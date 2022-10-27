Struggling Virginia Tech did some soul-searching during its week off

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than a month has elapsed since the Virginia Tech football team won a game. During a slide that has reached four games, the Hokies (2-5, 1-3 ACC) have been outscored by an average of 19 points and weathered injuries to a roster already facing a dearth of skilled reserves. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So the to-do list for first-year coach Brent Pry was lengthy during last weekend’s open date, starting with a thorough assessment of the personnel at every position and which formations and packages would be best suited to spark an upswing.

Pry did not specify what modifications might be in store for Thursday night’s game against No. 24 North Carolina State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., but did reveal an intent to become less predictable on offense while also adding to the rotation of promising players who received limited snaps in the first half of the season.

“There will be a few nuances, some things that we [identified] that we think give us a little better opportunity, but in the end you still need personnel to step up and make some plays,” Pry said. “There was a lot of discussion about the best group out of each personnel and what that looks like, and that’s the way we practiced.”

Advertisement

Virginia Tech began the year planning to establish the run to assist quarterback Grant Wells, who was new to Power Five competition after transferring from Marshall and winning the starting job over Jason Brown, a transfer from South Carolina.

With five games left in the season and their bowl aspirations all but extinguished, the Hokies rank 13th of 14 schools in the conference in rushing (107.3 yards per game). They are coming off a 20-14 loss to Miami on Oct. 15 in Blacksburg in which they managed 78 rushing yards, averaging 2.6 per carry, with six rushing first downs.

An injury to tailback Malachi Thomas has contributed to Virginia Tech’s stalled ground attack. The sophomore missed the first five games with what he indicated was ankle discomfort. Thomas has been first on the depth chart the past two games and rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Advertisement

Keshawn King leads the Hokies in rushing (259 yards), but the redshirt junior is nursing an undisclosed ailment that has him questionable to play against the Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2), which is third in the ACC in rushing defense (122.4 yards per game) and second in total defense (310.9 yards per game).

“We’ve tried to be that two-tight-end team that we wanted to be on the onset, run the ball and play-action and be multiple with our tight ends, and it just hasn’t gone like we’ve hoped,” Pry said. “We had several conversations about that and what direction we can go with this thing.”

Pry has leaned on his defensive expertise in seeking to boost the Hokies’ offensive output. He has studied what adjustments opposing offenses deployed to move the ball when Pry, who was Penn State’s defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2021, successfully schemed to blunt production against a two-tight-end alignment.

Advertisement

The search for an offensive revival comes as Virginia Tech plays its next four games against opponents with a combined record of 20-10. The only opponent in that stretch with a losing record is Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets are .500 in the ACC.

Playing at a quicker pace benefited the Hokies against Miami, which led 20-0 going into the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech pulled within striking distance thanks to touchdown drives of 65 and 80 yards, with Wells completing a 14-yard scoring pass to Thomas and finding the end zone himself on a three-yard run.

“We played with some tempo in the fourth quarter, and I think when we play with tempo we play with confidence,” Wells said. “We have to make one decision. Instead of waiting for the defense, we take it upon ourselves to make those decisions. I think we did that well in the fourth quarter. I think we’ll continue to do that.”

Virginia Tech’s passing attack may be in line to receive a lift with wide receiver Stephen Gosnell close to reentering the lineup, Pry said. The junior absorbed a crushing blow during a 41-10 loss to North Carolina on Oct. 1 and has missed the past two games.

Advertisement

Projections were far less encouraging for cornerback Dorian Strong, whose sore hand has kept the junior from Upper Marlboro out of the past three games. Strong remains doubtful for Thursday, leaving a pair of freshmen first and second on the depth chart.

“I’m still waiting for us to play that complete game, to be consistent, handle all the things that are thrown at you over the course of four quarters in all three phases,” Pry said. “We’ve just got to play closer to who we are, who we can be. And if we do that, we’re going to have a heck of a chance to win the game.”

GiftOutline Gift Article