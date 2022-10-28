The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Series live updates Philadelphia Phillies face Houston Astros in Game 1

Martin Maldonado and the Astros are back in the World Series. (David J. Phillip/AP Photo)
By
, 
and 
 
Updated October 28, 2022 at 7:14 p.m. EDT|Published October 28, 2022 at 6:47 p.m. EDT

The World Series begins Friday night, when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros, winners of the American League, are playing in their second straight World Series and their fourth in the past six seasons. The National League champion Phillies emerged as this postseason’s biggest surprise, clicking at the right time after earning the NL’s final wild-card spot.

View live politics updates

Follow along for live updates.

Here’s what to know

  • Starting pitchers: Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA this postseason) vs. Astros right-hander Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30).
  • First pitch: 8:03 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.
Loading...