Jackson-Reed sweeps DCIAA cross-country championships

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Jackson-Reed junior Nora Parsons took her final exhausted strides to the finish line at the DCIAA cross-country championships, her eyes stayed on the ground beneath her at the Colmar Manor Park course. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Had she turned around, she wouldn’t have seen her nearest pursuer — her winning time of 21 minutes 23 seconds left more than a 40-second gap between her and second-place finisher Rebecca Khoury (22:09.4), a Jackson-Reed senior and fellow teammate on the Tigers soccer team that won a DCIAA title less than 24 hours earlier.

The Jackson-Reed boys delivered an equally dominant performance, claiming the top two spots and helping the Tigers to their 12th consecutive boys’ and girls’ DCIAA cross-country titles.

“Well, my body definitely hurts,” Parsons said with a laugh. “But it’s kind of incredible, hopping from team to team. I love both [soccer and cross-country] so much, so to share the experience of winning with both of them, it’s something you never really [expect] to do again.”

Advertisement

On the boys’ side, seniors Daniel Whitley (17:55.9) and Tyler Kenney (18:09.9) were more than 30 seconds clear of the field. Coach Tia Clemmons, recognized as D.C. teacher of the year later Thursday evening, attributed her athletes’ camaraderie to a culture built from trips to go bowling, play laser tag and attend a Nationals game.

“It’s just the culmination of the culture,” Whitley said. “We all take running really seriously, doing the little things like stretching before runs, eating the right things, pushing each other. . . . At the beginning of the season, we were all a little immature when it came to the little things. But now we have it down pat.”

School Without Walls was runner-up in both meets, and the Penguins appear to be closing the gap. The Tigers (30 points) were just seven points clear of SWW on the girls’ side; the boys’ margin was 17 (34-51). Dunbar’s girls (70 points) and Banneker boys (71) also claimed medals.

Advertisement

Walls Coach Nick Scott said the program’s turnaround is a direct result of an approach to athletics similar to the school’s mind-set for academics.

“The main thing I emphasize to these kids is that Walls was like Harvard, meaning it is an amazing academic institution, but Harvard is not going to get top-notch athletes,” Scott said. “The goal is to change Walls from a Harvard to a Stanford … turning a strictly academic-based institution to a school with athletes.”

Thursday’s competitors will race at the DCSAA state meet on Nov. 5, when D.C.’s private schools will enter the field.

GiftOutline Gift Article