Wizards’ Delon Wright out indefinitely with a grade 2 hamstring strain

The Wizards’ poor luck with injuries continued this week when the team announced backup point guard Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a grade 2 strain of his right hamstring. The 30-year-old veteran — the best defender on a team whose defense has been a pall in recent years — suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s win over Detroit.

Wright will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. There are three levels of a hamstring strain, with grade 3 being the most severe.

“He seems to be in good spirits. It’s unfortunate for us, because he was playing at an extremely high level,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday after practice. “He’d do a lot of good things for us particularly on the defensive end, but his health right now is the priority. Grade 2, we’ll how he shakes out in a couple weeks, but fingers crossed it won’t be too long.”

Wright joins second-year shooting guard Corey Kispert on the injury report, as Unseld has been working with a piecemeal roster since the preseason.

Deni Avdija (groin strain) missed all of preseason with injuries and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle sprain) missed a preseason game, then rolled his ankle during pregame of the season opener, though he did not miss any time. Bradley Beal missed two preseason games, one of which was due to strep throat and the other rest, and big man Vernon Carey Jr. only recently exited the league’s concussion protocol after exhibiting symptoms following a minor traffic accident.

Kispert fully participated in a light day of practice Thursday. He will not be available for Friday’s game against Indiana, but Unseld said he is getting “really close” to playing again. The Wizards announced his injury Oct. 5 with an expectation that he would miss approximately 4-6 weeks.

While the Wizards (3-1) have solid depth at shooting guard, no one has affected the defense like Wright. The backup point guard plays with the second unit but, more significantly, leads the group that closes games for Washington. He is a quick, knowledgeable, disruptive player whose defense trickles down because he’s most often defending the head of the opponents’ offense.

Wright leads the team with an average of 2.8 steals per game and generates deflections, a point of emphasis for Unseld.

“He was great at the point of attack, guarding pick and rolls, picking up, being a bit of a pest, his hand activity,” Unseld said. “We saw that in the deflection numbers, the steals. Our ability to turn teams over has improved, and a lot of that starts with him. But it does take on a life of its own, and I think from a team perspective guys are really leaning into that. So I’m hoping the trend continues even in his absence.”

Unseld said he will replace Wright in the closing group, unchanged through the first nine days of the regular season, as the flow of the game demands until he returns. On the offensive end, Unseld will lean on backup wing Will Barton as well as starters Beal, Avdija and Kyle Kuzma more to step in as playmakers.

