Sports Betting College football best bets: Take Ohio State to roll over Penn State Ohio State running back Miyan Williams could have a big day against Penn State. (Washington Post illustration/Photo by Jay LaPrete/Associated Press)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column treaded more water in Week 8 of the college football season, finding the window with underdog Liberty’s outright win over BYU and with the Oregon-UCLA game going over the total. But Northern Illinois’ predicted starting quarterback never saw the field and the Huskies lost as a favorite to Ohio, and suddenly struggling James Madison couldn’t keep Marshall off the scoreboard. It was another 2-2 week, and I’m 18-13-1 for the season.

This column will give out four picks per week: the game of the week, a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.

All spreads and totals were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com unless noted. All times Eastern on Saturday unless noted.

Advertisement

The game of the day

No. 2 Ohio State (-15.5) at No. 13 Penn State, noon, Fox

You’re going to hear all week about how Penn State always plays Ohio State tight, and that certainly has been true recently: While the Buckeyes have won five straight in the series, their average margin of victory over that stretch has been just seven points. Ohio State was favored in each of those games, three times by double digits, but is 0-5 against the spread against Penn State over that span.

You’re also going to hear that the Buckeyes have yet to be truly challenged, and it’s hard to argue with that: Ohio State has played just one team (Wisconsin on Sept. 24) that resides in the top 25 of Bill Connelly’s SP+ metric. And even though the Buckeyes won that one by 31 points, which is in line with their 34.7-point average margin of victory, their soft schedule is getting a lot of attention.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. I’m here to tell you that these narratives are keeping this point spread down and the Buckeyes should be favored by more than two-plus touchdowns. Ohio State should be able to take advantage of Penn State’s two main weaknesses: running the ball consistently and stopping the run on defense. Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton has put up a few remarkable statistical performances, but 54 percent of his rushing yards have come in two games: against Ohio (93rd in defensive rushing success rate) and Auburn (97th). Take away those outings, and he is averaging a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry. In a near-loss to Purdue (21st in defensive rushing success rate), he had 10 carries for 31 yards, and in a blowout loss against Michigan (27th), he had six carries for 19 yards. Ohio State’s defense ranks third nationally in success rate on rushing plays. Flipping sides, Ohio State boasts two running backs — Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson — who can attack a Penn State defense that ranks 93rd in rushing-play success rate and 90th in rushing explosiveness allowed. Williams is averaging 6.97 yards per carry (17th in the country), with Henderson averaging 5.93, and Penn State recently was seen giving up a ghastly 418 rushing yards to Michigan in that 41-17 loss on Oct. 15. I think we see a similar score here.

Advertisement

The favorite

No. 16 Syracuse (-2.5) vs. Notre Dame, noon, ABC

Orange standout running back Sean Tucker averaged nearly 11 yards per attempt in last weekend’s loss at Clemson. The problem: He only got the ball five times. This week, Syracuse Coach Dino Babers told reporters that was a mistake that would not be repeated.

“When it comes to Tucker having five carries, that’s something that should not happen,” he said. “I agree with everyone else that he should have more carries than that in a football game, and that has been addressed.”

Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader (who gained more than 100 yards on runs against the Tigers but lost yardage thanks to five Clemson sacks) should be fed plenty against a Fighting Irish team that struggles to stop the run. In Notre Dame’s 44-21 win over UNLV last week, Runnin’ Rebels running back Courtney Reese had 11 carries for 142 yards, which were 71 more yards than his previous career high against Idaho State of the Football Championship Subdivision on Aug. 27. UNLV ranks 20th in rushing success rate, so its success on the ground isn’t all that unexpected, but Notre Dame — whose defense ranks 112th nationally in expected points added per rush — also gave up 219 rushing yards to Marshall (83rd in rushing success) and 164 to BYU (106th). Syracuse’s offense ranks 14th.

The Fighting Irish were gifted seven possessions that began in UNLV territory last week, thanks in part to two first-quarter blocked punts. They scored on six of those possessions, missing a field goal on the one they didn’t. Syracuse is far less likely to be so generous, and I like the Orange to bounce back after its loss to Clemson.

Advertisement

The underdog

Rutgers (+14) at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Taking a double-digit underdog in a game with a low total (40.5 in this case) is almost a no-brainer, and this is especially true when Scarlet Knights Coach Greg Schiano is catching all those points in a Big Ten road game. Schiano’s teams are 16-6 against the spread on the road in conference play and 6-1 ATS when the total is 45 or lower.

Like last week, when our fade of cratering BYU paid off, we’re going against a team in Minnesota that is in free fall, having lost three straight and failing to exceed 17 points in each of them. The Golden Gophers’ passing attack has been feeble since losing star wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell to a season-ending injury, and Minnesota’s wideouts have a grand total of four catches over the past two games. Opposing defenses seem to know that the Golden Gophers’ offense now consists mainly of handoffs to running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who last week carried 30 times but averaged only 3.4 yards. The Rutgers defense ranks 19th nationally in expected points added per rush and is led by coordinator Joe Harasymiak, who held the same role at Minnesota the previous two seasons.

I’m wading into some dangerous waters again when it comes to quarterback injuries: Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan missed last weekend’s loss to Penn State with a head injury, and there’s no telling whether he is going to play Saturday. I still like this bet even if Morgan plays, but if he doesn’t, those 14 points are going to be a whole lot more valuable. Give me Rutgers.

Advertisement

The wild card

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee, under 63.5 points, 7 p.m., ESPN

The Wildcats nearly have the slowest-paced offense in the country, averaging 30.6 seconds per play. (Only Air Force, at 32.3, is slower.) They’ve held the ball on average for 56.3 percent of their games in terms of time of possession, which ranks sixth. Yet despite all that, they’re averaging only 2.19 points per drive (69th in the country) and just 0.62 of a point per drive when starting inside their own 20-yard line (115th).

With such a plodding offense and a defense that’s pretty good (14th nationally in overall success rate), it’s no wonder the under has gone 6-1 in Kentucky games. Plus, the one Wildcats game that went over did so by a single point, and Northern Illinois needed 10 garbage-time points over the final 5:26 to make that happen Sept. 24.

I think that continues here, even though Tennessee’s offense is potent. The Vols have been fairly adept at pinning their opponents inside their own 20-yard line, with an average defensive starting field position that ranks 12th in the country. Anytime you can force a slow, nonexplosive offense such as Kentucky’s to travel long distances, scoring tends to stay low.

Kentucky’s defense has held Mississippi State, Mississippi and Florida — the best offenses it has faced — to 17, 22 and 16 points. And while the Vols rank No. 1 in SP+ offense and lead the nation in yards per game, their offense can’t score if it’s not on the field. I’ll take the under here.

GiftOutline Gift Article