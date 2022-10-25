Wizards handle Pistons with a bit of ‘street’ and plenty of polish

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 31-year-old veteran looked as wiry and spry as he did a decade ago, but one of the beauties of aging is it allows for time to polish your moves. Will Barton’s spin at the elbow was smooth and sure, the ensuing no-look pass to Rui Hachimura for a dunk casual as could be. The Detroit Pistons brought a truckload of kids to Washington — 10 players on their roster are age 24 or younger — but none looked as cool Tuesday as the man who goes by Will the Thrill.

Bradley Beal likes to call Barton’s game “street ball,” in part because of the wing’s unexpected physicality given his thin frame. But the Baltimore native also plays with the flair of a blacktop hustler, and he made the Pistons his marks in a 120-99 win. Barton came off the bench to score 16 points, school Detroit’s youngsters and fill in aptly at shooting guard while Beal missed extended time with lower back tightness.

Beal went to the locker room with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter and didn’t return until 3:05 remained in the third. He took a hard charge from Saddiq Bey early in the game, but Unseld said the guard’s back was bothering him before that sequence.

His teammates handled the fledgling Pistons just fine, rolling to their first win that didn’t go down to the wire — while having a little fun to boot. The Wizards (3-1) have a chance to add another confidence-building win against Indiana on Friday before a demanding slate next week, when they face Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

Kyle Kuzma led with 25 points and six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and six rebounds in exactly the easy type of night Washington needs from its starting big man. Beal ended with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Hachimura had 10 off the bench to round out a strong offensive outing for the home team. The Wizards shot 51.8 percent from the floor and moved the ball well, notching 26 assists on 44 field goals.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit (1-3) with 25 points. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 draft pick, had 19.

Here’s what else you need to know from Tuesday’s win:

Delon Wright leaves early

Backup point guard Delon Wright hobbled to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. He was running back in transition before he appeared to tweak something in his right leg and grab at his hamstring. He did not return to the bench but was productive when he was on court, grabbing four steals and notching one block.

Johnny Davis makes his debut

The Wizards’ first-round draft pick made his regular season debut with 2:54 remaining and the Wizards well in command. He missed both shots he took from the floor. His run was short despite Beal’s locker-room stint earlier and Corey Kispert’s absence as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain suffered in the second game of the preseason.

Unseld said before the game it is possible that Davis spends some time with the G League, a move that would allow him to practice, travel and dress for games with the Wizards while still getting significant competitive minutes and continuing his development.

Kispert was assigned to practice with the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday as he continues to recover. He traveled with the Wizards to Cleveland on Sunday after staying home while the team was on the road for its season opener.

Glass work

One big reason the Pistons stayed so competitive in the first half was their rebounding edge. They went into the locker room trailing just 56-49 but held a 27-18 lead on the boards and had 11 second-chance points on eight offensive rebounds.

The Wizards’ third-quarter burst coincided with improved rebounding. They finished the game with 47 rebounds to Detroit’s 41.

