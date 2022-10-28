Pacers make Wizards pay for their defensive lapses in loss at home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was reasonable to assume the true test of the Washington Wizards’ mettle wasn’t arriving until Sunday, when after facing a slew of fledgling or injury-laden teams to start the season, the team travels to Boston for the first of a four-game swing that includes the Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

But Friday in a 127-117 loss at Capital One Arena to the rebuilding Indiana Pacers, the Wizards’ warning lights came on earlier than expected — such as during a first half that saw the visitors post 75 points and take a 15-point edge intermission.

The team’s ongoing defensive issues continued unabated, but more than poor rebounding or shoddy perimeter defending, Washington (3-2) was just off. Backup guard Delon Wright missed the first game in what is expected to be a 4-to-6 week absence with a right hamstring strain and it threw off Coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotations. More than a back-up ballhandler, Wright provides a crucial defensive presence in closing games and quarters. Washington sorely missed him.

All five Pacers starters were in double figures with center Myles Turner leading the group with 27 points and 10 rebounds. The Pacers’ 10 three-pointers in the first half helped them build a double-digit lead that was never truly in doubt after halftime despite Bradley Beal’s best effort.

Beal hit a three-pointer with 4:55 to play that cut the gap to six points — the smallest deficit since there was 6:11 remaining in the first quarter — but Buddy Hield quickly hit five straight points to nudge the Pacers back to safety.

Indiana (2-4) shot 15 for 28 from beyond the arc.

Beal led the team with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and point guard Monte Morris had a career-high 12 assists to go along with five points.

The Wizards shot 47.7 percent from the floor, not nearly well enough to make up for their off-kilter defensive rotations.

Here’s what else you need to know from Friday’s loss:

Rick Carlisle out

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle missed the game for a previously scheduled event — his daughter’s senior night. Lloyd Pierce, Carlisle’s top assistant and the former Atlanta Hawks coach, stepped in.

Problems in the paint

The Wizards hammered the Pacers in the paint when they met Oct. 19, racking up just over half of their points in the lane and outscoring Indiana 59-34. But there was one key element missing that night: Turner, the Pacers’ starting big man, didn’t play after tweaking his ankle when he landed on the foot of a ball boy during pregame warmups.

The 6-foot-11 center made a difference Friday. He just barely edged Hield and Tyrese Haliburton on offense (they scored 25 points each) but was a huge deterrent at the rim and as a result, Washington had just 38 points in the paint. Its outside shooting wasn’t any better — they shot 40 percent from three.

Davis sees more minutes

Wright’s injury opened up opportunity for Johnny Davis. Unseld turned to him briefly, but far earlier than last game, and the rookie checked in for a short stretch with 6:44 left to play in the first quarter. He played for less than two minutes in the second quarter, drawing a tough assignment guarding Haliburton for part of his time on court.

Davis scored two points and ended with one assist while picking up two fouls in seven minutes on the floor.

Hachimura chips in

Rui Hachimura has had a more muted start to the season after impressing his coaches and teammates alike in a strong preseason during which he averaged 14.7 points in four games.

He was on track to log his quietest night of the season before an active third quarter revived him and he finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Hachimura hasn’t been as effective on offense as he was during the preseason, but Unseld likes him in the second unit as another ballhandler along with Will Barton.

His energy boost on offense was too late in the game to make a difference Friday. More than that, the Wizards needed his defense, not scoring ability, and he came up short.

