Caps start slow again, never find their stride (or a goal) in loss at Dallas

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — The Washington Capitals’ four-game stretch of road games took a frustrating — and goal-less — turn Thursday night during a 2-0 loss at Dallas. The visitors entered the third period searching for an equalizer. Midway through, on a power play, a sloppy turnover in their own zone led to a shorthanded goal by Joel Kiviranta, effectively extinguishing the Capitals’ hopes. Kiviranta, playing the pest behind the Capitals’ net, stripped defenseman John Carlson from behind and then beat goalie Darcy Kuemper with a backhander.

The loss was the first time the Capitals (4-4-0) were shut out since a 1-0 loss to Vegas in January. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the third shutout of his career and his first of the season.

The Stars (5-2-1) kept the Capitals out of rhythm after Kiviranta’s goal, and they simply couldn’t solve Oettinger.

Advertisement

“It was tight. Chances were low both ways,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Just wasn’t a lot of opportunity out there. We had a couple shifts in the second period where we were caught playing too much defense and it kept us in our end and hemmed us in a little.”

The Stars’ Jason Robertson opened the scoring with 3:10 left in the first period, redirecting a shot from the high slot past Kuemper (25 saves). It was Robertson’s third goal of the season and capped a series of strong shifts from the Stars. They kept constant pressure on the Capitals’ defense, getting second-chance opportunities around the net and keeping the puck away from Washington’s snipers.

The Capitals couldn’t take advantage of their few looks and failed to convert during a prime power-play chance midway through the first period. Alex Ovechkin hit the crossbar with a laser from the left circle, but that was the closest Washington could get in the first 20 minutes. The captain also hit the crossbar late in the third.

Advertisement

Neither team could score in a taut, defensive second period. Washington ramped up its physicality in the middle period, but its offensive weapons never found the target.

“Just couldn’t find one. I thought we did some good things after the first and shut them down pretty well but couldn’t find a way to capitalize,” center Dylan Strome said. “A couple good looks on the power play but just couldn’t cash in tonight. [Oettinger] played well, and they played well as a team tonight.”

The Capitals’ trip south continues Saturday in Nashville and wraps up Monday at Carolina.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Orlov’s high hit

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov caught the Stars’ Mason Marchment with an elbow up high in the second period. Marchment went down in a heap but stayed in the game. No penalty was called, but replays showed Orlov elbowing Marchment in the face.

Orlov elbows Marchment in the face, no penalty called. pic.twitter.com/f9Bts9jYa9 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 28, 2022

There is a chance Orlov gets a call from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, but the league also could determine that Marchment’s head was not the main point of contact and the hit was accidental.

Advertisement

Orlov was suspended two games last season for kneeing Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers. No penalty had been called on that play.

Struggling starts

Washington found itself in a 1-0 hole for the sixth time in eight games, continuing a worrisome trend. While they have found their footing as games progress, the Capitals are regularly playing from behind.

“We came out a little slow in the first. We are just having trouble putting 60 minutes together,” defenseman Nick Jensen said. “There are still those times where we are giving out Grade A chances that we can’t give up. We got to make it really hard to get to the net and get any opportunities at our net front.”

Third line improving

The Capitals’ third line of Lars Eller, Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha has made strides since its formation last week. The trio had moments of strong forechecking against the Stars but was on the ice for Robertson’s goal.

Advertisement

Eller had a few good looks against the Stars but couldn’t connect. He had two assists in Washington’s 6-3 win Monday at New Jersey. Protas, who scored his first goal of the season against the Devils, was shaken up early against the Stars but remained in the game.

“They’ve been really good,” Laviolette said. “They are big. I think Lars is playing well right now. Mantha, when he gets going, he is skilled and hard to contain. Protas for me has really done a good job at fitting in on that line. You notice him all the time with his work ethic and his skating. He has such a long reach with his stick. … All of them are contributing to each other, and it makes them a successful line.”

Wilson, Backstrom take steps

Tom Wilson (knee) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) skated Wednesday for the first time since offseason surgery. Neither traveled with the team on this trip, but they are expected to skate again on their own in a few days. Neither is ready to resume daily skating, and they did not skate in pads.

Advertisement

Wilson had surgery to repair a torn ACL in May and is not expected to play before December. Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery in June; there is no timetable for his return.

“I was excited to see them out there,” Laviolette said. “They’re at the beginning steps of getting back on the ice ... but it was great to see them out there. I’m sure that they were thrilled to get out there and touch the ice and touch their edges and move a puck around, and it’s awesome.”

GiftOutline Gift Article