He outfits D.C.’s H.S. football teams — out of his parents’ basement

When Theodore Roosevelt quarterback Khalil Wilkins races into the end zone for a touchdown, he mimics Superman — as many athletes do — but instead of sporting a Nike swoosh or Adidas stripes, it’s a little-known “U” logo on his chest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s the same logo Dunbar’s Michael Brown signals to after making a crucial catch during his games in Northwest D.C. In Southeast, the Anacostia Indians race onto the field with a feather design lining the outer seam of their pants; to the right of the design sits that U.

And on the sideline, at each of these teams’ games, you can often find one of the men behind the Unison brand, Phil Morgan Jr., beaming with pride. What started as a conversation during a business course at Bowie State has transformed into a company that has become part of the fabric of the city.

“Man, it’s crazy, to be honest with you,” said Morgan, 24, who operates Unison out of the basement of his parents’ Upper Marlboro home. “You go to almost any [public] school in the city and you are going to see our stuff.”

Morgan, who split his high school days between Jackson Reed (then known as Wilson) and Dunbar, serves as the primary representative of Unison throughout the District. Co-founder Kendall McNair, 28, focuses on the operational side of the business.

Back in their business class, the two bonded over their love of sports. When McNair saw Morgan designing graphics to promote high school games in D.C., McNair saw the opportunity to collaborate. Initially, McNair wanted to start a general clothing brand, but the two decided instead on an athletic brand.

They read “Shoe Dog,” the memoir by Nike founder Phil Knight, and watched the growth of Kevin Plank’s Maryland-based Under Armour. But otherwise they had little knowledge of what it would take to build their own empire.

What they did know through their research was that companies such as Nike and Under Armour locked down their local market and then grew from there. McNair’s hometown of Baltimore was already occupied by Under Armour, so they focused on D.C., which had become sort of a free-for-all in terms of brand allegiance after the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association ended its contract with the supplier BSN Sports.

In early 2019, after spending six months creating a business plan and scouring sites such as Alibaba and Amazon for merchandisers, Unison Brand was ready to start outfitting the city.

McNair and Morgan started out small, with the little funding they had, by making multi-color basketball shooting sleeves. Morgan, who coaches youth football, hawked their gear at games and then relied on word-of-mouth advertising from satisfied customers. Within months, kids all over Washington were rocking the brand.

“It spread through the city like wildfire,” McNair said. “At the time it felt like this starting a business [stuff] is easy.”

With proof that their concept could work, they branched out to jerseys.

Their first client was National Collegiate Academy. And it was a disaster. The sizing of the jerseys was off, causing them to look warped. By the end of the first quarter of use, the numbers were falling off.

“I’ll never forget when Phil called me,” McNair said. “I could hear it in his voice how hurt and embarrassed he was. He was like ‘Bro, I’m about to cry.’ ”

Still, Morgan was able to convince Coach Maurice Vaughn of Dunbar, where Morgan also works as a behavioral technician, to give Unison a shot. Again, the partnership didn’t begin smoothly. After mockups of the jerseys were posted on social media, students and alumni were excited. But upon arrival, the jerseys were closer to a scarlet red instead of the school’s usual blood-red.

On top of correcting the color scheme, Morgan gave the Crimson Tide a free set of jerseys the following season. Dunbar still uses Unison to this day.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Vaughn said. “Those first jerseys that Phil gave us were super disappointing. I used to get a lot of flack earlier on, because the jerseys were raggedy. Even my coaches were like ‘Why are we wearing these things, man?’ But I could see Phil’s vision, and I knew he’d need our support if he was ever going to get better — because a lot of times, in the Black community, we don’t want to support our own unless they’re attached to a big brand. We want Phil to succeed, so we stuck by him through the hard times, and it’s paid off.”

The way Morgan and McNair handled the Dunbar mishap resonated within the community. No matter the company, issues with orders happen. What Unison offered was familiar faces who would fix their mistakes. It led to more business.

In 2021, they introduced football gloves with D.C.-related insignias, including maps of D.C., the D.C. flag and GoGo bongos.

“I love this city, so I’m always going to do whatever it takes to get our schools right,” Morgan said. “Even if I have to take an ‘L’ on it financially.”

Morgan said each uniform set begins at $50 but can increase from there based on customization options. Unison’s willingness to be creative and maintain lower prices than bigger competitors made it attractive, its customers said.

It also helped that Morgan’s father, Phil Sr., is a respected athletic director at H.D. Woodson and his mother, Toni, was the first female football official in the District. Their reputation helped Morgan get in the door with some of the biggest programs in the city.

Outside of winning, jerseys — how snug they fit and whether they look cool — attract high school football players perhaps more than anything else. And the Unison jerseys, with fun designs that look like what you might see at the University of Hawaii or Oregon, do play a role in keeping students at city schools.

“The kids nowadays want to feel special and look swaggy on Instagram and stuff,” Theodore Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said. “With the private schools constantly poaching our talent, with the eye candy of wearing fresh Nike gear and all that jazz, you got to do whatever you can to keep up with the Joneses. Working with Unison makes that feasible for public schools, and the kids love it, man. They’ve started requesting it more than the big brands.”

Every public high school football team in D.C., except for Ballou, has at least one set of Unison jerseys, a sign that McNair and Morgan have made strong inroads in the city. They plan to move their operation out of Morgan’s parents’ house and spread to other markets. They aim to go to retail and start hosting tournaments to build more brand awareness.

“It’s honestly hard to wrap my head around how far this has gone,” Morgan said. “Around the city, I’ve gone from, ‘That’s Phillip and Toni’s boy’ to ‘Yo that’s KP from Unison Brand. Seeing the whole city rocking our gear is crazy. I can’t wait till the whole world gets to see what we grew out of a basement in D.C.”

