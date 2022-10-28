Commanders’ keys vs. Colts: Feed Terry McLaurin, contain Sam Ehlinger

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Carson Wentz Revenge Tour is no more. Because of a fractured finger that landed him on injured reserve, Wentz will be out for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis and Taylor Heinicke gets his second start, opposite Sam Ehlinger, who was named the Colts’ starter in place of Matt Ryan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Indy’s QB swap poses a challenge for the Commanders, who know as well as any team of the potential boost that can provide a team. And Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round pick, has yet to throw his first pass in the NFL, rendering the Colts’ offense as somewhat of a mystery.

So what can be expected from Sunday’s meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium? With the Commanders, anything. But here’s what should happen:

Contain Ehlinger

Much of what Ehlinger can and will do in the Colts offense is unknown. What is known, however, is he can move and can be dangerous on the run. In his four seasons at the University of Texas, he ran more than 100 times each year and totaled 1,907 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.

Coach Ron Rivera has emphasized the need for his defensive ends to stay in their rush lanes and set the edge, so mobile quarterbacks aren’t given room to run. Think back to the preseason, when Casey Toohill overshot a rush attempt against Patrick Mahomes and the quarterback quickly stepped to the side to gain another second or two before finding his target.

“He’s got a good feel for the game,” Rivera said of Ehlinger. “When you watch his preseason stuff, you watch some of the stuff back from college, I went back and looked at the reports on him. This is a guy that has a good sense and feel for running the [run-pass options]. He also has a really good feel as a runner himself. So those are things that we’re all kind of looking at and trying to anticipate and figure out what’s the best way to defend against that.”

Get McLaurin the ball early and often

Perhaps you heard: Sunday will be Terry McLaurin’s first NFL game back in his hometown of Indianapolis and he’s expecting roughly 70 family members and friends to attend the game. The moment could be emotional for McLaurin, given his rise in the NFL. The Commanders gave him a lucrative three-year contract extension in the offseason that reflects his impact on the team.

But for the past two years, the Commanders have also struggled to get McLaurin the ball early and make him a primary target in tight games. Last week against the Green Bay Packers, they did — and benefited significantly. McLaurin’s competitiveness and knack for coming down with the 50-50 balls has instilled confidence in many of his quarterbacks, none more so than Heinicke. Against the Colts, finding ways to get McLaurin the ball and to maximize his rapport with Heinicke should be atop Scott Turner’s to-do list.

Clean up the start and finishes

Washington’s offense was markedly improved last week with Heinicke at quarterback. He was sacked only once, despite facing more pressure than Wentz ever did in his six starts. But the early going against Green Bay was sloppy as ever. Heinicke was late on some of his throws, had a pick-six early in the second quarter and fell into a number of second-and-longs. Starting faster has been a years-long goal for the Commanders, and remains so as they prepare for Indianapolis.

Finishing drives is another issue. Washington was 1-4 in the red zone last week, costing them a potential nine points by settling for field goals.

Get Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson in space more

Gibson has taken on more of a hybrid role this year as both a runner and pass-catcher with the addition of Robinson, a more powerful running back whose size and downhill style give defenses fits.

Creating a complementary and dynamic group at running back has been Rivera’s plan all along, and only now is the vision starting to take shape. Robinson has started the last two games, but Gibson has been even more effective on fewer snaps. He still leads the team in rushing (273 yards), but also 170 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

“Being able to have somebody like Brian come in early and run the ball inside and be physical, it sets a tone for our offensive line,” Rivera said. “That's how the tandem works: You got one guy that can hammer it up inside [and] he's gonna soften a little bit and you bring a guy in that has the ability to go inside but can balance it and he bounces it a couple times [and] now it stretches the defense. You come back, you hand the ball back off to Brian going inside and all of a sudden there's a crease or two that wasn't there earlier.”

Maximizing the skill sets of both could be paramount against a Colts defense that ranks in the top 10 in total yards, passing yards and rushing average, and is expected to have Shaquille Leonard back from injury.

Injury updates

Washington ruled out receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), cornerback William Jackson (back) and tight end Cole Turner (concussion). It listed guard Saahdiq Charles (illness), receiver Dyami Brown (groin) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf) as questionable.

Rivera said the team is leaning toward starting Trai Turner at right guard in place of Charles. And to fill in for Holcomb, the Commanders plan to use a rotation of players and, according to Rivera, give some time to Jamin Davis at the MIKE, or middle linebacker, spot.

The Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral).

Coach Frank Reich told reporters that linebacker Shaquille Leonard will play, but will be on a pitch count.

