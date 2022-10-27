Bryce Harper in the World Series has Nationals fans feeling all sorts of ways

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like most Washington Nationals fans, Dean Schleicher was upset the day Bryce Harper agreed to a record-setting 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in February 2019. Harper was Washington’s homegrown, feisty, brash superstar, a worth-the-price-of-admission phenom others loved to hate. At 26 and after seven memorable seasons in D.C., he was headed to a division rival with a fan base Nationals supporters had good reason to despise, and he seemed poised to torment his former team long after his well-coiffed hair and beard turned gray.

Harper’s viral slip-up during his first news conference with the Phillies, when he famously said he “wanted to bring a title back to D.C.,” offered a brief and humorous respite from the initial disappointment, which prompted fans to deface their No. 34 jerseys and at least one family to rename their Goldendoodle. Months later, Schleicher, who tweeted the clip of Harper’s verbal gaffe, would relish the fact that the Nationals eliminated the Phillies from playoff contention in Harper’s first season in Philadelphia.

Now, with Harper’s Phillies in the World Series, four wins from bringing a championship back to the City of Brotherly Love, Nationals fans are feeling all sorts of ways, from peeved, to indifferent, to even happy for the man who never won a playoff series with Washington. For some, time — and the Nationals’ 2019 title — heals all wounds.

“I saw my team win a World Series, so I’m not going to begrudge a former Nat to go get his ring,” Schleicher said. “I’m still a Bryce fan, and I think he’s been inappropriately maligned because fans hate Philadelphia.”

Bryce Harper wants to bring a title WHERE? pic.twitter.com/C4V3toiFfE — Dean Schleicher (@DeanSchleicher) March 2, 2019

Peter Verasin became a casual Nationals fan when his wife’s family got season tickets in 2005 during the team’s inaugural season in D.C. Harper’s arrival in 2012 reignited his love of baseball, which had waned since Baltimore Orioles star Cal Ripken Jr. retired in 2001. Verasin, 41, was optimistic about Harper playing his entire career with Washington after watching him win the 2018 Home Run Derby in front of an adoring crowd at Nationals Park and then profess his love for the city, but instead was left to try to explain the business of sports to his Nats-loving children.

For Verasin, who flew to Houston on a whim to see the Nationals win the 2019 World Series, watching Harper during these playoffs has evoked memories of some of his best moments with Washington. He couldn’t help but smile when Harper hit a two-run opposite-field home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS to help the Phillies clinch a spot in the Fall Classic.

“Watching that home run, it was just like, ‘Man, how can you not root for him?’” Verasin said.

“Because he plays for the Phillies and he left us,” fellow Nationals fan Mike Stanton said when posed that question.

Stanton, a die-hard D.C. sports fan, had a slightly different reaction to the biggest hit of Harper’s career. It reminded him of when Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner for Canada against the United States in the gold medal game of the 2010 Olympics.

“Like, why did it have to be him?” Stanton said.

Stanton hasn’t forgiven Harper for signing with the Phillies, even though he understands the financial reasons that led to him leaving the Nationals. Harper wanted to remain in D.C., but as The Washington Post reported after he signed with Philadelphia, the Lerner family offered him a heavily deferred 12-year, $250-million contract, with the last payment coming in 2072.

“I understand fans are upset that he plays for the rival, but he went to the rival because what choice did he have?” said Schleicher, who called the Nationals’ offer to Harper laughable and insincere.

“I was disappointed that he signed with the Phillies but I understood it was his decision to make and he did what he thought was best,” said Melissa Moss, who named her cat Bryce in 2018 and kept his name after Harper left town. “I have no resentment toward him at all.”

Still, Stanton and plenty of other Nationals fans couldn’t help but feel spurned. Harper was showered with boos in his return to Nationals Park, just as former Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth was for years by the Philadelphia faithful after he signed with the Nationals.

Matt Schulman, who said he probably would have joined in the chorus of jeers were he in the ballpark for Harper’s first game back in D.C., said it’s been weird to see so many former Nationals in addition to Harper — including Max Scherzer, Josh Bell, Juan Soto and Trea Turner — in the postseason with different teams.

“I definitely wasn’t rooting for them,” Schulman, 31, said. “The adult part of me wants to be happy for them, because I liked these players a lot on the Nats and I should want them to do well, but I just don’t.”

Instead, Schulman found quiet joy in watching Scherzer surrender four home runs in the New York Mets’ Game 1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the opening round. In his mind, the Phillies breaking through, with Harper leading the way, was among the worst possible outcomes.

“It’s good for the sport, but as a Nats fan, you couldn’t have drawn up a more painful result than him going to the Phillies and being this hero and carrying them to the World Series,” Schulman said.

Unlike cheering for Soto and Bell on the Padres, rooting for Harper is complicated by the team he represents. Nationals fans’ deep-seated disdain for the Phillies and their fans dates back to when the nascent Nats stunk and Harper was a teenager hitting 500-foot home runs in high school showcases in the late 2000s.

“It was Citizens Bank South here,” Schleicher said of the Phillies fans who would pack the stands at RFK Stadium and Nationals Park — sometimes at the invitation of Washington’s team president. “It would have been a lot easier to see the Padres advance, because I wouldn’t have those twinges of pain when I see that stupid Phillie Phanatic dancing all around.”

Given the residual stench from the 2017 cheating scandal that hangs over the Astros, Philadelphia’s World Series opponent, rooting for Houston isn’t an obviously superior alternative, even with the presence of beloved former Nationals manager Dusty Baker.

Schleicher feels conflicted, but he will be cheering for the 73-year-old Baker to win his elusive first championship as a manager. Harper, he figures, should have more opportunities to win a ring, and he’ll be happy for him if he ever does. Moss will be rooting for Baker, too. Stanton and Schulman can’t stomach the thought of Harper hoisting the trophy, though the Nationals winning a title without him takes some of the sting out of the possibility.

Verasin, who sees some parallels between this Phillies team and the 2019 Nationals, said he’ll be pulling for Harper to go all the way. There are more Nationals fans like him than could have been imagined in the immediate aftermath of Harper’s departure.

“It’s forgiveness, right?” he said. “You take the time to be mad or sad, but in the end you want the best for people — even your exes.”

