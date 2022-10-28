Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Betting trends are easy to find, which is why every weekend preview is filled with them. For example, the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants are each 6-1 against the spread this season, while Cleveland Browns games have gone over the total six times in seven games, the most in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Falcons are a combined 8-0 against the spread at home, while the Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets are collectively 9-0 against the spread on the road.

Does that mean you should lean into these trends at the betting window? No, because the sample sizes are too small to make that an informed decision. In general, to get an idea of how successful a team should be against the spread at any point of the season, you should add eight games of .500 performance to their total. For example, if a team like Atlanta starts off 6-1 against the spread, we wouldn’t expect them to go 15-2 against the spread over a full season. Instead we could estimate they would win 67 percent of games against the spread (six wins + four divided by 15 games, representing seven real games and the eight extra games we added to adjust for the small sample size), or one that would go 11-6 against the spread over the course of a season. Still impressive, but short of the extrapolated 15-2 based solely on Atlanta’s current against-the-spread record.

If you really want to know whether you should back a team or not, a more reliable method involves looking at the trend of the team’s cover margin — the amount of points by which it covers, or fails to cover, the spread. That will tell us not only if a team is on the rise or decline but also if the market has caught up with reality. If not, we could have an edge.

Let’s look at the New York Jets as an example. During the first few weeks of the season, with Joe Flacco under center, the Jets failed to cover the spread in two of their first three games. After the switch to Zach Wilson, they have covered in every game, and by an average of 15½ points. It remains to be seen how the season-ending injury to running back Breece Hall and subsequent trade for James Robinson will affect them going forward, but these are meaningful upward trends against the sportsbooks’ expectations.

At the other end of the spectrum are the Green Bay Packers. A letdown blowout loss against the Minnesota Vikings to start the season was followed by two straight performances in which the Packers covered the spread, but things have gone downhill over the past month. The Packers are 0-4 against the spread since, and weren’t closer than six points to the spread in any of those games, a troubling downward trend that has coincided with quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing with an injured thumb over the last two weeks. A similar story can be found in Tampa Bay with the injury-wracked Buccaneers. Two decent performances at the start of the season have been overshadowed by six straight losses against the spread, including a 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers as 10-point favorites, a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers as 12-point favorites and Thursday’s 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as narrow favorites.

This doesn’t mean you should run out and blindly bet on the Jets or against the Packers and Buccaneers, but it does show you potential market inefficiencies — and potential opportunities. A recent example arrived in Week 7, when the Jets were getting as many as 3½ points against the Denver Broncos before the severity of Denver quarterback Russell Wilson’s injury was widely known. It was clear leading up to the game that the Jets were on the rise and worthy of backing for an outright upset. The Broncos, meanwhile, had covered twice in their first six games with combined actual totals averaging 31 points per contest. A low total puts points at an even bigger premium, leading to last week’s recommendation of the Jets even after the point spread moved in New York’s favor.

We can trust these trends even in smaller samples because they’re measuring not performance or execution, like a win-loss method might, but the market’s efficiency. And the improvement or decline against the spread should be rooted in real change: Wilson taking over at quarterback for the Jets. Rodgers’s thumb injury hampering his passing. The Cincinnati Bengals making personnel and scheme changes that led to improved results.

offensive changes for Cincy



11 personnel:



79% wk 1-4

98% wk 5+



shotgun rate:



66% wk 1-4

88% wk 5+



first down run rate:



55% wk 1-4

34% wk 5+



results?



massive decrease in stacked boxes (47% wks 1-4, 29% since) & more efficiency



more for @NFLonFOX:https://t.co/vz5z0YmSPO — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 26, 2022

How do you know when the market has caught up to the changes? Ideally, when the pregame spreads better reflect the final margin of victory. This method, like all methods, will never be perfect, but you can rest assured that a team covering the spread by more than two touchdowns for a few games in a row is being undervalued by the market.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-2½) in London

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -2½

Las Vegas Raiders (-1½) at New Orleans Saints

Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -1½

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4)

Pick: Carolina Panthers +4½ (This number has since moved down.)

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys (-9½)

Pick: Chicago Bears +9½

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-3½)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3½

Miami Dolphins (-3½) at Detroit Lions

Pick: Miami Dolphins -3½

New England Patriots (-2½) at New York Jets

Pick: New England Patriots -1½ (This number has since gone up.)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (-10½)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +10½

Tennessee Titans (-2½) at Houston Texans

Pick: Tennessee Titans -2½

San Francisco 49ers (-1½) at Los Angeles Rams

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -1½

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

Pick: New York Giants +3

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (-3)

Pick: Washington Commanders +3

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (-10½)

Pick: Green Bay Packers +10½

Cincinnati Bengals (-3½) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3 (This number has since gone up.)

