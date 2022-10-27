The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about the World Series? Ask The Post.

By
October 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Bryce Harper and the Phillies will meet the Astros in the World Series. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Four days in October without baseball? Four days in October without baseball. Yuck.

Luckily, after a pair of short league championship series, the World Series is almost upon us. Game 1 is Friday night in Houston, and the storylines abound. Dusty Baker vs. Bryce Harper. The Astros vs. Everybody. Justin Verlander vs. Aaron Nola.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

We delayed our normal Tuesday chat to 1 p.m. Thursday to get closer to the series. Submit whatever questions you have below — even early — and I’ll jump on answers just after lunchtime. Looking forward to it!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of MLB:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

Loading...