Capitals loan Alex Alexeyev to Hershey on long-term conditioning assignment

The Washington Capitals loaned defenseman Alex Alexeyev to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Friday on a long-term conditioning assignment. Alexeyev underwent shoulder surgery in June and has not played this season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The long-term conditioning loan lasts for up to six days or three games. In some situations, teams are allowed to ask for a two-game extension if more time is needed to evaluate a player’s player.

When Alexeyev’s conditioning loan is over, he will likely be joining the Capitals roster. (He can’t be formally assigned to the AHL without clearing waivers.) From there, Washington can decide whether they want to send the 22-year-old blue-liner back down to Hershey.

Capitals assistant coach Kevin McCarthy said in late September that Alexeyev’s injury put him “on the back burner a bit,” but once he got healthy, Washington was excited to see what he could bring to the table.

“He is a big body that we feel like can fit in on the left side,” McCarthy said.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman recorded a goal and 18 assists for the Bears last season. Alexeyev made his NHL debut in December 2021. He was selected by the Capitals in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.

When Alexeyev likely rejoins the Capitals roster — unless there are transactions before that — Washington will have to make some tough decisions. As of Friday, Washington (4-4-0) has been carrying 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders for the roster maximum of 23. Washington’s next game is Saturday in Nashville.

When Alexeyev is added, the Capitals will need to send another player down to Hershey or make a trade to create a roster spot.

Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas and Beck Malenstyn are the only three players on Washington’s roster who would not require waivers to be sent down. Protas, however, has found a full-time role in the lineup and has been gaining confidence on a line with Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha, so he seems like an unlikely choice.

McMichael, 21, has only played in one game this season and could benefit from regular minutes in Hershey. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday there were no plans for McMichael to be sent down. Alexeyev’s conditioning loan could change that, though.

“We got a roster going that we’re happy with. I’m sure it’s tough sitting out,” Laviolette said Wednesday. “Every player wants to play and that’s a good thing. He’s just got to keep working hard and wait for his chance … I think it’s good to play games and I also think it’s good to be around [the NHL level] and practice at a certain level, at a certain pace every day.”

Malenstyn, who was recalled last week after Connor Brown suffered a lower-body injury, appears to have found his footing on the fourth line. Washington could send him down to Hershey, but it would need another player to quickly get up to speed in his place. Malenstyn can go back down to Hershey without clearing waivers until he plays in 10 games or spends 30 days on an NHL roster.

Joe Snively could also be an option. Snively requires waivers though, and could be a hot commodity for teams looking to pick up a speedy, gritty forward with offensive upside.

Washington has already lost young talent to waivers this season. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed by the Winnipeg Jets and Brett Leason by the Anaheim Ducks when the pair were placed on waivers at the end of training camp. Jonsson-Fjallby scored the game-winner Thursday night for the Jets.

