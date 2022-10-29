J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning homer lifts Phillies in World Series opener

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — Magic wrestled pedigree in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, a clash of the preternatural Philadelphia Phillies and grizzled Houston Astros. A team loaded with October experience collided with a team graced by that mysterious October serendipity that even the data cannot explain. And for more than four grueling hours and nine unpredictable innings, the game couldn’t seem to decide which should force should prevail.

Not until the top of the 10th, when Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto sent an opposite-field homer beyond the outreached glove of early-innings hero Kyle Tucker did fate seem to make up its mind. And by the time David Robertson worked through the heart of the Astros’ order in the bottom of the inning, the evening’s verdict was clear: For one night at least, the Phillies — in other words, the vibes — won out, 6-5. The Astros lost for the first time this postseason.

The series the Phillies now lead pits the fearless against the feared, the unexpected against the inevitable. The Astros always find themselves here this time of year. Until about midsummer, the Phillies looked like a team destined to find nothing but disappointment. The Astros won 106 games during the regular season. The Phillies won 87.

Advertisement

That the Phillies were not the obvious choice to represent the National League in the World Series did not mean they lacked the necessary accoutrements. They had a homegrown ace, Aaron Nola, worthy of the Game 1 matchup with one of the more decorated pitchers in recent regular and postseason history, Justin Verlander. For every familiar Astros star, the Phillies had one of their own: Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and more.

The first star to impose his will on the series, however, was Astros outfielder Tucker, a player who has established himself as an annual 30-30 candidate at age 25 but is still something of a forgotten piece of a team headlined by José Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez.

Had the roof been open, the ball he hit in the second inning might have grazed the rain clouds that dumped on Houston all afternoon. As it happened, it flew high into the glare of the right field lights and landed as the official purveyor of an Astros lead. An inning later, he hit another one, this time with two men on, a line drive to right-center. As soon as he was sure it was gone — or approximately two milliseconds after he hit it — the Astros’ No. 5 hitter smirked, spun and tossed his bat aside as if to suggest the whole thing was just too easy. He was the first Astro with a multihomer game in the World Series. His pitcher had a perfect game at that point. In other words, who could blame him?

Advertisement

No one feels comfortable gushing about the Astros, not after the sign-stealing scandal that tainted their most recent title in 2017. But anyone who has seen the randomness that seems to seize October baseball, the way happenstance seems to undermine even the best regular season teams, sees in them the clearest example of what works and what doesn’t. They have played in four of the past six World Series. They have faced four different opponents there.

But the Phillies have not cared much about anyone else’s momentum this month, testing theirs against all comers and finding it strong enough to carry them. And in the fourth, they were able to drop a few hits in front of Astros outfielders on their way to a three-run inning that seemed to offer early evidence that they will not let Houston’s pedigree undermine their sudden serendipity without a fight.

Houston starter Justin Verlander, the NL Cy Young favorite who had looked so untouchable to that point, required more pitches to get the last five outs of his evening, 48, than it took him to get the first 10. The Phillies put the first two men on against him in the top of the fifth, too. Then Realmuto hit a curveball off the wall in left, and the game was tied. If there were any doubt that whatever force was propelling the Phillies through the postseason would follow them to Houston, that swing left very little. Verlander left after allowing five runs in five innings. The Phillies had made a point.

Advertisement

They also loaded the bases in the seventh and forced Astros Manager Dusty Baker to make a pitching change. He brought in righty Hector Neris, a lifelong Phillie until this season, when he joined the Astros.

So with the bases loaded and two outs, it was Neris who struck out Nick Castellanos in the biggest moment of the World Series to that point. After blasting each other’s starters for five runs each, neither team scored against the other’s bullpen until the 10th inning, when Realmuto broke the thaw. And the Astros rallied in the bottom of the inning, ending the game with runners on second and third.

The Astros came close to scoring in the bottom of the ninth when Altuve blooped one into short center, stole second, then watched Jeremy Peña follow with a bloop of his own, dying hard in right field. But Castellanos slid his glove underneath it just before it hit the grass, saving the game and sending it into extra innings. Castellanos is emblematic of these Phillies in that he is more slugger than defender, in the mildest terms. That catch was emblematic of everything the Phillies have been this October: at every possible moment, enough.

It was enough to give the Phillies another at-bat, enough to give them time to score the run they needed — enough to do what no team has been able to do this month and slow the unstoppable playoff force that is the Astros, at least for one night.

GiftOutline Gift Article