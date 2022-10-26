Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders’ offense looked better Sunday than it had in weeks, in large part because of Taylor Heinicke’s athleticism. His mobility didn’t really show up in the box score during the win over Green Bay, other than a five-yard scramble in the first quarter, but it consistently helped the fill-in quarterback avoid the negative plays that had torpedoed drives all season.

In six weeks with Carson Wentz at quarterback, Washington plays went for zero or negative yardage 35.4 percent of the time — the fourth-highest rate in the NFL, per statistical website TruMedia — and when they went bust, they busted big. Sacks were the chief culprit.

Not only did Wentz take a lot of sacks — 23 — but many of them were particularly bad. Despite missing Sunday’s game with a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand, Wentz still leads the league in expected points added lost on sacks.

So Sunday, when Heinicke sidestepped, ducked under and scrambled away from pressure, it almost didn’t matter what he did afterward as long as he didn’t turn the ball over. It was an improvement simply because it wasn’t a sack.

These stood out to me as examples of Taylor Heinicke’s awareness in the offense and athleticism to avoid the negative plays that have hurt the Manders this year.



Even if it’s a throw out of bounds, it’s not a sack. pic.twitter.com/hhoCRtUG3J — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 26, 2022

Washington’s next game, Sunday at Indianapolis, will showcase the allure of scrambling. The Colts ditched Wentz for Matt Ryan this offseason, but when the 37-year-old pocket passer struggled to escape pressure, among other things, he got benched. On Monday, Indianapolis announced that it will start Sam Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round pick who was an effective runner in college at Texas and has drawn comparisons to Heinicke, in Sunday’s matchup.

“[Mobile quarterbacks have] been a part of the game for a long time,” Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Wednesday. “[But] it’s becoming more and more frequent that you’re going to play quarterbacks that have the ability to move a little bit.”

In an article published Tuesday, Ben Solak of the Ringer argued that the Colts benching Ryan for Ehlinger shows the NFL has embraced scramblers in a movement “related to, but not completely the same as, the league’s move toward mobile quarterbacks in the past decade.” He pointed out that scrambling is not only key for Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts but also for quarterbacks considered to be more pocket passers, such as Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert.

“Understanding how scrambles raise the floor of an offense is critical,” Solak wrote. “Mobile quarterbacks are so often described by their ceiling, by the ways their mobility can generate a dual-threat offense in the models of [Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson]. But quarterback scrambling isn’t about ceilings. It’s about floors.”

For as long as Heinicke starts, it’s critical for Washington to raise its offensive floor. Since the team is less likely to generate explosive plays — given the run-heavy formula it favors with Heinicke on the field, as well as his drop-off in arm strength from Wentz — it will be more difficult to overcome big negative plays. That means the margin for error will be thin.

Against the Packers, Washington walked the tightrope: The defense kept the game close, no one made egregious errors, and Heinicke sustained his scrambling magic. Even though Green Bay blitzed often and Heinicke was pressured on 51.4 percent of his dropbacks — the most heat a Washington quarterback has faced this season — he whirled away. This season, Wentz has been sacked once every four pressures; going back to last season, Heinicke has been sacked once every six.

That gap is a big deal. On Sunday, he was sacked just once for a loss of three yards. Staying on schedule gave Washington shorter third downs, which helped it convert more often, which helped it sustain drives — including a 12-play, 83-yarder in the second quarter (leading to a touchdown) and a 16-play, 72-yarder in the third (resulting in a field goal).

To Heinicke, scrambling long enough to make something happen but not long enough to take a bad sack is “a game within the game.”

“You have to know the coverage zone, the blitz, know your [hot reads], and then when you’re sitting back there, reading it all, you kind of have to maneuver and feel yourself around the pocket,” he said. “It’s a strength of my game, something I can keep working on. … It’s something that we practice every day in practice.”

Opposing defensive coordinators have shown more respect for Heinicke’s scrambling ability, he said. They used to employ “two-man” coverage against him — two safeties over the top, with man-to-man coverage underneath — and he seemed to feel slighted because “usually you only play that against guys that kind of are pocket passers, ... that can’t really run.” Now, he said, they’re using linebackers to spy him so he can’t scramble.

“When I see [a spy], I know I have to make a play” with my arm, he said.

Heinicke’s performance Sunday was a good illustration of that duality. In the first quarter, he danced out of would-be sacks and turned them into modest gains. Once, he ran a bootleg basically into a defender but still contorted himself to complete a pass for four yards. Later, on third and two, he dodged a defender up the middle and delivered a strike to tight end Armani Rogers for 17.

Taylor Heinicke said this was a good example of how defenses have started using more spies against him (No. 7).



“The (LB) was just sitting there waiting for me to scramble, and I knew I had to find somebody open. I trust Curtis. He ran a great route, made a great catch.” pic.twitter.com/DHJrNX46Ut — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 26, 2022

In the third quarter, Washington faced third and 11 from its 39-yard line. It was an obvious passing situation, and Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested Heinicke’s arm by dropping seven defenders into coverage. But Barry, still worried about Heinicke’s legs, rushed only three linemen instead of four. He had sacrificed the rush to use linebacker Quay Walker as a spy and, in a clean pocket, Heinicke threw a perfect pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who snapped out of his break, snared it high against tight coverage and converted the first down with a 12-yard catch to keep alive a scoring drive.

It showed the power of Heinicke’s game: His scrambling helped create a play in which he hadn’t needed to scramble at all.

