The best-case scenario, of course, would be for Taylor Heinicke to continue to play plucky, inspired football and for the Washington Commanders to revive their season because of it. For their football decision-makers, that might simultaneously be the worst-case scenario, too. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Heinicke’s brand of football is fun and intoxicating, and that’s informed by the fact that he was an undrafted, unemployed graduate student who is capitalizing on what was his final chance. That he costs an average of $2.375 million for two years colors everything as well.

But if Heinicke somehow stitches this season back together, what does that say about the decision-making that brought Carson Wentz here to be the starter? He costs nearly $28.3 million against the salary cap. He cost draft picks in the past and in the future.

And if Heinicke outplays him — which is both a low bar and a strong possibility — it would only make sense that the Commanders would move on from Wentz in the offseason. Which would leave them back at Heinicke. Which would leave them back where they are in perpetuity: looking for the solution at quarterback.

That sucks all the fun out of the moment, sure. So dwell on the backup-turned-starter for a minute. Heinicke’s performance in his first game replacing Wentz, who’s out with a broken finger, perfectly fits his storyline, which is captivating. Against Green Bay, he stunk to start. He calmly hung in there. He won the game. His teammates quite obviously adore him.

“It’s really fun playing with a guy like that,” said star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught Heinicke’s longest pass for a touchdown and reeled in the third-down, late-game throw that sealed the win, “who’s going to fight for every yard, fight for every opportunity that he gets. I think that’s infectious.”

That’s the fun part of this trip, the part that makes it tempting to put aside the lasting implications of a Heinicke success story and just ride with it. There’s so much to like. He brings such a clear and ebullient contrast to the dynamic of Wentz — beaten down by being ousted in Philadelphia and Indianapolis. American sports fans vastly prefer characters who do more with less than those who do less with more. An undrafted guy who was signed off the street and nearly beat Tom Brady in a playoff game has far more leeway than the dude who cost both cash and picks.

So enjoy it.

“He does a lot of plays that you’re like, ‘Oh, crap, how’d you get out of that one?’ ” right tackle Sam Cosmi said. “… His background story’s great. I think everybody kind of roots for him for those reasons. A guy that didn’t have a lot of eyes on him and just come out from the woodwork and do all that, that’s a truly special thing. I think that’s why people gravitate toward him.”

Which, it’s clear after the Green Bay game, the Commanders do. The team posted a photo on social media after the victory in which Jonathan Allen, the massive defensive tackle, is embracing Heinicke. If it were part of the promotional material for a 1990s rom-com, it would be too over the top, what with the way they’re adoringly looking each other in the eyes.

So infectious is right.

“He plays like every game is his last,” McLaurin said Wednesday at the Commanders’ facility in Ashburn, repeating a sentiment he offered after Sunday’s win. “He plays like he has nothing to lose and everything to gain. And I think that’s a fine line because somebody could be reckless.”

But because he is who he is — because he was undrafted and not taken with the second overall selection as Wentz was — reckless can be some combination of necessary and endearing. Wentz has a stronger arm. Heinicke has a stronger vibe. Both are 29.

“I think that sometimes rubs off on people,” Heinicke said Wednesday.

So now, with Wentz out at least another several weeks, there’s no choice but to pit one against the other. The statistical comparison is shockingly similar — if you don’t look at their bank accounts.

Thirty-two quarterbacks have played in at least 15 games over the past two years. According to stathead.com, Heinicke is 24th in yards per attempt, Wentz 26th. Wentz ranks 20th in yards per game, Heinicke 23rd. Heinicke completes a higher percentage of his passes (64.7 to 62.3). Wentz has a higher passer rating (91.4 to 85.9). They are sacked on essentially the same percentage of their dropbacks (6.9).

They’re different players in style, for sure. But their substance isn’t wildly different. So, then, circle back to how that’s problematic.

Whether Coach Ron Rivera or, as ESPN reported, owner Daniel Snyder decided to trade for Wentz is immaterial in this regard. The Commanders did the deal, and it cost draft capital, money to Wentz and salary cap room that restricted what the team could do in free agency. If Heinicke is good against Indianapolis and drags Washington back to .500, then continues to excel until Wentz is healthy again, what’s Rivera to do? Play Wentz?

That wouldn’t play in the stands, for sure. More importantly, it wouldn’t play in the locker room.

Taylor Heinicke is both limited as a quarterback and appealing as a character. How he plays over the next month will have a direct impact on the Commanders’ 2023 season. But whether he’s an obvious choice to be benched when Carson Wentz is healthy again not only reflects on the two quarterbacks, their performances and their abilities. It reflects on the people who decided Wentz was obviously better and paid handsomely because of it, and it all could lead back to yet another offseason searching for yet another quarterback.

