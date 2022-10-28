In a battle of new Virginia contenders, Langley downs Herndon

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early in the second quarter of Friday night’s game at Herndon, Langley quarterback Brendan Mansinne crumpled to the ground. After a late hit out of bounds, the senior felt the weight of a defender directly on his upper body, the same frame that suffered a broken collarbone in September 2021. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Most would have forgiven the senior if he let his running backs take the next few hits. But in the Saxons’ 27-7 victory, he continued to run directly at defenders much larger than him and uncork touchdown passes with linemen closing in.

Teammates say few players are wired like their quarterback, who returned from last year’s injury by the end of that fall and has been impressive this season in guiding the Saxons (6-3) to their first winning record in eight years.

“It started last offseason. That was our goal, win a district championship,” Mansinne said. “We got to come back and beat McLean next week. But we’re in the driver’s seat now.”

The Saxons have inherited their quarterback’s gritty demeanor. Twins Dustin and Daren Mosleh, among the team’s top skill players, spent long offseason hours developing a practice regimen to get in sync with their quarterback. At the lower levels, underclassmen look up to Mansinne’s work ethic.

In the past, Langley saw football as a bit of an afterthought. As long as the players conquered rival McLean and registered high test scores in school, they would be content. This group has found balance and success between football and grades.

“We don’t hope anymore,” Coach Dave Murray said. “We used to hope to win. Now it’s not about that. It’s about executing.”

Herndon (6-3) has spent almost a decade in a similar spot, annually toward the bottom of the Liberty District. The Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2008, and they lost 28 straight games preceding the six-game winning streak they entered with Friday night.

Like Langley, this year has been different for the Hornets, with a defense that allowed just eight points per game during its winning streak. The unit pressured Mansinne throughout the game, but it couldn’t break him.

“He’s a tough cookie,” Langley senior Remhi Chaudhry said of Mansinne.

The more Mansinne was hit, the louder the Saxons’ sideline became. Mansinne led a 50-yard drive, closed out by Daren Mosleh’s two-yard rush, with two minutes left in the first half to give the Saxons a 12-7 lead. Momentum only built into the second half, with touchdowns on each of their next two drives.

Junior Max Kelly’s interception with six minutes remaining allowed Langley to close out the game. The team celebrated with a Powerade bath for its coach.

“That was cold,” Murray said. “But it’s no problem. I don’t mind being frozen.”

