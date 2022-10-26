Jackson-Reed girls, boys sweep their way to DCIAA soccer championships

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wednesday night’s D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association girls’ soccer championship game started with the type of kick that can evolve from daring to dangerous in a matter of seconds. Top-seeded Jackson-Reed controlled the opening kickoff and passed the ball back to senior defender Tess Belman, who struck a hard, hopeful ball into the offensive end. Senior forward Jaedyn Tyree was still running upfield as the ball charted a perfect course through the School Without Walls defense and ended up at her feet. Tyree dribbled into the box and crossed to teammate Samantha Gordon. Fifteen seconds in, the Tigers had a lead they would never give up in a 3-1 victory at Dunbar.

“We’ve been close to that quick goal a bunch of times,” first-year coach Masoud Montazeri Jouybari said. “And it finally went in today.”

Jackson-Reed, previously known as Wilson High, has won 13 straight DCIAA girls’ soccer titles, a reign of dominance that rarely has been tested as opponents struggle to record goals, let alone victories. Since 2017, School Without Walls (10-5-2) is the only DCIAA team to score against Jackson-Reed (13-2-1). The Penguins are also the only conference team to beat the Tigers in the past five years, and that upset occurred just once.

Gordon’s goal set the tone Wednesday. Senior Sage Hudson doubled the lead in the 25th minute. Penguins forward Lilly Gore got one back just before halftime, but the Tigers and their title-winning tradition proved too tough to tackle. Sophomore Rowan McCrary put the match away with a goal in the closing minutes.

“I’ll remember this year’s group for its spirit,” said Tyree, the conference player of the year. “We bring the right energy into games — the energy necessary to win games like this.”

Jackson-Reed boys get redemption

In the second game of Wednesday’s championship doubleheader, the Jackson-Reed boys also put their dominance on display. The Tigers finished an undefeated league run with a 4-0 win over School Without Walls.

The Tigers (11-4-0), who had last won the DCIAA title in 2018, were toppled by a late goal by Bell in last season’s final.

“Last year, going into the playoffs, I think we lightened up a little bit,” senior Rashad Biddle said. “But this year, we went even harder because of how last year ended. We had the right attitude.”

Jackson-Reed assured there would be no late-game drama Wednesday by building an early lead and then guarding it with staunch defense. Senior forward Nicolaus Carter kicked things off in the 19th minute, when a cross trickled through a wall of bodies and found him alone at the far post. Carter ripped the ball just inside the post before the School Without Walls (6-5-1) goalkeeper could recover.

Senior Winston Oziri finished a breakaway three minutes later to double the lead, and the Tigers added two more goals in the second half to make certain the trophy came home with them this year.

“We wanted to come and get redemption,” senior Malcolm Hornsby said. “This year, our will to win this game was reflected in every single league game. We played hard every game, and here we are.”

