Las Vegas Raiders (-1½) at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -1½

Analytically, the Raiders have been the league’s 18th-best team, per Football Outsiders, which adjusts its ratings based on strength of schedule. The Saints have been 25th, which already lends support to the idea of the Raiders winning this game outright. But I have a question. If the Raiders were undefeated, what do you think this line would be?

They aren’t, of course; Las Vegas sits third in the AFC West with a 2-4 record, but all four of its losses were by a touchdown or less. In Week 1, the Raiders lost by five to the Los Angeles Chargers; in Week 2, they lost by six in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals; in Week 3, they lost by two to the Tennessee Titans; and in Week 5 they lost by a single point to the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s why the Raiders have a better point differential than the Chargers, Titans or Seattle Seahawks, who all have winning records. If even one or two of those games flipped from a Raiders loss to a Raiders win, I imagine we would be talking about a much different point spread in this game.

One-score games in the NFL could go either way. Here's how the standings would look if all those games flipped the other way. pic.twitter.com/ZfAfMfbOPl — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) October 24, 2022