Rock Creek Christian tops Friendship Collegiate in anticipated finale

With the score tied at the half and his team looking sluggish, Rock Creek Christian Coach Andre Kates stared at one player after another and implored them to get something going. “Can someone make a … play out there?” Kates asked. “Seniors, y’all only got these next 24 minutes guaranteed on a football field. Is this how y’all want to be remembered? As a team that couldn’t perform when lights came on? That’s what you want your legacy to be?”

None of the players offered a verbal response. But senior quarterback Tahj Smith made it clear he would be the one to make a play, as he overcame knee and ankle ailments to throw three second-half touchdowns as the Eagles beat Friendship Collegiate, 28-6 Friday night in Northeast D.C.

“I think we were a little too amped up at first with it being our last game,” Smith said. “In the second half, we finally just took a breath and did our jobs. We knew we couldn’t go out like that, so we all just tried to step up and make plays.”

Rock Creek (6-3), an independent program in Upper Marlboro, started the season slow against a rugged schedule that included opponents from Florida, New York and Ohio. But the Eagles, who treated their season-finale like a championship game, closed the year by winning six of their last seven games.

The Eagles’ defense forced a fumble to start the second half Friday, and then Smith got straight to work.

With Friendship Collegiate (5-4) bearing down on him, the quarterback scrambled for a 21-yard gain. Two plays later, he connected with senior AJ Myers for a 46-yard touchdown, giving the Eagles a 12-6 lead.

Smith hit Jayden Catchings on a three-yard slant, and the freshman turned it into an 18-yard score after breaking four tackles with 9:27 remaining in the fourth.

Later in the fourth, with the Eagles leading 20-6, Smith put the game on ice with a 16-yard strike to Catchings. Members of Rock Creek’s bench chanted “He’s a freshman” in reference to Catchings.

Smith, the senior who received his first Division I offer, from Jacksonville State on Thursday, was the difference-maker this year. He rushed for 61 yards Friday in addition to his 236 yards passing and four total touchdowns.

“I like to think that I know damn near everything, but when we first got [Smith] I had no idea that he was this good,” Kates said. “All season long he’s carried this team on his back, but to see him do it on a cold night like this while dealing with all the injuries that he has. It’s like man, this kid is just special.”

Friday was the first time Kates patrolled the sidelines as a visiting coach at his alma mater. As a Friendship Collegiate player in 2004, Kates scored the first touchdown in school history on a kickoff return against Fairmont Heights.

“At the end of the day, this win is for our seniors,” Kates said. “But I’d be lying if I said that this didn’t mean something to me as well. To finish off our year, the right way, at a place that did so much for me growing up is like something out of a movie. I’m going to remember this one for a long time.”

