Ex-Spur Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to former team employee

A former employee of the San Antonio Spurs alleges that Josh Primo, the franchise's 2021 first-round pick, exposed himself to her, according to Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who confirmed that he has been hired by the alleged victim.

Primo, 19, was abruptly released by the Spurs on Friday, less than three weeks after the organization picked up his $4.3 million option for the 2023-24 season.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement. “The Spurs organization, including front-office executives, coaching staff and players, will have no additional comments to share at this time.”

In a statement to ESPN made Friday, before the nature of the allegations became public, Primo said that he was “seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered,” and that he would “take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

Primo, a guard who was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA draft after spending one season at Alabama, averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in four appearances this season. Entering the season, Primo was viewed as a key piece in the Spurs’ rebuilding effort.

Primo last took the court for the Spurs in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, but was then was listed as out due to undisclosed reasons for a loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Before his release, Primo was listed as out with left glute soreness for a win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich declined to comment following the 129-124 win over the Bulls. Todd Ramasar, Primo’s agent, did not immediately return a call for comment.

