Aside from the usual suspects near the bottom of the standings and the teams already identified as potential sellers ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline, there is one stealth candidate whom rival general managers are watching closely: the New Orleans Saints. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight A franchise that was firmly in contention throughout the Sean Payton and Drew Brees era is now decidedly on the other side of it, with the legendary coach following the future Hall of Fame quarterback out of New Orleans this year. The Saints, at 2-5 and with a minus-25 scoring differential, have looked every bit the part of an organization in transition — if not on the cusp of outright rebuilding — and the bill from spending the better part of a decade restructuring contracts and pushing the salary cap limits seems ready to come due in 2023.

The Saints are not distinguished by much this season. They are already short on 2023 draft picks, having traded their top pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they project to be massively over the 2023 cap. They have a roster loaded with aging and/or injury prone players, the quarterback of the future does not appear to be on the team, and despite the NFC South’s weakness, it’s difficult to make the case for the Saints coming anywhere near an important playoff game this season.

All of which raises the question: Is top football executive Mickey Loomis willing to do the prudent thing and get ahead of what’s expected to be a 2023 roster purge — both for salary cap and age reasons — and start dealing some of the team’s top talent ahead of the deadline? It would be totally out of character for this franchise, but, then again, the Saints haven’t looked like this much of an afterthought for a long time, either. (The Saints have finished with a winning record five straight years, and haven’t had fewer than seven wins in a season since 2005.) Might a home loss Sunday to the floundering Las Vegas Raiders be enough to prompt such a rethink?

“They need to be sellers,” said the general manager of a winning NFL team, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he’s not at liberty to publicly discuss other franchises. “Mickey should sell. They are in salary cap hell next year, they can’t bring all these guys back and they have a better shot of getting more for them now than in the offseason.

“Look at their contracts for next year and the cap. It’s a mess. They need to start cleaning it up now and getting out of some of that stuff now. If I was them I would be shopping everyone before the deadline. I think Mickey will get there.”

The Saints have 10 players set to count $12.5 million or more against the cap next year, including four with cap hits in excess of $21 million. Spotrac projects them to be nearly $65 million over the likely 2023 cap. They are carrying a load of older players from their attempted championship runs who are now far closer to the end than their primes, which means they have no shortage of trade candidates.

“They should be selling in this market,” said another general manager, speaking under the same conditions of anonymity. “Just look at all the guys they’ve restructured — they all make like $1 million this year, so it’s nothing to take that on. If you don’t think they’re going to be with you next year, this is when you move them.”

One could easily make the case for moving former top receiver Michael Thomas (with a manageable $15.5 million base salary in 2023 and signed through 2024), top corner Marshon Lattimore ($14.5 million next year and signed through 2026), longtime defensive anchor Cam Jordan ($13.9 million base in ’23), do-everything linebacker Demario Davis ($8.25 million next year and signed through 2024) and free safety Marcus Maye (who has a $5.8 million 2023 roster bonus due on the fifth day of the next league year). I would bet at least one of those five players gets moved.

“I could see them moving Lattimore,” another GM noted, “And [pass rusher Marcus] Davenport isn’t signed [beyond 2022]. That would be an interesting market.”

The Broncos could be sellers

The closer we get to Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, the more executives I speak to believe the Broncos will shed at least one prominent player — and probably two.

The Broncos are expected to move tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, but that’s a minor transaction compare to the other options they are mulling. Two general managers I spoke to who have been in contact with Denver officials predicted either wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — a 2020 first-round pick — or slot receiver KJ Hamler will be dealt, as might pass rusher Bradley Chubb, a 2018 first-rounder. “I don’t get the feeling they feel like they have to trade one of them, but they are definitely listening,” one of the general managers said. “I think Jeudy might not be the best fit there. It would take a lot, but it’s not like Chubb is untouchable, either. I’d put it this way — they aren’t being passive.”

The other GM said: “They are done with Jeudy. I don’t think they get more than a [third-round pick] for him, but I think that’s over. And they think they get more for Chubb than they got for [future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von] Miller. I’m not sure if they end up beating that, but I think they’ll get enough to move him.”

Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams at last year’s deadline for a second-round pick and a third-round pick.

The Texans could be sellers, too

Some executives around the league also believe the Houston Texans will in fact deal left tackle Laremy Tunsil. His restructured contract makes it very palatable, and Houston is perpetually in rebuild mode.

“Trust me: Houston is wide open for business,” said one GM who has been in regular contact with Texans brass since the summer, and who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “Wide open. They’ll engage on anything. It’s been like that since they were setting their [roster at the end of the preseason]. Even more now that [former top executive Jack] Easterby got whacked. They want more picks.”

It’s becoming clear that Davis Mills is not the quarterback of the future for the Texans, and it’s debatable whether Lovie Smith will be more than another head coach who ownership is willing to punt on in short order. Some officials with other teams believe the Texans are fixated on landing the top pick in the 2023 draft.

Notes from around the league

Don’t be surprised if there is a quarterback trade or two by the deadline. The Indianapolis Colts would move heaven and earth to deal Matt Ryan, though his hefty contract and poor results likely preclude that from happening. (The Colts also have Nick Foles, who could be just as expendable.) The Pittsburgh Steelers would be all about moving Mitch Trubisky as well, from what I gather — though he too lost his job — or even Mason Rudolph. And the Carolina Panthers would love to find a taker for Baker Mayfield, though even on his restructured deal that would be a tough task. … I’m hearing continued buzz about the Cleveland Browns as deadline sellers. Running back Kareem Hunt is drawing a lot of attention, and Cleveland already has a crowded backfield. … The Chicago Bears remain open to the possibility of moving stud linebacker Roquan Smith, though his lack of a future contract makes that more difficult the closer we get to the deadline. Some general managers think Smith will instead be a franchise tag-and-trade candidate in the offseason.

