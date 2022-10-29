Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In an NFL season determined to make everything unreliable, you’re safe to trust just three teams almost halfway through this slog: the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. For now, those are the truest Super Bowl contenders, the ones that can stack current success atop enough of a track record for optimal dependability. It’s a startlingly meager elite tier.

Where are all the good teams? It’s hard to list a top 10 without cringing multiple times. Even the pleasant surprises, such as the New York Giants (6-1), Minnesota Vikings (5-1) and the New York Jets (5-2), are pulling off a high number of close victories against unremarkable foes, causing concern that their good fortunes may not be sustainable. The NFL is so messy right now that of the 15 games in Week 8, just one matchup features two teams with winning records: the Giants at Seattle (4-3).

Guess it’s a good year to be a late bloomer. There are 13 teams above .500; four of them have been outscored overall this season. Somehow, over the next 10 weeks, the league must scrounge up 14 squads vaguely worthy of the postseason. While there’s time to recover, there’s also time for more to unravel. This isn’t parity. This is an absurd theater of amateurish quality, the worst of it on display during a slate of lifeless efforts in prime time.

Earlier this month, when asked about the glut of indistinguishable teams, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady declared, “I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That’s what I see.”

He was frustrated that his team, 2-2 at the time, belonged in that group. The Buccaneers are 3-5 now. Their 27-22 loss to Baltimore on Thursday night was their third straight defeat and fourth in their past five games. Brady hadn’t lost three in a row since 2002. In 22 previous seasons, the man with a .759 career winning percentage and seven Super Bowl rings has never been what he is now: two games under .500.

The problems in Tampa Bay exemplify why the NFL has been in a funk this season. Usually, there are four tiers: great, good, the vast middle and awful. Great quarterbacks offer the stability that keeps the top two levels stocked with compelling teams, alleviating any concerns about the underlying mediocrity. But this is a season in which Brady and Aaron Rodgers have losing records and bad offenses. Justin Herbert looks average while playing through fractured rib cartilage. Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray rank among the bottom third of starting quarterbacks. Indianapolis benched Matt Ryan.

That’s seven star quarterbacks representing teams that entered the season with playoff expectations. Two of them, Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams (3-3), would be in the postseason if the tournament began today. Both would be No. 7 seeds, the last teams to make it in the AFC and NFC.

All of those laboring quarterbacks can turn it around, even Wilson, who plays for a 2-5 team in Denver. Two years ago, when the NFL expanded the playoff field from 12 to 14, it essentially eliminated the notion of a team being out of contention. Most seasons, there will be franchises with 6-9 records still dreaming in the final two weeks. But it’s meant to manufacture interest, and perhaps keep teams from tanking. That doesn’t guarantee a more intriguing product.

Brady takes every loss hard, but this is different. His face looks ashen. His professional and private lives keep colliding. This is not the comeback he envisioned, and at 45, he faces questions about whether his dominance is finally at its end. But with a weathered offensive line and underperforming offensive weapons around him, the reasons behind Brady’s struggles are much greater than his own abilities. His leadership will be tested as much as his body.

“I don’t think you can erase what happened the last eight weeks,” he said Thursday night. “We’ve got to dig deep, see what we’re all about, come to work, try to improve and give ourselves a better chance to win.”

Somebody has to win, right? And this being the NFL — in which peaking at the right time and staying healthy are critical — other challengers will force their way into the conversation with Buffalo, Kansas City and Philadelphia. Right? It feels like a season destined to end with the Eagles (6-0) meeting the survivor of the Chiefs-Bills rivalry in the Super Bowl. Two No. 4 seeds played in the championship game last season, but the gap between the first and second tiers wasn’t huge. The regular season provided a warning that little greatness had emerged, and the playoffs reflected classic, entertaining parity. The start of the 2022 season is screaming about a scarcity of good teams.

That could make the Nov. 1 trade deadline especially interesting. It’s easier for organizations lurking to convince themselves, like San Francisco did in acquiring Christian McCaffrey, that they’re one star from making a run. It’s critical that a few teams in win-now mode with expensive quarterbacks, such as Green Bay with Rodgers and an insufficient receiving corps, make an effort to salvage their season. But don’t be shocked if a few teams technically in the hunt view the situation differently and use the deadline as an opportunity to collect more draft picks.

Who’s aspirational? Who’s pessimistic? Who’s desperate? If the trade deadline is more active than usual, it might provide insight into how general managers view this strange year. Three of the AFC’s seven playoff teams from last season — Las Vegas, New England and Pittsburgh — are a combined 7-13. Five of last year’s NFC representatives don’t have winning records: the Rams, 49ers, Bucs, Packers and Arizona Cardinals. While it is typical to see significant turnover among the playoff teams, it’s unusual for so many franchises and quarterbacks known for sustained success to be struggling at once.

Perhaps some of the emerging teams this season are being undervalued. In Brian Daboll, the Giants may have finally hired the right coach. Kevin O’Connell has sparked the Vikings, a team with a decent roster and a bit of recent postseason history. The Jets have too much young talent to dismiss, and Miami might actually prove better over 17 games. Tennessee has a good track record.

But of all the contenders beneath the top tier, Baltimore and Dallas have the most potential to rise, if you factor in talent, the eye test and statistical analysis. Few will trust the Cowboys (5-2) because they have faded so often the past two decades, but because of their defensive improvement, they cannot be overlooked.

The Ravens are 5-3 despite holding double-digit leads in all eight of their games. If they can get healthy, they’re a few adjustments away from making a significant climb. And for what it’s worth, Cincinnati (4-3) is the lone team in their nine remaining games that has a winning record. They could be a dangerous, confident 12-5 team by January.

Or Baltimore could decide to wrestle in the mud. This season, there’s plenty of peer pressure to play bad football.

