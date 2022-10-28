Spain drops criminal charges against Neymar over Barcelona transfer

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

State prosecutors in Spain dropped fraud and corruption charges against soccer star Neymar and a number of other people on Friday. However, a civil suit brought against the defendants over the same charges could still proceed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The charges stemmed from Neymar’s transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Spanish titan Barcelona eight years ago. DIS, a Brazilian investment firm that owned a 40 percent stake in Neymar’s rights while he was at Santos, claims it did not receive its rightful cut of the player’s transfer to Barcelona because it claims the true value of the deal was concealed.

Spanish prosecutors initially asserted that Neymar and the eight other defendants — including his parents, former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and other representatives from Barcelona and Santos — attempted to hide the true amount of the transfer fee so they could make a lower payment to DIS.

But on Friday, after a two-week trial in Barcelona, prosecutor Luis Garcia Canton told a judge that “there is not the slightest hint of crime” and asked for “acquittal of all defendants.” Neymar and the other defendants denied wrongdoing, and he testified that he did not take part in the negotiations over his transfer to Barcelona and signed the agreement upon his father’s recommendation.

“I didn’t participate in the negotiations. My father always took care of it and always will. I sign everything he tells me to sign,” Neymar said in court. “Playing for Barcelona was always my dream, a childhood dream.”

A court document revealed that Barcelona initiated transfer talks with Neymar in 2011, three years before the end of his Santos contract, and that the club agreed to pay Neymar 40 million euros to ensure his move to Barcelona. But the official transfer price, paid to Santos at the time of the move, was only 17 million euros, and DIS received its 40 percent stake from that amount.

On the stand, Rosell equated the 40 million euro agreement to a “down payment” on a house or apartment, and the prosecutor said he did not consider that payment a crime under Spanish law, though it may have violated Brazilian law and the rules laid out by FIFA, soccer’s governing body.

Prosecutors initially asked that, if found guilty, Neymar and his father serve a two-year prison sentence and pay a $9.7 million fine. Separately, DIS asked for a five-year prison sentence for Neymar and his father and for $32.1 million in compensation plus a $190 million fine that would be paid to the Spanish state. The firm also has asked that Neymar not be allowed to play soccer during any punishment. The compensation sought by DIS still could be decided in civil court.

Reuters reports that Neymar’s legal team may demand that DIS pay its fees for what they consider recklessness, acting in poor faith and for abuse of process.

