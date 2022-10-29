Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Stripe Out Game was no match for the J.T. Tuimoloau Game. The Ohio State defensive end turned in one of the best individual games of the season, overwhelming Penn State as the Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 44-31 victory in what will probably go down as their most challenging road test of the season.

And while No. 2 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) got its strongest challenge since its opener, the No. 13 Nittany Lions could not account for a wrecking ball who proved disruptive throughout the afternoon — and especially in the fourth quarter.

Tuimoloau had an early interception of Penn State’s Sean Clifford that led to the Buckeyes’ first touchdown, and his more lasting contributions were saved for the final nine minutes. Ohio State finally uncorked a big play when TreVeyon Henderson rushed 41 yards for a touchdown to secure a 23-21 lead, and two plays into the next drive Tuimoloau sacked Clifford and pounced on a fumble.

Advertisement

On the next snap, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud connected on a 24-yard score with Cade Stover to create a cushion the Buckeyes hadn’t enjoyed all day. And if that wasn’t enough, Tuimoloau punctuated the afternoon with a pick-six of Clifford with 2:42 remaining, leaping at the line of scrimmage to snag a pass into the flat and then ambling 14 yards for a touchdown.

The final tally for the sophomore: Six tackles (three for loss), two sacks, two interceptions, one other pass broken up, a forced fumble he recovered and a touchdown. According to College Football Reference, Tuimoloau is the first player from the Football Bowl Subdivision to have two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown since at least 2000.

Loosening up the requirements doesn’t expand the company much. The only other FBS player since 2000 with two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in one game is Kent State’s Andre Kirkland, who did it in 2006 against Bowling Green.

Advertisement

Ohio State has won at sub-.500 Michigan State, and still has trips to Northwestern and Maryland. The combined capacity of the latter two is less than the announced crowd of 108,433 in Happy Valley who largely accommodated the school’s Stripe Out pattern of alternating blue and white by section.

The Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) showed far more gumption than they had two weeks earlier in a loss at Michigan, and there’s a path to a 10-win regular season with Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State awaiting in November. Of that group, only Maryland (6-2, 3-2) owns a winning conference record, and the Terps must venture to Beaver Stadium.

Yet Penn State’s extra verve mattered little Saturday. What did was that Ohio State had J.T. Tuimoloau, and Penn State did not, which is why the Buckeyes went home on the same playoff path they were at the start of the day.

Boston College (loser) Return to menu It’s easy to pick on underachieving Miami (which did beat Virginia, 14-12, Saturday in a touchdown-free game that went four overtimes and should never be spoken of again). And both Virginia and Virginia Tech are clearly struggling under first-year coaches. Advertisement Yet the worst team in the ACC might just be Boston College, which has spent nearly a decade seemingly required to remain tethered to .500. The Eagles’ final records from 2013 to 2021: 7-6, 7-6, 3-9, 7-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-5 and 6-6. Considering Boston College fell to 2-6 Saturday with a 13-3 loss to Connecticut — Connecticut! — a nearly break-even season is going to be a tough ask. Since scratching out an Oct. 1 victory over Louisville, the Eagles have been clobbered by Clemson and Wake Forest. Both of those, while unsightly, were at least understandable. But for Boston College to produce more turnovers (five) than points against the Huskies (4-5), even if first-year coach Jim Mora has made Connecticut more respectable than it’s been in a while? Not good. How to spend a billion dollars and other lessons from college-sports class

Florida International (winner) Return to menu The Panthers outlasted Louisiana Tech, 42-34, in double overtime Friday night to seal their first back-to-back victories since 2019. Grayson James threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and Lexington Joseph rushed for a pair of scores in extra time for FIU (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA). Advertisement Mike MacIntyre, who previously coaxed 10-win seasons out of San José State (2012) and Colorado (2016), has quietly made some progress in his first year with the Panthers. FIU had gone a combined 1-16 the last two seasons. Now, it needs a split of its last four games to become bowl eligible.

Utah (winner) Return to menu On some nights, a team is getting judged a bit on style points. On others, especially when everyone paying attention knows a team is nowhere near its best, survival is all that counts. Such was the case Thursday for No. 14 Utah, which fended off host Washington State, 21-17, despite playing without starting quarterback Cameron Rising. It turned out to be the sort of victory the Utes (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) have rung up often over the years under Kyle Whittingham. Bryson Barnes, Rising’s replacement for the night, was perfectly competent while throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown. But it was the Utah defense that shined, limiting Washington State (4-4, 1-4) to 264 total yards. Advertisement The Utes still have a chance to live up to their preseason top-10 potential, even if their playoff hopes are effectively kaput. They’ll have a say in the Pac-12 race; their Nov. 19 trip to Oregon looks plenty meaningful heading into the final month of the regular season.

BYU (loser) Return to menu The Cougars (4-5) wrapped up a winless October with a 27-24 loss to East Carolina on Friday night, a game sealed when Pirates kicker Andrew Conrad connected on a 33-yard field goal on the last play of the game. That follows losses to Notre Dame, Arkansas and Liberty. It’s the longest losing streak for BYU since 2017, and it certainly prompts questions of how much immediate success the program will enjoy when it moves into the Big 12 next season. For now, the Cougars simply need to salvage a bowl berth out of their last season of independence. They should beat Football Championship Subdivision school Utah Tech on Nov. 19, meaning they need to get a split out of trips to Boise State (Nov. 5) and Stanford (Nov. 26) to extend their season into December.