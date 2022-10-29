Portland turns back Kansas City, wins its third NWSL title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Portland Thorns seized on defensive mistakes early in each half Saturday and defeated the Kansas City Current, 2-0, in the National Women’s Soccer League final at Audi Field. Sophia Smith, the NWSL MVP and rising U.S. national team star, scored in the fourth minute and the Thorns added to their total with a Kansas City own goal before 17,624 spectators, including Billie Jean King, to win their third title since the league was founded in 2013.

Portland, the No. 2 seed in the six-team playoffs, has been a pillar of excellence since the league’s launch, finishing lower than third just once and advancing to the final four times. The Thorns also raised the trophy in 2013 and ’17 and finished second in 2018.

The defeat dampened an otherwise upbeat year for the fifth-seeded Current, which finished last in 2021 with a 3-14-7 record and just 15 goals scored. This year, it went 10-6-6 for fifth place, then pulled playoff upsets at the Houston Dash and OL Reign (Seattle).

Kansas City did it all year without its injured U.S. national team regulars, midfielder Sam Mewis and forward Lynn Williams.

The club was seeking a return to glory for the city, which once boasted an NWSL founding member, FC Kansas City, the 2014 and 2015 champion. After the 2017 season, however, the club ceased operations. Players were transferred to the expansion Utah Royals, who, after three years, were sold to a new Kansas City group.

It did not take long for the Thorns to go ahead Saturday. Kansas City center back Elizabeth Ball misplayed a through ball by Portland’s Yazmeen Ryan, leaving it for Smith to collect in stride and bear down on goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

Franch is a top-tier goalkeeper, but there was little question how this situation would end. Quick and confident in possession, Smith wheeled around Franch and slotted the ball into the open net for her 18th goal in 25 matches across all club competitions.

Two days earlier, the 22-year-old forward became the youngest MVP in league history.

With a burst of brilliance, Smith almost doubled the lead in the 27th minute. She beat two defenders and warded off two others before curling a 12-yard shot fractionally wide of the far corner.

The Thorns added the second goal in the 56th minute. Ryan crossed from the right side, targeting Smith making a near-post run. Smith, Franch and defender Addisyn Merrick converged. The ball streaked past Smith, struck Franch, then Merrick and dribbled into the net for an own goal.

Franch made a sensational save in the 71st minute. Crystal Dunn, the U.S. star regaining her fitness after giving birth to a son in May, entered in the 73rd for the Thorns.

Portland had no trouble managing the Current’s few threats. The countdown to a celebration was on.

Here’s what else to know:

Neutral site to stay

For the foreseeable future, the league will continue staging the final at a neutral site, Commissioner Jessica Berman said.

She cited limited resources at league headquarters, saying: “To execute a marquee event with five days’ notice requires 10 floors of New York City commercial office space, and we have one.”

Aside from the game, the NWSL organizes ancillary events for fans and sponsors, and needs to secure hotel and event space.

The higher-seeded finalist did host the final the first two years but, starting in 2015, shifted to preselected locations. Last year, 10,360 spectators attended the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 extra-time victory over the Chicago Red Stars in Louisville. ...

The NWSL will begin 2023 as it did this year with the Challenge Cup, a preseason tournament mandated by a contract with a major sponsor.

Spirit coaching search

The Spirit is at least a month away from hiring a head coach, said people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so they could speak freely on the matter.

The club is expected to speak to Mark Parsons, who guided the Spirit from July 2013 to the end of the 2015 campaign. He led Portland to the 2017 NWSL title and most recently coached the Dutch national team.

As originally planned, Spirit interim coach Albertin Montoya returned to Northern California, where he operates a youth club. Montoya had replaced Kris Ward, who was fired in August amid a three-win season and deteriorating relations with players. ...

The Spirit is slated to again play six regular season home games at Audi Field and five at 5,000-seat Segra Field in Leesburg next year. It wants to play more in the city, but the contract with D.C. United — which owns both venues and leases space to the Spirit at its Leesburg training center — requires a split schedule.

Franch to rejoin U.S. squad

Franch, a member of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad, will rejoin the national team for its two upcoming friendlies against Germany, according to people close to the situation. Her last U.S. appearance came last fall. She will replace Washington’s Aubrey Kingsbury at No. 3 on the depth chart. The roster will be announced soon. ...

The U.S. squad is planning to conduct a January camp in New Zealand, people close to the situation said, and play two friendlies against the Football Ferns. New Zealand is co-hosting the World Cup next summer with Australia.

