C. Montes H. Herrera A. Vega J. Sánchez Projected lineup G. Arteaga E. Gutiérrez H. Lozano N. Araujo E. Álvarez R. Jiménez G. Ochoa C. Montes H. Herrera A. Vega Coach Tata Martino 59 years old J. Sánchez

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, now 37 and playing for Club America, is poised to go to his fifth World Cup — third as Mexico’s starter between the posts. Fellow veterans Héctor Moreno and Andrés Guardado have seemingly slipped into secondary roles, but 32-year-old midfielder Héctor Herrera — who joined the Houston Dynamo from Atlético Madrid this past summer — has remained a sturdy presence in central midfield alongside Ajax’s Edson Álvarez.

Up front, Napoli winger Hirving Lozano makes for a dynamic threat while cutting in from the left flank to his lethal right foot. And Rogelio Funes Mori, a former Argentina international who made a one-time switch to Mexico in 2021 after making a name for himself with Monterrey, gives Martino the option of playing a true poacher up top.

The star Raúl Jiménez 31 years old, Tepeji, Mexico Wolverhampton Wanderers National team stats 94 games 29 goals The star Raúl Jiménez 31 years old, Tepeji, Mexico Wolverhampton Wanderers National team stats 94 games 29 goals The star Raúl Jiménez 31 years old, Tepeji, Mexico Wolverhampton Wanderers National team stats 29 94 goals games

With Sevilla winger Jesus “Tecatito” Corona probably out for the World Cup with a fractured fibula, even more of the attacking onus will land on Raúl Jiménez — though he’s dealing with a lingering groin injury himself. A 6-foot-3 target forward who scored 54 goals over his first four seasons with Premier League side Wolverhampton, Jiménez also routinely finds the net for his country. And Mexico fans would be thrilled to see him on the field in Qatar after he suffered a fractured skull in November 2020 that threatened his career and kept him on the sidelines for the better part of a year.

Advertisement

Poland

How far can one transcendent talent carry an otherwise pedestrian squad? That will be the question facing prolific striker Robert Lewandowski — winner of the past two FIFA men’s player of the year prizes — and his Polish teammates in Qatar.

Poland in the World Cup Poland has not gone past the round of 16 in 40 years, despite two third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Poland in the World Cup Poland has not gone past the round of 16 in 40 years, despite two third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Poland in the World Cup Poland has not gone past the round of 16 in 40 years, despite two third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982. Champion Final Semifinals Quarterfinals Round of 16 Group stage Did not participate ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18

After finishing third at the 1974 and 1982 World Cups and making it to the round of 16 in 1986, Poland has qualified for just three of the past nine tournaments and never advanced out of the group stage. After going 6-2-2 in Group I of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing second to England, Poland got a free pass through the playoff semifinals (when Russia was disqualified because of the nation’s invasion of Ukraine), then earned a 2-0 win over Sweden to punch its ticket to Qatar.

Coach Czesław Michniewicz Projected lineup N. Zalewski J. Kiwior G. Krychowiak W. Szczęsny R. Lewandowski K. Glik P. Zieliński K. Linetty K. Świderski J. Bednarek P. Frankowski Coach Czesław Michniewicz Projected lineup N. Zalewski J. Kiwior G. Krychowiak R. Lewandowski W. Szczęsny K. Glik P. Zieliński K. Świderski K. Linetty J. Bednarek P. Frankowski Projected lineup N. Zalewski J. Kiwior G. Krychowiak R. Lewandowski W. Szczęsny K. Glik P. Zieliński K. Świderski K. Linetty J. Bednarek Coach Czesław Michniewicz 52 years old P. Frankowski

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny gives Poland an accomplished presence between the posts, while Kamil Glik — a 34-year-old center back for Italian Serie B club Benevento — anchors the defense. First-year coach Czesław Michniewicz’s midfield includes Napoli playmaker Piotr Zieliński, with Marseille’s Arkadiusz Milik and Charlotte FC’s Karol Świderski among the options to complement Lewandowski up top.

Advertisement

The star Robert Lewandowski 34 years old, Warsaw, Poland FC Barcelona National team stats 134 games 76 goals The star Robert Lewandowski 34 years old, Warsaw, Poland FC Barcelona National team stats 134 games 76 goals The star Robert Lewandowski 34 years old, Warsaw, Poland FC Barcelona National team stats 76 134 goals games

But Poland will live and die with Lewandowski, a 6-foot-1 striker with the awareness to expose the slimmest pockets of space in the opposing box and the technique to put the ball in the net with his head or either foot. Lewandowski finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer in seven of his eight seasons with Bayern Munich, netting more than a goal per game in his final three campaigns before joining Barcelona on a $51 million transfer this past summer. He also is far and away Poland’s all-time leading scorer, with 76 goals in 134 caps.

Saudi Arabia

The third-lowest-ranked team in this World Cup — besting just Ghana and Qatar — Saudi Arabia is a long shot but, after a strong qualifying campaign, not necessarily a matchup that opponents can count on for an automatic three points.

Saudi Arabia in the World Cup With its neighbor as host, this will be Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup appearance. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Saudi Arabia in the World Cup With its neighbor as host, this will be Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup appearance. Did not participate Group stage Round of 16 Quarter- finals Semi- finals Final Winner ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18 Saudi Arabia in the World Cup With its neighbor as host, this will be Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup appearance. Champion Final Semifinals Quarterfinals Round of 16 Group stage Did not participate ’30 ’34 ’38 ’50 ’54 ’58 ’62 ’66 ’70 ’74 ’78 ’82 ’86 ’90 ’94 ’98 ’02 ’06 ’10 ’14 ’18

This marks Saudi Arabia’s sixth trip to the World Cup in the past eight tournaments, though the Green Falcons have only made it out of the group stage once: at the 1994 World Cup in the United States that marked their debut. The 2019 Asian Cup was a disappointment for Saudi Arabia, which finished second to Qatar in its group and then lost to Japan in the round of 16. But Coach Hervé Renard’s team bounced back by going 7-1-2 in World Cup qualifying, edging Japan for first place in Asia’s Group B.

Advertisement

Coach Hervé Renard Projected lineup Y. Al-Shahrani S. Al-Dawsari S. Al-Najei A. Al-Bulaihi S. Al-Faraj F. Al-Buraikan M. Al-Owais A. Al-Amri N. Aldawsari F. Al-Muwallad S. Abdulhamid Coach Hervé Renard Projected lineup Y. Al-Shahrani S. Al-Najei S. Al-Dawsari A. Al-Bulaihi S. Al-Faraj F. Al-Buraikan M. Al-Owais A. Al-Amri N. Aldawsari F. Al-Muwallad S. Abdulhamid Projected lineup Y. Al-Shahrani S. Al-Najei S. Al-Dawsari A. Al-Bulaihi S. Al-Faraj F. Al-Buraikan M. Al-Owais A. Al-Amri N. Aldawsari F. Al-Muwallad Coach Hervé Renard 54 years old S. Abdulhamid

Saudi Arabia’s entire squad is composed of players in the Saudi Professional League, with Riyadh clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr particularly well represented. Renard will lean on goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, fullback Yasser Al-Shahrani, central midfielder Salman Al-Faraj and winger Fahad Al-Muwallad as sturdy veterans, while young striker Firas Al-Buraikan could spark Saudi Arabia’s attack.

The star Salem Al-Dawsari 31 years old, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Al Hilal SFC National team stats 50 15 games goals The star Salem Al-Dawsari 31 years old, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Al Hilal SFC National team stats 50 15 games goals The star Salem Al-Dawsari 31 years old, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Al Hilal SFC National team stats 15 50 goals games

The top player to watch is Salem Al-Dawsari, a 31-year-old winger who carves out scoring chances from the left flank. After scoring the late winner in Saudi Arabia’s lone victory in Russia four years ago — a 2-1 result against Egypt — Al-Dawsari netted seven goals in 2022 World Cup qualifying to tie with Saleh Al-Shehri for the team lead. And he’s coming off a career-high 18 goals in all competitions for Al-Hilal last season.

GiftOutline Gift Article