Darcy Kuemper pulls out all the stops as Capitals’ injury woes worsen

NASHVILLE — Washington goaltender Darcy Kuemper was flawless, young winger Beck Malenstyn broke into the scoring column, veteran Alex Ovechkin added to his goal tally, and the Capitals left Nashville on Saturday with an impressive 3-0 win over the Predators. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bad news? Washington’s injury woes continued, with veterans T.J. Oshie and John Carlson getting hurt minutes apart in the first period.

Kuemper stopped all 34 shots the Predators sent his way, posting his first shutout with Washington.

Malenstyn’s goal with seven minutes left in the second period gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead. Nic Dowd found Malenstyn in the slot, and the 24-year-old put the puck past Juuse Saros (32 saves) for the second goal of his NHL career.

Aliaksei Protas added the second goal of the night at 6:44 of the third, scoring in front after a goalmouth scramble. It was Protas’s second goal in three games.

Ovechkin capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 2:45 remaining, his fourth goal of the season.

“I was feeling good coming into the game about how my game was trending,” Kuemper said. “Tonight the guys did a great job in front of me, so it made my job a lot easier. When you are seeing pucks clean. you can kind of get into a rhythm.”

Oshie suffered a lower-body injury after he appeared to pull something chasing the puck in the offensive zone during the Capitals’ first power play of the night. He had to coast back when the Predators had their shorthanded breakaway chance. Oshie then was helped down the tunnel to the locker room, and he did not return.

Oshie suffered an upper-body injury in the preseason but had played in all eight regular season games.

Carlson suffered a lower-body injury midway through the first, appearing to fall awkwardly in the corner after trying to knock the puck away from Nashville’s Zach Sanford. He got up and finished his shift but did not play the rest of the period. Afterward, Coach Peter Laviolette had no updates on either player.

“We are well rehearsed in this," the coach said about filling the injury gaps. “It has been this way for three years. We’ve just had to fill holes in order to keep moving forward, and tonight was just another example of that.”

Washington (5-4-0) already was missing Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee), Carl Hagelin (eye and hip) and Connor Brown (lower body). The Capitals have gotten by so far, but the names added to the injured list Saturday are concerning.

“When you lose one player, it is tough. You are swinging the bench in different ways. But you lose two players — one forward and one defenseman — and it is pretty early on in the game, you are juggling it for the rest of the game. I thought our guys did a terrific job,” Laviolette said.

The Capitals will finish their four-game road trip Monday against Carolina in Raleigh, N.C. If Carlson and Oshie cannot play against the Hurricanes, Washington probably will insert defenseman Matt Irwin into the lineup, and either Connor McMichael or Joe Snively will spell Oshie up front.

Here is what else to know from the Capitals’ victory:

Mantha on a mission

Anthony Mantha had numerous high-danger chances in the opening frame, but he couldn’t beat Saros. Mantha, who has three goals in nine games, has been held scoreless in his past four.

Mantha said earlier in the season he’s aware of the heightened expectations people have of him in Washington. He knows last season did not go the way he hoped — mainly because of an early-season shoulder injury — but he also struggled to produce offense consistently when the Capitals’ bigger stars were in their own ruts.

Fourth line on heater

Washington’s fourth line has been a consistent force to open the season. Despite questions about who would replace Hagelin, Washington has filled his role by committee, with each player up to the task.

On Saturday it was Malenstyn, who was playing his third game alongside Dowd and Garnet Hathaway. He recorded his second point in three games. Dowd has three goals and two assists, and Hathaway has one goal and one assist. While the fourth line is more known for its defense, thus far it has been an offensive catalyst.

“The line was really good,” Laviolette said. “They contributed offensively, but that’s what they’ve done the last couple years. They’ve chipped in offensively and they’ve helped out.”

Getting to the net

The Capitals struggled to create second chances in front of the net Thursday against Dallas and it ultimately was the difference in a 2-0 loss. The lack of traffic limited Washington’s opportunities to create offense and hurt the team’s overall play.

Mantha said after the game that Laviolette has preached that getting bodies in front of the net was a recipe to team success, but the effort just wasn’t there on Thursday.

“We do need to get more bodies there and get those second and third chances, and once we are going to do that we are going to dominate and create even more offensively. … Obviously in practice we are bringing a lot of traffic, and it will soon be automatic,” Mantha said.

Against Nashville, Washington was better about getting second chances, and it proved to be the difference in the third, when Protas positioned himself in front for the insurance goal.

