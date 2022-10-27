Sidwell Friends, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes capture ISL tennis titles

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Looking at the scoreboard, Sidwell Friends’ 7-0 win over Holton-Arms for the Independent School League AA girls’ tennis title appeared to be a dominant victory. But the competition on the courts told a different story about the Quakers’ championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Midway through Thursday’s final at Flint Hill, the Quakers had a 3-0 lead thanks to their top three singles players, but four other matches were tight. At first doubles, Sidwell’s Sarah Keating and Daria Ghassemi found themselves locked in a battle during a match that could clinch the title.

“We got in a pattern of going two games up and then the other team would go two games up,” Keating said. “And once we broke that pattern . . . I feel like [that’s] when we won.”

Keating and Ghassemi had the team’s motto, “Grit and Grind,” written on their arms and legs in red marker.

“It just felt amazing to know that everything we worked for this whole year and all the stress [we] went through and all the pressure, we knew that we were going to be the better team here,” Ghassemi said.

The title capped a 15-0 season for Sidwell and was its third in a row. Holton-Arms finished 10-3.

“We played our hearts out. We played our best,” Holton-Arms senior captain Lily Dorton said. “The scoreboard doesn’t show anything about how great players we are, especially in doubles.”

St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes wins A title

In the ISL A division match at Potomac School, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes held off Holy Child, 4-3.

After a slew of weather cancellations early in the season, the Saints (10-4) had little idea how they stacked up with the rest of the league until the weeks before the tournament.

Knowing it would be a close match, senior Mikki Taye was trying to glance over at the doubles courts during her matchup at No. 2 singles. When she lost, allowing Holy Child to tie the score, it all came down to the No. 3 doubles team of Gigi Barrett and Caroline Constandy.

After a grueling few games, the duo came back to win the title for the Saints, their first in more than a decade.

“My head was between my knees, and I was rocking back and forth,” Taye said. “I’d never felt this hopeful and nervous before. … Then my dad [Coach Kinde Taye] kind of put his fist in the air like, ‘We did it.’ And I look over and everyone is running over and hugging. Immediately I started sobbing, and that’s when the waterworks started for everyone else and we were so happy.”

