New mom Crystal Dunn’s return fuels Thorns’ run to NWSL title game

Somewhere in the soccer delirium of Portland, Ore., last Sunday, 5-month-old Marcel Jean Soubrier was supposedly awake when his mother scored a thunderbolt of a winning goal in the dying moments of a National Women’s Soccer League semifinal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I was told he was awake when I subbed in because he’s been sleeping every time I go into games,” Crystal Dunn said Thursday. “I’m sure he was just like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening, but cool.’ ”

When Marcel is old enough to appreciate his mother’s craft, he will undoubtedly see video of the goal that rocketed the Portland Thorns into the NWSL championship game against the Kansas City Current on Saturday night at Audi Field. He will also learn that his mother, a World Cup champion and onetime league MVP, had returned to light training just a month after he was born and was in competitive action 3½ months after his May 20 birth.

He will hear the tales, perhaps from his father, Pierre, the Thorns’ head athletic trainer, how his mother scored in her fifth appearance of the season — all as a substitute as she steadily regains her fitness — and had also played for the U.S. national team in two friendlies overseas early this month.

The crowning moment of her return came last weekend before more than 22,000 at Providence Park. In the third of four additional minutes, Dunn’s wicked one-timer from the top of the penalty area roared into the top left corner of the net for a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave.

“I’ve got to be honest: I have watched it [on replay] probably 50 to 100 times because it just made me smile so big, seeing the joy and the passion, not only on her face, but everybody on the field and then everybody in the stands as well,” Thorns defender Meghan Klingenberg said.

Dunn said she knew she had struck the ball well and “it had a chance” to become her first goal since May 2021.

“For a moment, I felt a sense of relief, like, ‘Whoa, thank goodness we scored. Yay,’ ” she said. “And also for myself, my goal was always to get back to this game, and doing it in the same year that I gave birth was icing on the cake.”

Dunn, 30, trained until late in pregnancy and, within a month of giving birth, was back at the training grounds and exercising on her own. Within another month, she was running and participating in passing patterns. No contact in training evolved into low contact and, three months postpartum, she told her teammates, “You can tackle me, guys — and I can tackle you back!”

Coach Rhian Wilkinson and the training staff did not set a timetable for Dunn’s return.

“I didn’t want to rush her,” Wilkinson said. “It was always very clear the goal posts would move depending on where Crystal was [but] obviously it became, ‘Okay, she might be getting some minutes this season.' That was exciting.”

Dunn made her season debut Sept. 10 in a four-minute appearance; her time had grown to 28 in the semifinal. She also logged 55 combined minutes in U.S. matches against England and Spain. Marcel travels everywhere with her and the family’s nanny, who takes care of him at the stadium.

“That is just a beautiful story,” said Kansas City goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, Dunn’s teammate on the 2019 World Cup squad. “I am so happy for her and so proud of her. Coming back from giving birth is a tough one to climb. She might not be at her peak [physically], but what a goal to take her team to the championship. It’s pretty cool to see that journey from afar.”

From a fitness standpoint, Dunn said the journey wasn’t easy. Even though she remained in good shape during pregnancy, “I was back to square one,” she said. Her husband, whom she met when both worked for the Washington Spirit early in her career, helped design her fitness plans.

If asked to start this weekend, Dunn said she wouldn’t say no, but her reserve role has suited her and the Thorns. Portland, without her most of the year, finished second in the 12-team regular season standings behind Seattle’s OL Reign.

Dunn said she is not the same player she was before pregnancy, and that’s okay.

“Whether it’s injury or pregnancy, there’s this immense amount of stress on you to be what you were before,” she said. “I stepped into motherhood being like, ‘I don’t need to ever compare myself to Crystal-before-the-baby because I’ll never experience that again.’ I am a mom. My body went through this massive change but the change doesn’t have to be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m worse off now.’ It actually could be, ‘Oh, this is the greatest thing for me — a new perspective.' ”

Dunn appreciates the support system, as well. The Thorns, she said, cover her nanny’s travel expenses and have given her the time and space to return to active duty.

Dunn also said she appreciates her teammates, calling them “25 aunties.”

His mom’s winning goal notwithstanding, Marcel has stolen the family spotlight.

“We’re always saying to her, ‘How’s Marcel doing? Is he smiling? What’s he up to?’” Klingenberg said.

Dunn said, “I’m second now.”

“That’s what happens,” Klingenberg said, “when you make a really cute baby.”

For Dunn, the postgame reunion Sunday topped the in-game thrills.

“Scoring that goal obviously was amazing,” she said, “but honestly, going up to my son after the game made it that much more incredible.”

Notes: Portland forward Sophia Smith was named league MVP, becoming the youngest player, at 22, to win the award. She scored 14 regular season goals. San Diego’s Alex Morgan, who won the scoring race with 16 goals, finished second in the voting and North Carolina’s Debinha (12 goals, four assists) was third. …

More than 16,000 tickets have been sold to the championship match, which is being played in Washington for the first time.

