Since the wild-card era began in 1995, Major League Baseball’s playoffs have culminated in a World Series matchup between the teams with the best records in the American League and National League four times. While a division winner facing a wild-card team in the World Series is hardly rare, this year’s showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is the Fall Classic’s greatest mismatch — at least on paper — in more than 100 years.

The AL West champion Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time since 2017 after winning an AL-best 106 games. The Phillies finished 87-75, good for third place in the NL East, and became the last team to clinch a playoff spot during the final week of the regular season. The 19-win disparity between the teams is the largest among World Series participants since 1906, when the 93-win Chicago White Sox stunned the Chicago Cubs, who won a major league record 116 games.

With two weeks remaining in the 1906 regular season and the Cubs having already clinched a spot in the World Series, The Washington Post declared that Cubs Manager Frank Chance’s squad “looks to have cinch over either Sox or Yanks in coming clash for world’s championship.” The White Sox had the worst hitting team in the AL, but they rode a dominant pitching staff, led by D.C. native Doc White, Nick Altrock and Ed Walsh, to their second AL pennant.

The Post enlisted Ted Sullivan, “one of balldom’s greatest judges of diamond merit,” to handicap the crosstown series ahead of Game 1. He encouraged bettors to look past the Cubs’ regular season superiority.

“Because the Cubs won by a margin of twenty or more games, it is no sign they can defeat the Sox,” Sullivan wrote. “It is all very good for a club to carry everything in front of it during the season, but those world’s championship games require players of mettle. I am not saying that the Cubs are not such. Chance’s men make up the most wonderful aggregation of modern times. In these few games where every man is bending every fiber of his system to win, not more than 40 percent of real ball playing will enter into victory. Fully 60 percent of the game will be nerve.”

The White Sox could rely on more than good vibes, grit and mental fortitude to spring a potential upset, Sullivan argued.

“The pitchers are equal all around,” he continued. “The battles will be confined to the pitchers. Walsh and his spitter working — well, look out for it. Odds 2 to 1? Why, that’s a bogus bet. Even money will be the bet Tuesday morning. The Cubs will not have a cinch. White, Altrock and Walsh will be the hardest nuts the Cubs have cracked this year. Mark my words!”

Sullivan’s words proved prescient.

The White Sox took Game 1, 2-1, behind a strong performance from Altrock, who allowed four hits and one earned run in a complete game victory. The Cubs evened the series with a 7-1 rout in Game 2, and after the teams traded shutouts in Games 3 and 4, the White Sox won Games 5 and 6 to capture the title. White earned the save in Game 5 and went the distance in the White Sox’s 8-3 win in the clincher. The Cubs hit .201 in the series, well below their NL-leading .262 clip during the regular season.

“Hail to [owner Charles] Comiskey’s great White Sox, champions of the baseball world!” Jack Ryder wrote on the front page of The Post the following day. “A game team — fighting against heavy odds, the second choice of nearly every baseball expert in the country, Fielder Jones and his men have lowered the cocksure colors of Charley Murphy’s Cubs and sent them back to the cage of oblivion. Tackling a grand ball team which had conquered the mighty Giants of New York and established a world’s record for victories in a season, the pale-socked athletes, who made the South Side of Chicago their home, were undismayed by the prestige of their famous and powerful opponents and marched on to a deserved and glorious victory, so much the more creditable to them because it was unexpected by all except themselves.”

“It was not luck,” White, who earned his dentistry degree from Georgetown and ran his dental practice during the offseason, said upon returning to D.C. a champion. “It was not our pitchers, although, of course, we had to contribute our mite. It was the nerve, skill, and indomitable spirit of true victors which make those Sox fight. … That infield is a marvel. Walsh, Altrock, [Frank] Owen, [Frank] Smith, or any of us never faltered with that stone wall behind us. They said we couldn’t hit. Why, we don’t have to hit to win games. The Sox won games this summer while their opponents were hitting our pitchers for keeps. They used the gray matter in their noodles quicker and with better results, born of years of experience, than their opponents. That is the secret of the Sox’s success.”

No offense to Manager Rob Thomson’s club, but if the Phillies are rocking out to their postseason anthem “Dancing on My Own” after upsetting the Astros, it probably won’t have much to do with the gray matter in their noodles, or their improved-but-far-from-stellar defense behind ace pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. It will more likely depend on Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber continuing to mash; Philadelphia leads all teams with a .442 slugging percentage this postseason.

One need not go all the way back to 1906 for evidence that heavily favored Houston winning its second title is no sure thing. Before this season, in the 116 years since the White Sox shocked the Cubs, there were nine World Series matchups featuring teams with a regular season win differential of at least 14 games. The team with the better record won the title in seven of those instances, but the underdog triumphed the last time it happened, in 2019, when the 93-win Washington Nationals upset the 107-win Astros. The Phillies look to make it two in a row and become the eighth wild-card team to win the World Series starting Friday. As Sullivan might say, the Astros will not have a cinch.

