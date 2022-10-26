Unfortunately for the Jets, the win came at a cost. Rookie running back Breece Hall, who has been their best offensive player, was lost for the season because of a torn ACL he suffered in the second quarter on Sunday. The Jets traded for James Robinson on Monday, but expect the offense to lose some oomph without its star player and adjust your future power rankings accordingly.
Speaking of ugly box scores, the Washington Commanders upset the Green Bay Packers, 23-21, narrowly tanking our under-41.5-points tickets. Things were looking bearable after a chaotic first half — it ended 14-10 with seven punts, an interception and a missed field goal — but the second half produced four more scoring drives, sealing the under’s loss.
One bright spot in that game was the reemergence of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin. As expected, Taylor Heinicke’s version of Washington’s offense resulted in an increased role for McLaurin, who had eight targets and five receptions for 73 yards and a score. That performance cashed our weekly player prop recommendation — McLaurin over 4.5 catches — and also made a winner of a modest single-game parlay for yours truly focused on McLaurin’s receiving yards with a touchdown.
Best bets record: 7-8
Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday evening; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.
San Francisco 49ers (-1½) at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -1½
The 49ers are coming off an embarrassing 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they probably won’t look the same this week against the Rams. San Francisco should better be able to incorporate its newest addition, running back Christian McCaffrey, into the offense, giving opponents a tough decision to make when defending both McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. That could be especially challenging when San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan decides to go empty — a formation in which the offense lines up with five receivers and nobody in the backfield other than the quarterback — with McCaffrey split out wide.
49ers come out in 21 personnel, I-formation. Defense comes out in base (4-3).— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 23, 2022
49ers shift to empty with CMC split out wide.
Good luck to the LB trying to cover this route 👇 pic.twitter.com/zfZzPvuKL6
The Niners also have had one more week for left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) to get healthier, which could give San Francisco its entire starting offensive line on the field for just the second time since Week 3. Pass rushers Nick Bosa (groin) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) should also benefit from being off the injury list, although both played in last week’s loss. Bosa has been the league’s fourth-best pass rusher this season, per Pro Football Focus, while Hufanga has been the 12th-best safety in coverage.
Las Vegas Raiders (-1½) at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -1½
Analytically, the Raiders have been the league’s 18th-best team, per Football Outsiders, which adjusts its ratings based on strength of schedule. The Saints have been 25th, which already lends support to the idea of the Raiders winning this game outright. But I have a question. If the Raiders were undefeated, what do you think this line would be?
They aren’t, of course; Las Vegas sits third in the AFC West with a 2-4 record, but all four of its losses were by a touchdown or less. In Week 1, the Raiders lost by five to the Los Angeles Chargers; in Week 2, they lost by six in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals; in Week 3, they lost by two to the Tennessee Titans; and in Week 5 they lost by a single point to the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s why the Raiders have a better point differential than the Chargers, Titans or Seattle Seahawks, who all have winning records. If even one or two of those games flipped from a Raiders loss to a Raiders win, I imagine we would be talking about a much different point spread in this game.
One-score games in the NFL could go either way. Here's how the standings would look if all those games flipped the other way. pic.twitter.com/ZfAfMfbOPl— Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) October 24, 2022
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen on the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 8 slate.
Baltimore Ravens (-1½) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1½
Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-2½) in London
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. | ESPN Plus
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -2½
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Carolina Panthers +4½
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys (-9½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Chicago Bears +9½
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-3½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3½
Miami Dolphins (-3½) at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Miami Dolphins -3½
New England Patriots (-1½) at New York Jets
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: New England Patriots -1½
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (-10½)
Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +10½
Tennessee Titans (-2½) at Houston Texans
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Pick: Tennessee Titans -2½
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (-3)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: New York Giants +3
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (-3)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Pick: Washington Commanders +3
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (-10½)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC
Pick: Green Bay Packers +10½
Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Cleveland Browns
Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN2
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3