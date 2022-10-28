Four straight home games give Virginia a chance to finish strong

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Playing on the road has been a mostly futile endeavor for the Virginia football team. The Cavaliers lost their first three such games, including a pair by 21 points, until surviving shorthanded Georgia Tech last week after ailing Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims left for good in the second quarter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Still, the atmosphere on the trip back to Charlottesville two Thursday nights ago was a bit more celebratory than usual considering not only had the Cavaliers (3-4, 1-3 ACC) ended a three-game skid but also that their next four opponents, including Miami (3-4, 1-2) on Saturday, would be coming to Scott Stadium.

Virginia is 23-6 in Charlottesville since 2018; the Cavaliers have the most victories at home among all Coastal Division schools during that time. That total ranks third in the conference entering this week, behind fifth-ranked Clemson (30) and No. 24 North Carolina State (26).

What’s more, the Cavaliers are not leaving the Commonwealth for the rest of the regular season. Their finale is the Commonwealth Cup showdown with Virginia Tech, which this year is being played in Blacksburg on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“It’s just been kind of abnormal,” Virginia Coach Tony Elliott said of a schedule that has included traveling to Duke in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an open week before facing Georgia Tech. “But just excited to get on a routine and be consistent for the next three or four weeks. Definitely want to take advantage of the pride that’s here at U-Va. of playing at home.”

The welcoming environment at Scott Stadium includes Saturday’s family weekend, which is expected to draw one of the largest crowds of the season. Virginia’s previous home game ended in a loss to Louisville, 34-17, in front of an announced homecoming crowd of 38,009 that witnessed the Cavaliers open a 10-0 lead before surrendering 20 straight points. The closest margin thereafter was when Virginia drew within 20-17 midway through the third quarter.

The Cavaliers finished with just six rushing yards, committed eight penalties for 66 yards and allowed quarterback Brennan Armstrong to get sacked seven times. In a season that has fallen well below expectations, the fifth-year senior completed 24 of 34 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

For the season, Armstrong, Virginia’s career leader in total offense (9,624 yards), passing yards (8,442) and touchdowns (57), has 1,618 passing yards and six touchdowns, completing 136 of 246 attempts. He also has 286 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries. Last year, Armstrong set single-season program records for total offense (4,700) and passing with 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns, completing 326 of 500 throws.

“You’ve got to reset every single day and understand that you must respect the process at all times and challenge yourself now,” Elliott said. “You’re in Game 8. The body is starting to tell you: ‘Man, this is a long season. I’m a little bit tired. I don’t want to start feeling sorry for myself.’ As coaches, we have to do a good job applying the pressure and respond the right way, go to work and [get players to] understand if you want to enjoy the feeling that you felt [against Georgia Tech], then you’ve got to pay the price.”

Additional motivation comes with playing in the mediocre Coastal Division, which has one team, North Carolina (3-0), above .500 in league play. Virginia draws the No. 21 Tar Heels next weekend, so despite a rocky opening stretch it remains in the hunt for the division title and a berth in the ACC championship game.

The Cavaliers last won the Coastal in 2019, and claiming the crown this time would yield a sixth consecutive year of bowl eligibility, although Virginia did not play in a bowl game the past two seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season’s Fenway Bowl between the Cavaliers and SMU was scrapped when a rash of positive tests in the Virginia locker room compelled school officials to withdraw. In 2020, the Cavaliers finished 5-5 but opted out of a bowl game, citing fatigue from virus protocols.

“I feel like the weight’s still the same,” wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks said. “We’re still 3-4, so we’ve got to get to a winning record, play the best we can and win out.”

