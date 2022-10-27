A five-minute guide to NFL Week 8

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chalk it up to parity, the closeness of games, the struggles of star quarterbacks, improved defenses, some other reason or a combination of all those things, but scoring is down in the NFL this season. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Through seven weeks, teams are collectively averaging fewer than 22 points per game, which would make 2022 the NFL’s lowest-scoring season since 2009 and represents a decrease from 23.0 in 2021 and 24.8 in 2020.

Don’t blame the Kansas City Chiefs, who are averaging nearly 32 points and have scored 40 more points than any other team. But the Chiefs are idle this week, so they won’t be around to help reverse the trend. Here’s a quick look at the Week 8 schedule.

All times Eastern

Byes: Chiefs, Chargers

Thursday

Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video: Tampa Bay has not scored in the first quarter of any of its games. The offensive line is demoralized, the running game isn’t clicking, Tom Brady was outplayed by Panthers third-stringer P.J. Walker on Sunday, and there’s a short week in which to try to find a solution. If there’s one bright spot for the Buccaneers, it lies in a peek at the NFC South standings, where they are in a tie for first despite their losing record. Baltimore enters an extremely favorable stretch of its schedule in which the next six teams the Ravens face after the Bucs currently sport 2-5 records. Now Baltimore just needs to stop trying to find ways to lose in the fourth quarter.

Sunday

Broncos (2-5) vs. Jaguars (2-5) in London, 9:30 a.m., ESPN Plus: After a 2-1 start, the Jaguars have lost four in a row, dashing hopes that they might be transitioning into watchability. Coach Doug Pederson’s job seems safe, but the same might not be true of the embattled Nathaniel Hackett, who has also lost four straight with Denver and who was not hired by the Wal-Mart heirs who purchased the Broncos over the summer. A 2-6 record heading into their bye might be cause for a change.

Panthers (2-5) at Falcons (3-4), 1 p.m.: Atlanta isn’t built to bounce back from a 21-0 deficit, which is what it found itself in last week against Cincinnati. It must avoid falling into a hole and keep P.J. Walker from having the kind of game he had against Tampa Bay.

Bears (3-4) at Cowboys (5-2), 1 p.m.: Dak Prescott, who attempted only four deep passes against Detroit last week, could afford to look a little rusty in his return from thumb surgery, particularly with Dallas’s defense playing well. Trevon Diggs came up with another interception, the 17th of his career, and Micah Parsons forced a game-ending fumble.

Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5), 1 p.m.: After a 3-0 start, Miami lost the three games that Tua Tagovailoa missed after he suffered a concussion. He came out strong in his return Sunday night but showed some signs of rust against Pittsburgh, getting away with a handful of passes that could have been intercepted in the Dolphins’ close win.

Cardinals (3-4) at Vikings (5-1), 1 p.m.: The return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from his suspension for using a banned performance-enhancing drug was a welcome sight for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Hopkins caught 10 of the 14 passes he was targeted on for 103 yards in a win over the Saints.

Raiders (2-4) at Saints (2-5), 1 p.m.: Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs ran for fewer than 70 yards in each of the Raiders’ first three games — all losses. In the past three games, he has averaged 147 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns, and the Raiders have gone 2-1.

Patriots (3-4) at Jets (5-2), 1 p.m.: New England has won 12 straight games against New York, including victories by 41, 38, 35 and 33 points. But the AFC East rivals are headed in different directions. The Patriots benched quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night in favor of backup Bailey Zappe in a loss to Chicago. The Jets have won four straight and are finding ways to get it done: They are the first team since Tim Tebow’s 2011 Broncos to win consecutive games with 105 or fewer net passing yards, according to NFL Research.

Steelers (2-5) at Eagles (6-0), 1 p.m.: The bad news for Pittsburgh is that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown seven interceptions in his first four games, and facing the undefeated Eagles after their bye week seems suboptimal for him. The good news is that only one other Steelers quarterback has been intercepted five or more times in his first four games. He goes by the name of Terry Bradshaw.

Titans (4-2) at Texans (1-4-1), 4:05 p.m.: Tennessee’s Derrick Henry rushed for 128 yards on 30 carries in a victory over Indianapolis last Sunday, and his late 21-yard scamper helped the Titans run out the clock. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s injured ankle aside, maybe it’s a good idea to keep feeding Henry. He leads the NFL with 18 games of 100 or more rushing yards since 2020.

Commanders (3-4) at Colts (3-3-1), 4:25 p.m.: Matt Ryan became the latest veteran quarterback who can’t seem to work for Frank Reich, joining Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz. Ryan has been benched, and Sam Ehlinger will get his first NFL start against Washington’s strong defensive front. Last week, Ryan was sacked three times, was hit 10 times and threw two interceptions.

49ers (3-4) at Rams (3-3), 4:25 p.m.: Despite the arrival of Christian McCaffrey (who had 10 touches for 62 yards against the Chiefs), San Francisco dropped below .500 and is in need of a strong showing against Los Angeles, which could say the same thing. The 49ers have been outscored in the third quarter of every game, so maybe the answer is to skip halftime.

Giants (6-1) at Seahawks (4-3), 4:25 p.m.: With a passing game that Coach Brian Daboll has geared toward chipping away at the defense rather than relying on Daniel Jones, the Giants quarterback has been intercepted only twice and has lost just two fumbles. New York has outscored opponents 97-55 in the second half and is 4-1 when trailing in the fourth quarter. (In the previous five seasons, the Giants’ record was 3-58 when trailing in the fourth.) The Seahawks are suddenly the only team in the NFC West with a record better than .500.

Packers (3-4) at Bills (5-1), 8:20 p.m., NBC: It wasn’t so much a question of what is ailing Aaron Rodgers, who turned in decent stats for anyone other than him in Green Bay’s third straight loss Sunday at Washington, but the turmoil surrounding the team. Why, for instance, were the Packers trying a desperate hook-and-lateral on the final play with the game’s Hail Mary master on their side? And why was Green Bay unable to convert a single third down? (The last time that happened to the Packers, Rodgers was 15 and Brett Favre was the quarterback in 1999.) It’s not all Rodgers’s fault — it’s just that he has always compensated for the team’s deficiencies and mistakes. All of which makes this a bad time to play one of the league’s top teams, which is coming off a bye week and is winning its home games by a 34.5-point average.

Monday

Bengals (4-3) at Browns (2-5), 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2: Joe Burrow seems to be Joe Burrow again. Sure, he passed for 481 yards last week against the Falcons, but more importantly, on passes released in fewer than 2.5 seconds — a necessity given the Cincinnati offensive line’s struggles to protect him — Burrow had an 84 percent completion rate (21 for 25) for 254 yards and two touchdowns, according to NextGen Stats. Burrow is winless in three career games against the Browns, but anything can happen on Halloween.

