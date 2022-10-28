Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A nearly eight-figure salary doesn’t buy what it used to in college football. Just ask Texas A&M and well-compensated coach Jimbo Fisher, which straggles into the weekend at 3-4 and losers of three in a row. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Aggies fell 30-24 last week at South Carolina, a team with considerably less talent and dramatically more pluck. Texas A&M is under .500 for the first time since dropping its season opener in 2017. It last had a losing record this deep in a season when it went 6-7 in 2009.

Oh, and there were three freshmen from a vaunted class — one that played a major role in making the Aggies this year’s offseason champions — who were suspended this week. All of this is unfolding as Fisher is in just the second year of a 10-year, $95 million fully guaranteed contract extension.

Things aren’t great off the field entering Saturday’s meeting with No. 15 Mississippi, and if you thought Rebels Coach Lane Kiffin wouldn’t miss the opportunity to jab a division rival while he was down, well, you were right.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said they tried to keep DC DJ Durkin when he was being courted by the Aggies.



"We got out bid. Kind of common theme with that program," he said of the Aggies. — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 26, 2022

(Necessary aside: The fact there are any jokes involved about employing DJ Durkin, whose head coaching stint at Maryland ended after offensive lineman Jordan McNair’s avoidable death from heat stroke in 2018, is frankly a strike against both SEC West coaches who have hired him in recent years.)

Advertisement

On the field, Texas A&M’s season highlight is either (a) beating fellow chronic underachiever Miami; (b) edging Arkansas when the Razorbacks doinked a go-ahead field goal attempt off the top of an upright; or (c) taking Alabama to the final play in Tuscaloosa.

No one in the Aggies’ program should be peddling anything resembling a moral victory, but the Alabama outing was the most impressive Texas A&M has been all season. That it followed it up with an open date and a listless performance at South Carolina suggests the Aggies are just as erratic (if not more so) than they were while going 8-4 last season.

A lot of people chose to ignore that — offseason champs, and all — and Texas A&M has since quickly emerged as one of several contenders to be among the nation’s most underachieving teams. (Notre Dame and Oklahoma deserve spots in that conversation, too.).

Which Top 10 team finishes unranked (Bama, Ohio St, Georgia, Clemson, NDame, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, OU, Baylor)? Every year for past 20 seasons - except 2019 - there has been at least 1 preseason Top 10 team that finished season unranked. Last year, it was UNC, A&M & Iowa St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 15, 2022

But, as Action Network’s Brett McMurphy noted back in August, Fisher has overseen two similar nose-dives since 2017. One led him to flee Florida State for Texas A&M. The other was last year, when injuries in the passing game often constrained the Aggies’ offense.

Current coaches who started year in AP’s Top 10 & finish season unranked:



J. Fisher, A&M ’21, FSU ‘17

M. Brown, UNC ’21

M. Campbell, Iowa St ’21

J. Franklin, Penn St '20

M. Cristobal, Oregon '20

P. Chryst, Wis. '18

G. Malzahn, Aub. ’18 & '15

B. Kelly, ND '16

L. Kiffin, USC '12 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 23, 2022

Perhaps the lesson here is to be a little more skeptical of Texas A&M, a program now a decade removed from its last 10-win season, finally turning the corner for good.

Advertisement

It’s also long past time to regularly point out Fisher, whose stewardship of the Aggies doesn’t look dramatically different from predecessor Kevin Sumlin’s, has lived off the reputation of his Jameis Winston-led 2013-14 run at Florida State for nearly a decade.

Just don’t bank on it really sinking in. Texas A&M has little choice but to remain invested in him, and the Aggies (who play four of their last five at home) could yet finish strong now that they’re out of SEC title contention, clean up in recruiting and emerge as a trendy offseason pick to make a big step forward. Yet again.

Group of Five check-in

The stars aligned perfectly last season for a Group of Five team to command attention all the way through the season. Cincinnati enjoyed a perfect regular season, dealing a Notre Dame team that barely beat anyone of substance its only loss of the year. And when Clemson wasn’t Clemson and the Big 12 and Pac-12 cannibalized themselves — voilà! — there was a playoff spot for the Bearcats.

Advertisement

No such luck this year, mainly because there are no more undefeated Group of Five programs. The crew of one-loss teams is dwindling, down to Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and Tulane. (Liberty, an independent, is 7-1).

The highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion will still earn a New Year’s Six berth and a trip to the Cotton Bowl, and at this stage it appears the eventual American Athletic Conference winner is the most likely possibility. Tulane (7-1, 4-0) and Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0) play on the final weekend of the regular season, and both also have meetings with Central Florida (5-2, 2-1).

But if it isn’t them? Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) is one possibility, but don’t overlook another well-known Group of Five name. Boise State (5-2, 4-0 Mountain West) has won three in a row since changing offensive coordinators. If any Mountain West team has a credible chance at this point, it’s the Broncos. But they’ll need the top teams in the American to trade blows over the next six weekends.

Five with the most at stake

A look at teams with plenty to prove in Week 9.

1a. Kansas State and 1b. Oklahoma State. It’s a bit premature to dub this matchup a Big 12 knockout game, though No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) would certainly see its playoff hopes end with a loss. Both the Cowboys and the host No. 22 Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) already have lost to league leader TCU, so this one does have tiebreaker implications for the conference title game.

2. Georgia. Weird things occur at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Granted, nothing odd happened last year, when the Bulldogs smothered Florida, 34-7. And frankly, nothing should happen this year, either. No. 1 Georgia is 7-0 (4-0 SEC). Florida is 4-3 under first-year coach Billy Napier. But it’s a notable rivalry game, both teams are coming off an open date and the Bulldogs have Tennessee looming next week.

Advertisement

3. Tennessee. Now for the other half of next week’s SEC East showdown. The No. 3 Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) have a victory over Alabama, and they’re at home this week against No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2), a perfectly solid team that probably doesn’t have the offense to keep up with Hendon Hooker and Co. Still, in a lean week, it’s a game worth monitoring.

4. Ohio State. The No. 2 Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are playing fabulously heading into an early kickoff at No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1), which was bulldozed two weeks ago at Michigan before getting well at home against Minnesota. Even if it’s fair to question just how good the Nittany Lions are, this looks like Ohio State’s most imposing remaining test before they face Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend.

5. Cincinnati. The No. 20 Bearcats’ schedule between this week’s visit to Central Florida and a home game against Tulane to close the regular season is fairly manageable — 2-5 Navy and 5-3 East Carolina at home and 2-5 Temple on the road. Cincinnati can take a major step toward another American Athletic Conference title game trip with a victory in Orlando.

Heisman Watch

A weekly look at the race for college football’s favorite stiff-arming statue.

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (2,023 yards, 28 TDs, 4 INTs passing). One minute you look and Stroud looks like he’s muddling toward an average day against Iowa, and the next he has 286 yards and four touchdown passes. This is how Heisman campaigns are won (while playing for a national title contender, of course). (Last week: 1)

Advertisement

2. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (2,093 yards, 18 TDs, 1 INT passing; 315 yards, 3 TDs rushing). No one gets extra credit for torching a Football Championship Subdivision team like Hooker did last week against Tennessee-Martin. Nonetheless, he’s clearly one of the first two names involved in any player of the year conversation at this point. (LW: 2)

3. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (1,906 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 137 yards, 3 TDs rushing). It was a workmanlike day for both the Crimson Tide and Young against Mississippi State. Last year’s Heisman winner threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs to head into Alabama’s open date with a solid but unspectacular showing. (LW: 3)

4. QB Max Duggan, TCU (1,871 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT; 274 yards, 4 TDs rushing). The Horned Frogs took command of the Big 12 over the last two Saturdays with defeats of Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Duggan’s showing in those games: 566 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions. That’ll work. (LW: 5)

Advertisement

5. QB Caleb Williams, Southern California (1,971 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT passing; 235 yards, 3 TDs rushing). It’s time for Williams to put up some numbers the next few weeks. The Trojans return from their open date for a sequence that sees them visit Arizona before meeting California and Colorado at home. (LW: 4)

6 (tie). RB Chase Brown, Illinois (1,059 yards, 4 TDs rushing; 15 catches, 107 yards, 2 TDs receiving). There are probably some classic cold-weather games in the offing for Brown, who figures to carry a heavy load in November contests against Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern. But since his coach is Bret Bielema, he’ll have high usage even when the forecast is for sun and 67 degrees — like it is Saturday in Lincoln as the Illini visit Nebraska. (LW: 6)

6 (tie). QB Bo Nix, Oregon (1,809 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 382 yards, 8 TDs rushing). Nix was, to be charitable, not great in his debut as a Duck against Georgia. But since then? He’s thrown for 1,636 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for multiple touchdowns in three of six games. Oh, and he picked apart previously unbeaten UCLA for 283 yards and five scores last week. (LW: Unranked)

GiftOutline Gift Article